INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

As at

As at

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

RM'000

RM'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment ("PPE")

128,069

115,433

Investment properties

14,576

14,602

Right of use assets ("ROU")

17,614

18,318

Investment in associates

27,325

25,915

Investment securities

2,466

1,937

Intangible assets

109

116

Other receivables

706

706

Deferred tax assets

1,107

1,075

191,972

178,102

Current assets

Inventories

199,891

201,584

Trade and other receivables

101,825

105,006

Tax recoverable

1,142

1,445

Cash and bank balances

49,187

55,277

352,045

363,312

TOTAL ASSETS

544,017

541,414

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

99,588

99,588

Treasury shares

(5,108)

(4,957)

Reserves

2,871

3,637

Retained earnings

242,850

238,479

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

340,201

336,747

Non-controlling interests

61,930

60,596

Total equity

402,131

397,343

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Bank borrowings

23,504

23,464

Lease liabilities

3,452

4,276

Deferred tax liabilities

697

490

27,653

28,230

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

54,359

55,991

Bank borrowings

57,122

55,296

Lease liabilities

2,020

2,319

Tax payable

732

2,235

114,233

115,841

Total liabilities

141,886

144,071

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

544,017

541,414

The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

Current quarter

Cumulative quarter

3 months ended

3 months ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Revenue

72,544

78,959

72,544

78,959

Operating expenses

(65,603)

(67,611)

(65,603)

(67,611)

Other income

820

676

820

676

Operating profit

7,761

12,024

7,761

12,024

Interest expense

(1,794)

(1,616)

(1,794)

(1,616)

Interest income

116

103

116

103

Share of results of associates

1,353

872

1,353

872

Profit before tax

7,436

11,383

7,436

11,383

Taxation

(1,731)

(2,961)

(1,731)

(2,961)

Profit for the period

5,705

8,422

5,705

8,422

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

4,371

6,816

4,371

6,816

Non-controlling interests

1,334

1,606

1,334

1,606

Profit for the period

5,705

8,422

5,705

8,422

Earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to owners

of the parent (sen):

Basic EPS

2.98

4.62

2.98

4.62

Diluted EPS

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The condensed consolidated income statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income/(expenses), net of tax:

Currency translation differences arising from consolidation

Fair value movements on available for sale investments

Total comprehensive income for the period

Current quarter

Cumulative quarter

3 months ended

3 months ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

5,705

8,422

5,705

8,422

(1,564)

8,225

(1,564)

8,225

798

(264)

798

(264)

4,939

16,383

4,939

16,383

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,605

14,777

3,605

14,777

Non-controlling interests

1,334

1,606

1,334

1,606

4,939

16,383

4,939

16,383

The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

Cumulative quarter

3 months ended

31 March

2024

2023

RM'000

RM'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax

7,436

11,383

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

2,335

1,868

Other non-cash items and non-operating items

(2,803)

4,446

Operating profit before working capital changes

6,968

17,697

Inventories

1,193

779

Receivables

3,181

(2,996)

Payables

(1,632)

177

Cash generated from operating activities

9,710

15,657

Interest paid

(1,794)

(1,616)

Net of tax paid

(2,674)

(2,404)

Net cash from operating activities

5,242

11,637

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Dividend received

12

4

Interest received

116

103

Net of changes of investment in subsidiaries and associates

-

329

Net of purchase and disposal of investment securities

425

7

Net of purchase and disposal of PPE and ROU

(10,333)

(11,226)

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,708)

(10,783)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

-

(26)

Net of repurchase of treasury shares

(151)

(125)

Net changes in bank borrowings

1,865

(2,306)

Net changes in lease liabilities

(1,122)

(640)

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

592

(3,097)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(3,874)

(2,243)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF

49,354

52,717

FINANCIAL PERIOD

Effect of foreign exchange rates changes

2,328

1,689

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD

47,808

52,163

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISED THE FOLLOWING:

Cash and bank balances

49,187

52,585

Overdrafts

(1,379)

(422)

47,808

52,163

The condensed consolidated cash flow statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

|-----------------------------------

Non-Distributable---------------------------------

| Distributable

|----------------------------

Attributable to owners of the parent ---------------------------------

|

Currencies

Non-

Treasury

Capital

translation

Fair value

Retained

controlling

(RM'000)

Share capital

shares

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

Total equity

Balance as at 1 January 2023

99,588

(3,766)

892

278

(4,543)

218,485

310,934

52,830

363,764

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(125)

-

-

-

-

(125)

-

(125)

Changes in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

329

329

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

(26)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

8,225

(264)

6,816

14,777

1,606

16,383

for the period

Balance as at 31 March 2023

99,588

(3,891)

892

8,503

(4,807)

225,301

325,586

54,739

380,325

Balance as at 1 January 2024

Purchase of treasury shares

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Balance as at 31 March 2024

99,588

(4,957)

892

6,659

(3,914)

238,479

336,747

60,596

397,343

-

(151)

-

-

-

-

(151)

-

(151)

-

-

-

(1,564)

798

4,371

3,605

1,334

4,939

99,588

(5,108)

892

5,095

(3,116)

242,850

340,201

61,930

402,131

The condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

  • SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES UNDER MALAYSIAN FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARD ("MFRS") 134 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING

A1 Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in compliance with MFRS 134, Interim Financial Reporting and Paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2023.

A2 Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting policies and methods of computation adopted by the Group in these quarterly financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the most recent annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 save for the following new MFRSs and amendments to MFRSs.

Effective dates for

financial periods

Description

beginning on or after

Amendments to MFRS

Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback

1 January 2024

16

Amendments to MFRS

Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

1 January 2024

101

Amendments to MFRS

Non-current Liabilities with Covenants

1 January 2024

101

Amendments to MFRS

Supplier Finance Arrangements

1 January 2024

107 and MFRS 7

Amendments to MFRS

Lack of Exchangeability

1 January 2025

121

Amendments to MFRS

Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and

Deferred until further notice

10 and MFRS 128

its Associate or Joint Venture

The Group and the Company intend to adopt the above MFRSs and amendments to MFRSs when they become effective.

The adoption of the above standards and interpretations do not have material impact to the financial statements of the Group upon their initial application.

A3 Seasonal or cyclical factors

The Group performance is not materially affected by seasonal or cyclical factors.

A4 Unusual items due to their nature, size or incidence

There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows during the current quarter and financial period-to-date.

A5 Changes in estimates

There were no changes in estimates that have material effect in the current quarter and financial period-to-date results.

A6 Debt and equity securities

There were no issuances and repayments of debt and equity securities during financial period ended 31 March 2024 save for shares buy back.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2023, the Company's shareholders approved the renewal of authority to repurchase its own shares. During the financial period ended 31 March 2024, the Company repurchased of 88,200 own shares.

As at 31 March 2024, a total of 3,921,110 treasury shares, representing 2.60% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company are being held as treasury shares and carried at cost at RM5.108 million.

A7 Dividend paid

No dividend had been paid under the financial period under review.

A8 Material post balance sheet event

There were no material events subsequent to the end of the financial period ended 31 March 2024 as at the date of this report.

A9 Changes in the composition of the Group

There were no changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024 save for:

  1. On 5 January 2024, Unimech Capital Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company had subscribed 35% equity interest in Unimech Precision Solutions Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM50,000.
  2. On 5 February 2024, Arita Flange Industries Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company had voluntary winding up and de-registered from Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia.
  3. On 26 February 2024, M.E.T. Motion Holding Sdn. Bhd., a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company had subscribed 51% equity interest in M.E.T. Motion (Energreen) Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM510.

A10 Changes in contingent liabilities or contingent assets

There were no material changes in the contingent liabilities for the Group since the last financial year ended 31 December 2023.

A11 Capital commitments

No material capital commitments as at 31 March 2024.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

  • ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BURSA SECURITIES LISTING REQUIREMENTS B1 Financial review for current quarter and financial period-to-date

Individual Period

Cumulative Period

Preceding

Preceding

Current

Year

Current

Year

Period

Corresponding

Period to

Corresponding

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Period

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

Changes

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

Changes

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000 / %

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000 / %

Revenue

72,544

78,959

(6,415) / (8.1)

72,544

78,959

(6,415) / (8.1)

Profit before tax

7,436

11,383

(3,947) / (34.7)

7,436

11,383

(3,947) / (34.7)

Current quarter and financial period-to-date

For the first quarter ended 31 March 2024, the Group reported a revenue of RM72.544 million which was RM6.415 million or 8.1% lower as compared to the preceding year corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2023 of RM78.959 million. A lower revenue was due to soft demand from valves, instruments and fittings segment which had been mitigated by higher revenue in pump business and other business segments.

The decrease in revenue correspondingly decreased the profit before tax by 34.7% or RM3.947 million to RM7.436 million from RM11.383 million reported in preceding year corresponding quarter.

B2 Financial review for current quarter compared with immediate preceding quarter

Immediate Preceding

Current Quarter

Quarter

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

Changes

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000 / %

Revenue

72,544

84,786

(12,242) / (14.4)

Profit before tax

7,436

10,291

(2,855) / (27.7)

The Group reported a decrease in revenue of RM12.242 million or 14.4% for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to the immediate preceding quarter ended 31 December 2023. In line with the reduction in revenue coupled with higher expenses incurred, the profit before tax for the current quarter reduced by RM2.855 million or 27.7%.

B3 Overall review of group's financial performance

No material changes of the major components of the statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, statement of financial position as well as statement of cash flow reported by the Group for the period ended 31 March 2024 compared to preceding year corresponding period ended 31 March 2023.

B4 Segment information

By business segment as at 31 March 2024

Valves,

instruments

and fittings

Electronic

Pumps

All others

Elimination

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue from

external customers

53,183

3,133

11,140

5,088

-

72,544

Inter-segment revenue

11,191

373

1,833

21

(13,418)

-

Total revenue

64,374

3,506

12,973

5,109

(13,418)

72,544

Segment results

6,667

529

1,770

178

(1,383)

7,761

Interest expense

(1,794)

Interest income

116

Share of results of associates

1,353

Profit before tax

7,436

Tax expense

(1,731)

Profit after tax

5,705

Non-controlling interests

(1,334)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent for financial period ended 31 March 2024

4,371

Segment assets

578,408

21,437

42,439

108,893

(207,160)

544,017

Segment liabilities

134,932

19,289

24,413

32,270

(69,018)

141,886

By business segment as at 31 March 2023

Valves,

instruments

and fittings

Electronic

Pumps

All others

Elimination

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue from

external customers

64,106

3,126

7,395

4,332

-

78,959

Inter-segment revenue

13,490

142

1,526

91

(15,249)

-

Total revenue

77,596

3,268

8,921

4,423

(15,249)

78,959

Segment results

11,622

963

786

(172)

(1,175)

12,024

Interest expense

(1,616)

Interest income

103

Share of results of associates

872

Profit before tax

11,383

Tax expense

(2,961)

Profit after tax

8,422

Non-controlling interests

(1,606)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent for financial period ended 31 March 2023

6,816

Segment assets

564,617

19,766

35,751

107,421

(205,217)

522,338

Segment liabilities

136,837

18,949

19,388

32,504

(65,575)

142,103

B5 Commentary on prospects for the year 2024

The world economy is expected to be impacted by geopolitical tension, supply chain disruptions, fluctuation of exchange rates, volatile of material costs, escalating of costs due to inflation in the year of 2024. Although the global economic conditions are expected to be still challenging, it is envisioned that the economy will continue to grow, albeit at a moderate pace. The Group's core business is not expected to be significantly adversely affected barring a drastic change in global economic conditions. The Group will continue with its competitive strategy of developing further on its own brands to enhance its market position. In addition, the Group will concentrate on improving the efficiency in operations to achieve the competitive edge in the market. With strong fundamental and well established in the countries where the Group has operation, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Board of Directors is of the view that the Group shall report a satisfactory performance for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

B6 Profit forecast

Not applicable as no profit forecast was published.

B7 Income tax expense

Current

Cumulative

quarter

quarters

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-24

RM'000

RM'000

Current period provision

1,556

1,556

Deferred tax

175

175

1,731

1,731

The effective tax rate for current quarter and cumulative quarters are higher than the statutory tax rate was due to non-tax allowable expenses and losses of certain subsidiary companies cannot be used to offset against profit of other companies in the Group.

B8 Status of corporate proposals and status of utilisation of proceeds raised

There was no corporate proposal being carried out during the period under review.

