Unimicron Technology : Supplementary information on 2022/02/22, the merger with Subtron Technology Co., Ltd.(Item 27)

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):Merger 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Unimicron Technology Corp. (surviving company) Subtron Technology Co., Ltd. (dissolved company) 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer):Subtron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Subtron") 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: It is an investee company in which the Company (the surviving company) directly and indirectly holds about 32.18% of the shares. This case will be operated in accordance with the asymmetric merger of the Enterprise Mergers and Acquisitions Law, and will have no significant impact on the Company's shareholders' rights and interests. 7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition: Complementary technologies, products and customers, integrate resources to reduce operating costs, enhance customer service capabilities, and enhance the well-being of employees and shareholders 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition: a)Complement both IC substrate technologies and products b)Integrate resources to accelerate major expansions to satisfy market's demand in advance c)Deploy the technology development of compound semiconductor substrates and strengthen market segments in E.V., Autopilot, high frequency, high speed, Metaverse etc. d)Strengthen ESG, smart manufacturing, customer satisfaction, reduce the cost and improve the welfare for employees and stockholders 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share: After the merger of the two parties, it is expected to combine the technologies, products, talents and resources of the two parties to accelerate the expansion of operating scale and increase profits, which should be of positive benefit to the net value per share and earnings per share. 10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers and acquisitions, etc.: The share conversion ratio of this share merger is to exchange 0.219 ordinary shares of the Company for each ordinary share of Subtron. The tentative merger base date is October 1, 2022. If it is necessary to adjust the merger base date due to the actual situation, the board of directors of each party or a person authorized by the board of directors may change the merger base date and announce it according to the needs of the merger schedule. 11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds: Taking stock as consideration, the Company expects to increase capital and issue 45,451,004 ordinary shares to Subtron, the benchmark for share consolidation other shareholders other than the Company. However, to determine the total number of new shares to be issued, based on the actual total issued shares of Subtron on the basis of merger, after deducting the shares of Subtron that should be cancelled on the basis of merger or other laws and regulations, it shall be calculated according to the share conversion ratio. The number of shares shall prevail and shall be adjusted by the board of directors of the Company. 12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions: (1) Share exchange ratio: The combined share exchange ratio approved by the boards of directors of both parties is tentatively set to be 1 share of Subtron for 0.219 shares of the Company. (2) Calculation basis: It is based on the comprehensive consideration of the Company and Subtron on the most recent financial report of the Company and Subtron that has been checked, certified or reviewed by an accountant, and is based on the evaluation report of Subtron 's shareholders' equity, the independent expert's opinion on the reasonableness of the share conversion ratio, the share price of the Company, the operating conditions of the Company and Subtron, earnings per share, net worth per share and other factors that may affect shareholders' equity at the discretion of the Company and Subtron, at the same time, after considering various factors such as the current overall operating conditions of the Company and Subtron, future comprehensive operating benefits, business prospects and development conditions, it was agreed between the Company and Subtron, subject to the opinion written by independent experts on the reasonableness of the share conversion ratio. 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction:No 14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm: Favorable Business Partner CPAs 15.Name of CPA or lawyer:LIU,KUEI-YI 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Bei-Shi-Kuai-Zheng-Zi-No. 4308 17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to shareholders in this merger and acquisition: The merger structure is a merger case, a non-public acquisition case. The independent experts have considered the quantifiable financial figures and objective market data, respectively based on the market method and the income method, and their evaluation and calculation results show that the reasonable range of the share conversion ratio in this case is 0.1567 ~ 0.2308 shares of the Company for each share of Subtron, the Company expects to exchange each share of Subtron for 0.219 shares of the Company, and its share conversion ratio is within the aforementioned assessment range, which is still reasonable. 18.Estimated date of completion: The merger base date is expected to be October 1, 2022. 19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company: After the merger takes effect, the assets and liabilities of the extinguished company and all rights and obligations that are still valid as of the merger base date shall be borne by the surviving company in accordance with the law. 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: (1) Company Name: Unimicron Technology Corp. Total capital: NT$20,000,000,000 Paid-up capital: NT$14,752,603,330 Name of Representative: Tzyy Jang Tseng Company Location: No. 179, Shanying Road, Guishan District, Taoyuan City Main business contents: 1. A101020 Crop cultivation industry. 2. A101030 Special crop cultivation. 3. A101040 Edible mushroom cultivation. 4. A102050 Crop cultivation services. 5. CC01080 Electronic component manufacturing. 6. CB01010 Mechanical equipment manufacturing. 7. CE01010 General instrument manufacturing. 8. CQ01010 Mold manufacturing. 9. CC01110 Computers and their peripheral equipment manufacturing. 10. CC01990 Other electrical and electronic machinery manufacturing. 11. CA04010 Surface treatment. 12. F101130 Vegetable and fruit wholesale. 13. F119010 Electronic materials wholesale. 14. F201010 Agricultural products retail. 15. F219010 Electronic materials retail. 16. F213010 Electrical appliance retail. 17. F401010 International trade. 18. G202010 Parking lot operation. 19. I501010 Product design. 20. F601010 Intellectual property rights. 21. I199990 Other consulting services. 22. ZZ99999 All business items that are not prohibited or restricted by law, except those that are subject to special approval. 23. CF01011 Medical materials and equipment manufacturing. 24. F108031 Wholesale of medical devices. 25. F208031 Retail sale of medical equipments. 26. CZ99990 Other industrial products manufacturing not elsewhere classified. (2) Company Name: Subtron Technology Co., Ltd. Total capital: NT$4,000,000,000 Paid-up capital: NT$ 2,959,426,000 Name of Representative: Tzyy Jang Tseng Company Location: No.8, Kuang Fu North Road, Hu Kou Township, Hsin-Chu County Main business contents: 1. CC01080 Electronic component manufacturing. 2. F119010 Electronic materials wholesale. 3. F219010 Electronic materials retail. 4. ZZ99999 All business items that are not prohibited or restricted by law, except those that are subject to special approval. 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA 22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:NA 23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed: Subtron applied to terminate the opening, stop public offering and handle the dissolution 24.Other important terms and conditions:None 25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions: Subtron applied to terminate the opening, stop public offering and handle the dissolution 26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No 27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions: The legal person United Microelectronics Corp. (represented by Tzyy-Jang Tseng, SC Chien and Chi-Tung Liu as the directors of the Company), and the legal person Hsun Chieh Investment Co., Ltd.( represented by Louis Chien of the Company as the director of the board), also holds shares of Unimicron Technology Corp. and Subtron Technology Co., Ltd., according to the Article 18 of the Business Mergers And Acquisitions Act, any company holding the shares of another company participating in the merger/ consolidation, or the company or its assigned representative is elected as a director of another company participating in the merger/consolidation, then the company or its assigned representative may exercise voting rights in the resolution of the merger/consolidation by such another company. Considering that after the merger of the two parties, the overall operation scale will be expanded, operational performance and market competitiveness will be improved, and operational synergy will be exerted to enhance the interests of shareholders, Tzyy-Jang Tseng、SC Chien、 Chi-Tung Liu and Louis Chien agree with this merger. 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 29.Details on change of business model:NA 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:NA 31.Source of funds:NA 32.Any other matters that need to be specified: Strengthen the information on 2022/02/22, interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions.