Unimicron Technology : Clarification of News and Media Reports

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/13 2.Company name:Unimicron Technology Corp. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: According to analyst forecast, ... , the estimated EPS in second quarter of this year is expected to be company's record high of $4, ... 7.Cause of occurrence: Please refer to TWSE MOPS for financial numbers. 8.Countermeasures:Release material information announcement 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None