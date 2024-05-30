UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 As at As at 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS RM'000 RM'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment ("PPE") 128,069 115,433 Investment properties 14,576 14,602 Right of use assets ("ROU") 17,614 18,318 Investment in associates 27,325 25,915 Investment securities 2,466 1,937 Intangible assets 109 116 Other receivables 706 706 Deferred tax assets 1,107 1,075 191,972 178,102 Current assets Inventories 199,891 201,584 Trade and other receivables 101,825 105,006 Tax recoverable 1,142 1,445 Cash and bank balances 49,187 55,277 352,045 363,312 TOTAL ASSETS 544,017 541,414 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 99,588 99,588 Treasury shares (5,108) (4,957) Reserves 2,871 3,637 Retained earnings 242,850 238,479 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 340,201 336,747 Non-controlling interests 61,930 60,596 Total equity 402,131 397,343 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Bank borrowings 23,504 23,464 Lease liabilities 3,452 4,276 Deferred tax liabilities 697 490 27,653 28,230 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 54,359 55,991 Bank borrowings 57,122 55,296 Lease liabilities 2,020 2,319 Tax payable 732 2,235 114,233 115,841 Total liabilities 141,886 144,071 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 544,017 541,414 The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements. Page 1 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) Current quarter Cumulative quarter 3 months ended 3 months ended 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Revenue 72,544 78,959 72,544 78,959 Operating expenses (65,603) (67,611) (65,603) (67,611) Other income 820 676 820 676 Operating profit 7,761 12,024 7,761 12,024 Interest expense (1,794) (1,616) (1,794) (1,616) Interest income 116 103 116 103 Share of results of associates 1,353 872 1,353 872 Profit before tax 7,436 11,383 7,436 11,383 Taxation (1,731) (2,961) (1,731) (2,961) Profit for the period 5,705 8,422 5,705 8,422 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,371 6,816 4,371 6,816 Non-controlling interests 1,334 1,606 1,334 1,606 Profit for the period 5,705 8,422 5,705 8,422 Earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to owners of the parent (sen): Basic EPS 2.98 4.62 2.98 4.62 Diluted EPS N/A N/A N/A N/A The condensed consolidated income statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements. Page 2 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) Profit for the period Other comprehensive income/(expenses), net of tax: Currency translation differences arising from consolidation Fair value movements on available for sale investments Total comprehensive income for the period Current quarter Cumulative quarter 3 months ended 3 months ended 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 5,705 8,422 5,705 8,422 (1,564) 8,225 (1,564) 8,225 798 (264) 798 (264) 4,939 16,383 4,939 16,383 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,605 14,777 3,605 14,777 Non-controlling interests 1,334 1,606 1,334 1,606 4,939 16,383 4,939 16,383 The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements. Page 3 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) Cumulative quarter 3 months ended 31 March 2024 2023 RM'000 RM'000 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax 7,436 11,383 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 2,335 1,868 Other non-cash items and non-operating items (2,803) 4,446 Operating profit before working capital changes 6,968 17,697 Inventories 1,193 779 Receivables 3,181 (2,996) Payables (1,632) 177 Cash generated from operating activities 9,710 15,657 Interest paid (1,794) (1,616) Net of tax paid (2,674) (2,404) Net cash from operating activities 5,242 11,637 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Dividend received 12 4 Interest received 116 103 Net of changes of investment in subsidiaries and associates - 329 Net of purchase and disposal of investment securities 425 7 Net of purchase and disposal of PPE and ROU (10,333) (11,226) Net cash used in investing activities (9,708) (10,783) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - (26) Net of repurchase of treasury shares (151) (125) Net changes in bank borrowings 1,865 (2,306) Net changes in lease liabilities (1,122) (640) Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 592 (3,097) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,874) (2,243) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF 49,354 52,717 FINANCIAL PERIOD Effect of foreign exchange rates changes 2,328 1,689 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD 47,808 52,163 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISED THE FOLLOWING: Cash and bank balances 49,187 52,585 Overdrafts (1,379) (422) 47,808 52,163 The condensed consolidated cash flow statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements. Page 4 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) |----------------------------------- Non-Distributable--------------------------------- | Distributable |---------------------------- Attributable to owners of the parent --------------------------------- | Currencies Non- Treasury Capital translation Fair value Retained controlling (RM'000) Share capital shares reserve reserve reserve earnings Total interests Total equity Balance as at 1 January 2023 99,588 (3,766) 892 278 (4,543) 218,485 310,934 52,830 363,764 Purchase of treasury shares - (125) - - - - (125) - (125) Changes in equity - - - - - - - 329 329 Dividend paid - - - - - - - (26) (26) Total comprehensive income/(loss) - - - 8,225 (264) 6,816 14,777 1,606 16,383 for the period Balance as at 31 March 2023 99,588 (3,891) 892 8,503 (4,807) 225,301 325,586 54,739 380,325 Balance as at 1 January 2024 Purchase of treasury shares Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period Balance as at 31 March 2024 99,588 (4,957) 892 6,659 (3,914) 238,479 336,747 60,596 397,343 - (151) - - - - (151) - (151) - - - (1,564) 798 4,371 3,605 1,334 4,939 99,588 (5,108) 892 5,095 (3,116) 242,850 340,201 61,930 402,131 The condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements. Page 5 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES UNDER MALAYSIAN FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARD ("MFRS") 134 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING A1 Basis of preparation The interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in compliance with MFRS 134, Interim Financial Reporting and Paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2023. A2 Significant Accounting Policies The significant accounting policies and methods of computation adopted by the Group in these quarterly financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the most recent annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 save for the following new MFRSs and amendments to MFRSs. Effective dates for financial periods Description beginning on or after Amendments to MFRS Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback 1 January 2024 16 Amendments to MFRS Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current 1 January 2024 101 Amendments to MFRS Non-current Liabilities with Covenants 1 January 2024 101 Amendments to MFRS Supplier Finance Arrangements 1 January 2024 107 and MFRS 7 Amendments to MFRS Lack of Exchangeability 1 January 2025 121 Amendments to MFRS Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and Deferred until further notice 10 and MFRS 128 its Associate or Joint Venture The Group and the Company intend to adopt the above MFRSs and amendments to MFRSs when they become effective. The adoption of the above standards and interpretations do not have material impact to the financial statements of the Group upon their initial application. A3 Seasonal or cyclical factors The Group performance is not materially affected by seasonal or cyclical factors. A4 Unusual items due to their nature, size or incidence There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows during the current quarter and financial period-to-date. Page 6 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 A5 Changes in estimates There were no changes in estimates that have material effect in the current quarter and financial period-to-date results. A6 Debt and equity securities There were no issuances and repayments of debt and equity securities during financial period ended 31 March 2024 save for shares buy back. At the Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2023, the Company's shareholders approved the renewal of authority to repurchase its own shares. During the financial period ended 31 March 2024, the Company repurchased of 88,200 own shares. As at 31 March 2024, a total of 3,921,110 treasury shares, representing 2.60% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company are being held as treasury shares and carried at cost at RM5.108 million. A7 Dividend paid No dividend had been paid under the financial period under review. A8 Material post balance sheet event There were no material events subsequent to the end of the financial period ended 31 March 2024 as at the date of this report. A9 Changes in the composition of the Group There were no changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024 save for: On 5 January 2024, Unimech Capital Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company had subscribed 35% equity interest in Unimech Precision Solutions Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM50,000. On 5 February 2024, Arita Flange Industries Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company had voluntary winding up and de-registered from Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia. On 26 February 2024, M.E.T. Motion Holding Sdn. Bhd., a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company had subscribed 51% equity interest in M.E.T. Motion (Energreen) Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM510. A10 Changes in contingent liabilities or contingent assets There were no material changes in the contingent liabilities for the Group since the last financial year ended 31 December 2023. A11 Capital commitments No material capital commitments as at 31 March 2024. Page 7 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BURSA SECURITIES LISTING REQUIREMENTS B1 Financial review for current quarter and financial period-to-date Individual Period Cumulative Period Preceding Preceding Current Year Current Year Period Corresponding Period to Corresponding Quarter Quarter Date Period 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Changes 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Changes RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 / % RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 / % Revenue 72,544 78,959 (6,415) / (8.1) 72,544 78,959 (6,415) / (8.1) Profit before tax 7,436 11,383 (3,947) / (34.7) 7,436 11,383 (3,947) / (34.7) Current quarter and financial period-to-date For the first quarter ended 31 March 2024, the Group reported a revenue of RM72.544 million which was RM6.415 million or 8.1% lower as compared to the preceding year corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2023 of RM78.959 million. A lower revenue was due to soft demand from valves, instruments and fittings segment which had been mitigated by higher revenue in pump business and other business segments. The decrease in revenue correspondingly decreased the profit before tax by 34.7% or RM3.947 million to RM7.436 million from RM11.383 million reported in preceding year corresponding quarter. B2 Financial review for current quarter compared with immediate preceding quarter Immediate Preceding Current Quarter Quarter 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Changes RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 / % Revenue 72,544 84,786 (12,242) / (14.4) Profit before tax 7,436 10,291 (2,855) / (27.7) The Group reported a decrease in revenue of RM12.242 million or 14.4% for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to the immediate preceding quarter ended 31 December 2023. In line with the reduction in revenue coupled with higher expenses incurred, the profit before tax for the current quarter reduced by RM2.855 million or 27.7%. B3 Overall review of group's financial performance No material changes of the major components of the statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, statement of financial position as well as statement of cash flow reported by the Group for the period ended 31 March 2024 compared to preceding year corresponding period ended 31 March 2023. Page 8 of 14

UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)] INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 B4 Segment information By business segment as at 31 March 2024 Valves, instruments and fittings Electronic Pumps All others Elimination Total RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue from external customers 53,183 3,133 11,140 5,088 - 72,544 Inter-segment revenue 11,191 373 1,833 21 (13,418) - Total revenue 64,374 3,506 12,973 5,109 (13,418) 72,544 Segment results 6,667 529 1,770 178 (1,383) 7,761 Interest expense (1,794) Interest income 116 Share of results of associates 1,353 Profit before tax 7,436 Tax expense (1,731) Profit after tax 5,705 Non-controlling interests (1,334) Profit attributable to owners of the parent for financial period ended 31 March 2024 4,371 Segment assets 578,408 21,437 42,439 108,893 (207,160) 544,017 Segment liabilities 134,932 19,289 24,413 32,270 (69,018) 141,886 By business segment as at 31 March 2023 Valves, instruments and fittings Electronic Pumps All others Elimination Total RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue from external customers 64,106 3,126 7,395 4,332 - 78,959 Inter-segment revenue 13,490 142 1,526 91 (15,249) - Total revenue 77,596 3,268 8,921 4,423 (15,249) 78,959 Segment results 11,622 963 786 (172) (1,175) 12,024 Interest expense (1,616) Interest income 103 Share of results of associates 872 Profit before tax 11,383 Tax expense (2,961) Profit after tax 8,422 Non-controlling interests (1,606) Profit attributable to owners of the parent for financial period ended 31 March 2023 6,816 Segment assets 564,617 19,766 35,751 107,421 (205,217) 522,338 Segment liabilities 136,837 18,949 19,388 32,504 (65,575) 142,103 Page 9 of 14