  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Unimicron Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3037   TW0003037008

UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3037)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
148.50 TWD   -2.94%
Unimicron Technology : Clarification of News and Media Reports

07/13/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Unimicron Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 11:49:51
Subject 
 Clarification of News and Media Reports
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/13
2.Company name:Unimicron Technology Corp.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
According to analyst forecast, ... ,
the estimated EPS in second quarter of this year is expected to be
company's record high of $4, ...
7.Cause of occurrence:
Please refer to TWSE MOPS for financial numbers.
8.Countermeasures:Release material information announcement
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Unimicron Technology Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 04:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 4 581 M 4 581 M
Net income 2022 26 814 M 898 M 898 M
Net cash 2022 16 400 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 219 B 7 337 M 7 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 29 113
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Unimicron Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 148,50 TWD
Average target price 323,12 TWD
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzu Chang Tseng Chairman & General Manager
Tsai Sheng Shen Head-Finance, GM, IR Contact & Spokesman
Ya jing Li Independent Director
Lai Chu Chen Independent Director
Terry Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-35.71%7 559
MEDIATEK INC.-48.40%33 946
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.80%18 377
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.79%15 356
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.95%9 949
SILERGY CORP.97.81%7 908