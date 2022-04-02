Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Unimicron Technology Corp.
  News
  Summary
    3037   TW0003037008

UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3037)
  Report
Unimicron Technology : Announcement of subsidiary, Unimicron Technology (Kunshan)Corp.,and UNIMICRON-FPC TECHNOLOGY(KUNSHAN)INC, suspended work with the local government's policies.

04/02/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Unimicron Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/02 Time of announcement 21:07:30
Subject 
 Announcement of subsidiary, Unimicron Technology
(Kunshan)Corp.,and UNIMICRON-FPC TECHNOLOGY(KUNSHAN)INC,
suspended work with the local government's policies.
Date of events 2022/04/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Company name:
Unimicron Technology (Kunshan) Corp.,and
UNIMICRON-FPC TECHNOLOGY(KUNSHAN) INC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:71.23% and 100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Cooperate with the local government in the prevention and control of
the COVID-19, starting from 4/2 temporarily closed until 4/6.
6.Countermeasures:
The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No significant impact on financial business estimates.

Disclaimer

Unimicron Technology Corp. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
