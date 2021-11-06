WRAPUP 2-Big crowds rally in rainy Glasgow for COP26 climate action

(Updates crowd numbers, details from march)
GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters
marched on Saturday through rainy downtown Glasgow, and in many
other cities around the world, to demand bolder action at the
U.N. climate conference.
Students, activists and climate-concerned citizens linked
arms as they moved slowly through the streets of the Scottish
city, host of the COP26 meeting that began on Monday.
Some pushed children in strollers, some danced to stay warm.
Police watched the procession from the flanks.
"It's good to have your voice heard," said Kim Travers of
Edinburgh. "Even with the rain, I think it makes it a bit more
dramatic."
Just a few blocks from the procession, back-room
negotiations continued at the COP26 meeting. On stage, speakers
sounded the alarm over the threat of global warming to food
security.
Since the climate talks began, national delegations have
been working to agree on technical details for the final pact,
to be announced at the end of the conference after more
negotiations this week.
The first week also saw countries make a slew of promises https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/new-promises-glasgow-climate-talks-2021-11-02
to phase out coal, slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas
methane and reduce deforestation. Business leaders and
financiers, meanwhile, pledged to invest https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03
more in climate solutions.
But activists have demanded that the meeting make more
progress.
Ros Cadoux, a grandmother from Edinburgh, said she came to
march for future generations. "If you've got kids and grandkids
- my God, What else could you do?"
Colorful banners bore slogans ranging from earnest calls for
"Climate Justice Now," to the more comical: "No planet = no
beer".
One group bounced along to the sound of a drum and chanted
"Get Up, Get Down, Keep that Carbon in the Ground."
"The climate crisis is about the survival of humanity as we
know it," said Philipp Chmel, who traveled from Germany for the
march. "It's up to the youth and the workers, the working class,
to bring about the change that is necessary."
One group of youths - some with bullhorns - blamed companies
for the climate crisis and chanted calls in favour of socialism
while punching their fists in the air.
Around midday, the rain cleared for a few hours, and an
enormous rainbow streaked across the sky.
"If ever there was a time for activism, and if ever there
was a time for the people to come out onto the streets, then it
is today," said University of Glasgow student Theo Lockett, 20.
Climate activists held rallies in many other cities,
including Seoul, Melbourne, Copenhagen and London.
CONFERENCE HALLS
During a panel of speeches on Saturday, Democratic U.S.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse urged companies to rein in groups
lobbying politicians to block climate action.
"Corporate members who made big promises here at this COP
have got to get their trade associations under control so
they're not undercutting our work in Congress," said Whitehouse,
who was at COP26 with a bipartisan group of Congress members.
He also told journalists that it was crucial to resolve a
carbon price for carbon markets -- one of the key sticking
points https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/sticking-points-un-climate-conference-2021-10-18
in the negotiations.
Earlier at the conference, actor Idris Elba acknowledged
that he had few credentials to speak on climate change, but said
he was at COP26 to amplify the climate threat to global food
security.
Sitting on the same panel, climate justice campaigner
Vanessa Nakate of Uganda implored the world to stop burning
fossil fuels, the main cause of rising global temperatures.
"We are watching farms collapse and livelihoods lost due to
floods, droughts and swarms of locusts," she said - all of which
scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.
"The climate crisis means hunger and death for many people
in my country and across Africa."
Civil society leaders and representatives from companies
like Unilever and PepsiCo spoke about corporate
responsibility in making trade and commerce less of a burden on
nature.
Speaking about using satellite technology to monitor global
landscapes, the director and founder of Google Earth Outreach
urged better stewardship of the world's forests.
"We don't want to be writing the obituary of our planet in
high resolution," Rebecca Moore said.
