Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume

TAIPEI, April 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Unimicron Technology
Corp said on Thursday that one of its two plants in
eastern China's Kunshan would remain closed to comply with
COVID-19 curbs but the other would resume production.
Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker
that supplies Apple Inc and Intel Corp, said
in a statement one plant had resumed some production under a
"closed loop management" system that keeps workers isolated
inside.
A company representative said it was difficult to estimate
current production capacity but it was "not high".
Unimicron plans to keep one plant closed and the other
running under the closed-loop system until next Wednesday.
Most of Unimicron's manufacturing capacity is located in
Taiwan but it also has plants in other parts of China as well as
in Germany and Japan.
China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late
March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to
control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the
coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.
That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts
for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend
operations.
Unimicron's shares were down 1% on Thursday morning, while
the broader index was flat.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)