Unimicron Technology : Announcement of subsidiary, Unimicron Technology (Kunshan)Corp.,and UNIMICRON-FPC TECHNOLOGY (KUNSHAN)INC, suspended work with the local government's policies.
04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Unimicron Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
15:04:47
Subject
Announcement of subsidiary, Unimicron Technology
(Kunshan)Corp.,and UNIMICRON-FPC TECHNOLOGY (KUNSHAN)INC,
suspended work with the local government's policies.
Date of events
2022/04/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:
Unimicron Technology (Kunshan) Corp.,and
UNIMICRON-FPC TECHNOLOGY(KUNSHAN) INC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:71.23% and 100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Announced on 4/2, cooperate with the local government in the prevention
and control of the COVID-19, starting from 4/2 temporarily closed until 4/6,
tentatively extended to 4/8, the company will resume operations after the
local government's notified.
6.Countermeasures:
The company and its subsidiaries will monitor the pandemic development
closely, and cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No significant impact on financial business estimates.
Unimicron Technology Corp. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.