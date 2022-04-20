Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Unimicron Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3037   TW0003037008

UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3037)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-19
220.00 TWD   +4.51%
04/20Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume
RE
04/20Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume
RE
04/20UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of subsidiaries suspend production with the local government's policies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume

04/20/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Unimicron Technology Corp said on Thursday that one of its two plants in eastern China's Kunshan would remain closed to comply with COVID-19 curbs but the other would resume production.

Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker that supplies Apple Inc and Intel Corp, said in a statement one plant had resumed some production under a "closed loop management" system that keeps workers isolated inside.

A company representative said it was difficult to estimate current production capacity but it was "not high".

Unimicron plans to keep one plant closed and the other running under the closed-loop system until next Wednesday.

Most of Unimicron's manufacturing capacity is located in Taiwan but it also has plants in other parts of China as well as in Germany and Japan.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations.

Unimicron's shares were down 1% on Thursday morning, while the broader index was flat.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.10% 167.23 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.38% 48.11 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.90% 650.124 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. 4.51% 220 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
All news about UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
04/20Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume
RE
04/20Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume
RE
04/20UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of subsidiaries suspend production with the local gove..
PU
04/20Shanghai hopes COVID tide turning, with fewer cases outside quarantine areas
RE
04/20Hopes rise in Shanghai's battle against COVID as two districts report no new cases
RE
04/19Taiwan firms in China hub make uneven restart from COVID curbs
RE
04/19UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of subsidiaries resume and suspended production with t..
PU
04/15Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers - analysts
RE
04/13More Taiwan firms suspend production in China as COVID spreads
RE
04/12UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of subsidiary, Unimicron Technology (Kunshan)Corp.,and..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 4 480 M 4 480 M
Net income 2022 20 067 M 686 M 686 M
Net Debt 2022 25 413 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 325 B 11 097 M 11 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 29 134
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Unimicron Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 220,00 TWD
Average target price 337,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzu Chang Tseng Chairman & General Manager
Tsai Sheng Shen Head-Finance, GM, IR Contact & Spokesman
Ya jing Li Independent Director
Lai Chu Chen Independent Director
Terry Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-4.76%10 595
MEDIATEK INC.-28.07%45 497
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.36%19 724
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-22.64%16 940
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.53%10 428
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-19.84%9 899