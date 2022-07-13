Unimicron Technology : Clarification of News and Media Reports
07/13/2022
Provided by: Unimicron Technology Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Clarification of News and Media Reports
2022/07/13
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/13
2.Company name:Unimicron Technology Corp.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
According to analyst forecast, ... ,
the estimated EPS in second quarter of this year is expected to be
company's record high of $4, ...
7.Cause of occurrence:
Please refer to TWSE MOPS for financial numbers.
8.Countermeasures:Release material information announcement
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
