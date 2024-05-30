UNIMECH GROUP BERHAD [199601035227 (407580-X)]
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
As at
As at
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
RM'000
RM'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment ("PPE")
128,069
115,433
Investment properties
14,576
14,602
Right of use assets ("ROU")
17,614
18,318
Investment in associates
27,325
25,915
Investment securities
2,466
1,937
Intangible assets
109
116
Other receivables
706
706
Deferred tax assets
1,107
1,075
191,972
178,102
Current assets
Inventories
199,891
201,584
Trade and other receivables
101,825
105,006
Tax recoverable
1,142
1,445
Cash and bank balances
49,187
55,277
352,045
363,312
TOTAL ASSETS
544,017
541,414
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
99,588
99,588
Treasury shares
(5,108)
(4,957)
Reserves
2,871
3,637
Retained earnings
242,850
238,479
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
340,201
336,747
Non-controlling interests
61,930
60,596
Total equity
402,131
397,343
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Bank borrowings
23,504
23,464
Lease liabilities
3,452
4,276
Deferred tax liabilities
697
490
27,653
28,230
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
54,359
55,991
Bank borrowings
57,122
55,296
Lease liabilities
2,020
2,319
Tax payable
732
2,235
114,233
115,841
Total liabilities
141,886
144,071
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
544,017
541,414
The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
Current quarter
Cumulative quarter
3 months ended
3 months ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM '000
RM '000
RM '000
RM '000
Revenue
72,544
78,959
72,544
78,959
Operating expenses
(65,603)
(67,611)
(65,603)
(67,611)
Other income
820
676
820
676
Operating profit
7,761
12,024
7,761
12,024
Interest expense
(1,794)
(1,616)
(1,794)
(1,616)
Interest income
116
103
116
103
Share of results of associates
1,353
872
1,353
872
Profit before tax
7,436
11,383
7,436
11,383
Taxation
(1,731)
(2,961)
(1,731)
(2,961)
Profit for the period
5,705
8,422
5,705
8,422
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
4,371
6,816
4,371
6,816
Non-controlling interests
1,334
1,606
1,334
1,606
Profit for the period
5,705
8,422
5,705
8,422
Earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to owners
of the parent (sen):
Basic EPS
2.98
4.62
2.98
4.62
Diluted EPS
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The condensed consolidated income statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income/(expenses), net of tax:
Currency translation differences arising from consolidation
Fair value movements on available for sale investments
Total comprehensive income for the period
Current quarter
Cumulative quarter
3 months ended
3 months ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM '000
RM '000
RM '000
RM '000
5,705
8,422
5,705
8,422
(1,564)
8,225
(1,564)
8,225
798
(264)
798
(264)
4,939
16,383
4,939
16,383
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
3,605
14,777
3,605
14,777
Non-controlling interests
1,334
1,606
1,334
1,606
4,939
16,383
4,939
16,383
The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
Cumulative quarter
3 months ended
31 March
2024
2023
RM'000
RM'000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
7,436
11,383
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
2,335
1,868
Other non-cash items and non-operating items
(2,803)
4,446
Operating profit before working capital changes
6,968
17,697
Inventories
1,193
779
Receivables
3,181
(2,996)
Payables
(1,632)
177
Cash generated from operating activities
9,710
15,657
Interest paid
(1,794)
(1,616)
Net of tax paid
(2,674)
(2,404)
Net cash from operating activities
5,242
11,637
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Dividend received
12
4
Interest received
116
103
Net of changes of investment in subsidiaries and associates
-
329
Net of purchase and disposal of investment securities
425
7
Net of purchase and disposal of PPE and ROU
(10,333)
(11,226)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,708)
(10,783)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
-
(26)
Net of repurchase of treasury shares
(151)
(125)
Net changes in bank borrowings
1,865
(2,306)
Net changes in lease liabilities
(1,122)
(640)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
592
(3,097)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(3,874)
(2,243)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF
49,354
52,717
FINANCIAL PERIOD
Effect of foreign exchange rates changes
2,328
1,689
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD
47,808
52,163
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISED THE FOLLOWING:
Cash and bank balances
49,187
52,585
Overdrafts
(1,379)
(422)
47,808
52,163
The condensed consolidated cash flow statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
|-----------------------------------
Non-Distributable---------------------------------
| Distributable
|----------------------------
Attributable to owners of the parent ---------------------------------
|
Currencies
Non-
Treasury
Capital
translation
Fair value
Retained
controlling
(RM'000)
Share capital
shares
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
Total
interests
Total equity
Balance as at 1 January 2023
99,588
(3,766)
892
278
(4,543)
218,485
310,934
52,830
363,764
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(125)
-
-
-
-
(125)
-
(125)
Changes in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
329
329
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26)
(26)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
8,225
(264)
6,816
14,777
1,606
16,383
for the period
Balance as at 31 March 2023
99,588
(3,891)
892
8,503
(4,807)
225,301
325,586
54,739
380,325
Balance as at 1 January 2024
Purchase of treasury shares
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
Balance as at 31 March 2024
99,588
(4,957)
892
6,659
(3,914)
238,479
336,747
60,596
397,343
-
(151)
-
-
-
-
(151)
-
(151)
-
-
-
(1,564)
798
4,371
3,605
1,334
4,939
99,588
(5,108)
892
5,095
(3,116)
242,850
340,201
61,930
402,131
The condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
- SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES UNDER MALAYSIAN FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARD ("MFRS") 134 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING
A1 Basis of preparation
The interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in compliance with MFRS 134, Interim Financial Reporting and Paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").
The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2023.
A2 Significant Accounting Policies
The significant accounting policies and methods of computation adopted by the Group in these quarterly financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the most recent annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 save for the following new MFRSs and amendments to MFRSs.
Effective dates for
financial periods
Description
beginning on or after
Amendments to MFRS
Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback
1 January 2024
16
Amendments to MFRS
Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current
1 January 2024
101
Amendments to MFRS
Non-current Liabilities with Covenants
1 January 2024
101
Amendments to MFRS
Supplier Finance Arrangements
1 January 2024
107 and MFRS 7
Amendments to MFRS
Lack of Exchangeability
1 January 2025
121
Amendments to MFRS
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and
Deferred until further notice
10 and MFRS 128
its Associate or Joint Venture
The Group and the Company intend to adopt the above MFRSs and amendments to MFRSs when they become effective.
The adoption of the above standards and interpretations do not have material impact to the financial statements of the Group upon their initial application.
A3 Seasonal or cyclical factors
The Group performance is not materially affected by seasonal or cyclical factors.
A4 Unusual items due to their nature, size or incidence
There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows during the current quarter and financial period-to-date.
A5 Changes in estimates
There were no changes in estimates that have material effect in the current quarter and financial period-to-date results.
A6 Debt and equity securities
There were no issuances and repayments of debt and equity securities during financial period ended 31 March 2024 save for shares buy back.
At the Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2023, the Company's shareholders approved the renewal of authority to repurchase its own shares. During the financial period ended 31 March 2024, the Company repurchased of 88,200 own shares.
As at 31 March 2024, a total of 3,921,110 treasury shares, representing 2.60% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company are being held as treasury shares and carried at cost at RM5.108 million.
A7 Dividend paid
No dividend had been paid under the financial period under review.
A8 Material post balance sheet event
There were no material events subsequent to the end of the financial period ended 31 March 2024 as at the date of this report.
A9 Changes in the composition of the Group
There were no changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024 save for:
- On 5 January 2024, Unimech Capital Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company had subscribed 35% equity interest in Unimech Precision Solutions Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM50,000.
- On 5 February 2024, Arita Flange Industries Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company had voluntary winding up and de-registered from Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia.
- On 26 February 2024, M.E.T. Motion Holding Sdn. Bhd., a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company had subscribed 51% equity interest in M.E.T. Motion (Energreen) Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM510.
A10 Changes in contingent liabilities or contingent assets
There were no material changes in the contingent liabilities for the Group since the last financial year ended 31 December 2023.
A11 Capital commitments
No material capital commitments as at 31 March 2024.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BURSA SECURITIES LISTING REQUIREMENTS B1 Financial review for current quarter and financial period-to-date
Individual Period
Cumulative Period
Preceding
Preceding
Current
Year
Current
Year
Period
Corresponding
Period to
Corresponding
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Period
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Changes
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Changes
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000 / %
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000 / %
Revenue
72,544
78,959
(6,415) / (8.1)
72,544
78,959
(6,415) / (8.1)
Profit before tax
7,436
11,383
(3,947) / (34.7)
7,436
11,383
(3,947) / (34.7)
Current quarter and financial period-to-date
For the first quarter ended 31 March 2024, the Group reported a revenue of RM72.544 million which was RM6.415 million or 8.1% lower as compared to the preceding year corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2023 of RM78.959 million. A lower revenue was due to soft demand from valves, instruments and fittings segment which had been mitigated by higher revenue in pump business and other business segments.
The decrease in revenue correspondingly decreased the profit before tax by 34.7% or RM3.947 million to RM7.436 million from RM11.383 million reported in preceding year corresponding quarter.
B2 Financial review for current quarter compared with immediate preceding quarter
Immediate Preceding
Current Quarter
Quarter
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Changes
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000 / %
Revenue
72,544
84,786
(12,242) / (14.4)
Profit before tax
7,436
10,291
(2,855) / (27.7)
The Group reported a decrease in revenue of RM12.242 million or 14.4% for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to the immediate preceding quarter ended 31 December 2023. In line with the reduction in revenue coupled with higher expenses incurred, the profit before tax for the current quarter reduced by RM2.855 million or 27.7%.
B3 Overall review of group's financial performance
No material changes of the major components of the statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, statement of financial position as well as statement of cash flow reported by the Group for the period ended 31 March 2024 compared to preceding year corresponding period ended 31 March 2023.
B4 Segment information
By business segment as at 31 March 2024
Valves,
instruments
and fittings
Electronic
Pumps
All others
Elimination
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue from
external customers
53,183
3,133
11,140
5,088
-
72,544
Inter-segment revenue
11,191
373
1,833
21
(13,418)
-
Total revenue
64,374
3,506
12,973
5,109
(13,418)
72,544
Segment results
6,667
529
1,770
178
(1,383)
7,761
Interest expense
(1,794)
Interest income
116
Share of results of associates
1,353
Profit before tax
7,436
Tax expense
(1,731)
Profit after tax
5,705
Non-controlling interests
(1,334)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent for financial period ended 31 March 2024
4,371
Segment assets
578,408
21,437
42,439
108,893
(207,160)
544,017
Segment liabilities
134,932
19,289
24,413
32,270
(69,018)
141,886
By business segment as at 31 March 2023
Valves,
instruments
and fittings
Electronic
Pumps
All others
Elimination
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue from
external customers
64,106
3,126
7,395
4,332
-
78,959
Inter-segment revenue
13,490
142
1,526
91
(15,249)
-
Total revenue
77,596
3,268
8,921
4,423
(15,249)
78,959
Segment results
11,622
963
786
(172)
(1,175)
12,024
Interest expense
(1,616)
Interest income
103
Share of results of associates
872
Profit before tax
11,383
Tax expense
(2,961)
Profit after tax
8,422
Non-controlling interests
(1,606)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent for financial period ended 31 March 2023
6,816
Segment assets
564,617
19,766
35,751
107,421
(205,217)
522,338
Segment liabilities
136,837
18,949
19,388
32,504
(65,575)
142,103
B5 Commentary on prospects for the year 2024
The world economy is expected to be impacted by geopolitical tension, supply chain disruptions, fluctuation of exchange rates, volatile of material costs, escalating of costs due to inflation in the year of 2024. Although the global economic conditions are expected to be still challenging, it is envisioned that the economy will continue to grow, albeit at a moderate pace. The Group's core business is not expected to be significantly adversely affected barring a drastic change in global economic conditions. The Group will continue with its competitive strategy of developing further on its own brands to enhance its market position. In addition, the Group will concentrate on improving the efficiency in operations to achieve the competitive edge in the market. With strong fundamental and well established in the countries where the Group has operation, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Board of Directors is of the view that the Group shall report a satisfactory performance for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.
B6 Profit forecast
Not applicable as no profit forecast was published.
B7 Income tax expense
Current
Cumulative
quarter
quarters
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-24
RM'000
RM'000
Current period provision
1,556
1,556
Deferred tax
175
175
1,731
1,731
The effective tax rate for current quarter and cumulative quarters are higher than the statutory tax rate was due to non-tax allowable expenses and losses of certain subsidiary companies cannot be used to offset against profit of other companies in the Group.
B8 Status of corporate proposals and status of utilisation of proceeds raised
There was no corporate proposal being carried out during the period under review.
