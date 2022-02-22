Unimicron Technology : Supplementary information on 2022/02/22, the merger with Subtron Technology Co., Ltd.(Item 27)

|
Statement
|
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):Merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Unimicron Technology Corp. (surviving company)
Subtron Technology Co., Ltd. (dissolved company)
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):Subtron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Subtron")
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders' equity:
It is an investee company in which the Company (the surviving company)
directly and indirectly holds about 32.18% of the shares. This case will be
operated in accordance with the asymmetric merger of the Enterprise Mergers
and Acquisitions Law, and will have no significant impact on the Company's
shareholders' rights and interests.
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
Complementary technologies, products and customers, integrate resources to
reduce operating costs, enhance customer service capabilities, and enhance
the well-being of employees and shareholders
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
a)Complement both IC substrate technologies and products
b)Integrate resources to accelerate major expansions to satisfy market's
demand in advance
c)Deploy the technology development of compound semiconductor substrates and
strengthen market segments in E.V., Autopilot, high frequency, high speed,
Metaverse etc.
d)Strengthen ESG, smart manufacturing, customer satisfaction, reduce the cost
and improve the welfare for employees and stockholders
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:
After the merger of the two parties, it is expected to combine the
technologies, products, talents and resources of the two parties to
accelerate the expansion of operating scale and increase profits, which
should be of positive benefit to the net value per share and earnings per
share.
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:
The share conversion ratio of this share merger is to exchange 0.219 ordinary
shares of the Company for each ordinary share of Subtron.
The tentative merger base date is October 1, 2022. If it is necessary to
adjust the merger base date due to the actual situation, the board of
directors of each party or a person authorized by the board of directors may
change the merger base date and announce it according to the needs of the
merger schedule.
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:
Taking stock as consideration, the Company expects to increase capital and
issue 45,451,004 ordinary shares to Subtron, the benchmark for share
consolidation other shareholders other than the Company.
However, to determine the total number of new shares to be issued, based on
the actual total issued shares of Subtron on the basis of merger, after
deducting the shares of Subtron that should be cancelled on the basis of
merger or other laws and regulations, it shall be calculated according to the
share conversion ratio. The number of shares shall prevail and shall be
adjusted by the board of directors of the Company.
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:
(1) Share exchange ratio: The combined share exchange ratio approved by the
boards of directors of both parties is tentatively set to be 1 share of
Subtron for 0.219 shares of the Company.
(2) Calculation basis: It is based on the comprehensive consideration of the
Company and Subtron on the most recent financial report of the Company and
Subtron that has been checked, certified or reviewed by an accountant, and is
based on the evaluation report of Subtron 's shareholders' equity, the
independent expert's opinion on the reasonableness of the share conversion
ratio, the share price of the Company, the operating conditions of the
Company and Subtron, earnings per share, net worth per share and other
factors that may affect shareholders' equity at the discretion of the Company
and Subtron, at the same time, after considering various factors such as the
current overall operating conditions of the Company and Subtron, future
comprehensive operating benefits, business prospects and development
conditions, it was agreed between the Company and Subtron, subject to the
opinion written by independent experts on the reasonableness of the share
conversion ratio.
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:No
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:
Favorable Business Partner CPAs
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:LIU,KUEI-YI
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Bei-Shi-Kuai-Zheng-Zi-No. 4308
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders in this merger and acquisition:
The merger structure is a merger case, a non-public acquisition case.
The independent experts have considered the quantifiable financial figures
and objective market data, respectively based on the market method and the
income method, and their evaluation and calculation results show that the
reasonable range of the share conversion ratio in this case is
0.1567 ~ 0.2308 shares of the Company for each share of Subtron, the Company
expects to exchange each share of Subtron for 0.219 shares of the Company,
and its share conversion ratio is within the aforementioned assessment range,
which is still reasonable.
18.Estimated date of completion:
The merger base date is expected to be October 1, 2022.
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:
After the merger takes effect, the assets and liabilities of the extinguished
company and all rights and obligations that are still valid as of the merger
base date shall be borne by the surviving company in accordance with the law.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
(1) Company Name: Unimicron Technology Corp.
Total capital: NT$20,000,000,000
Paid-up capital: NT$14,752,603,330
Name of Representative: Tzyy Jang Tseng
Company Location: No. 179, Shanying Road, Guishan District, Taoyuan City
Main business contents:
1. A101020 Crop cultivation industry.
2. A101030 Special crop cultivation.
3. A101040 Edible mushroom cultivation.
4. A102050 Crop cultivation services.
5. CC01080 Electronic component manufacturing.
6. CB01010 Mechanical equipment manufacturing.
7. CE01010 General instrument manufacturing.
8. CQ01010 Mold manufacturing.
9. CC01110 Computers and their peripheral equipment manufacturing.
10. CC01990 Other electrical and electronic machinery manufacturing.
11. CA04010 Surface treatment.
12. F101130 Vegetable and fruit wholesale.
13. F119010 Electronic materials wholesale.
14. F201010 Agricultural products retail.
15. F219010 Electronic materials retail.
16. F213010 Electrical appliance retail.
17. F401010 International trade.
18. G202010 Parking lot operation.
19. I501010 Product design.
20. F601010 Intellectual property rights.
21. I199990 Other consulting services.
22. ZZ99999 All business items that are not prohibited or restricted by law,
except those that are subject to special approval.
23. CF01011 Medical materials and equipment manufacturing.
24. F108031 Wholesale of medical devices.
25. F208031 Retail sale of medical equipments.
26. CZ99990 Other industrial products manufacturing not elsewhere classified.
(2) Company Name: Subtron Technology Co., Ltd.
Total capital: NT$4,000,000,000
Paid-up capital: NT$ 2,959,426,000
Name of Representative: Tzyy Jang Tseng
Company Location: No.8, Kuang Fu North Road, Hu Kou Township, Hsin-Chu
County
Main business contents:
1. CC01080 Electronic component manufacturing.
2. F119010 Electronic materials wholesale.
3. F219010 Electronic materials retail.
4. ZZ99999 All business items that are not prohibited or restricted by law,
except those that are subject to special approval.
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:NA
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:
Subtron applied to terminate the opening,
stop public offering and handle the dissolution
24.Other important terms and conditions:None
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:
Subtron applied to terminate the opening,
stop public offering and handle the dissolution
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:
The legal person United Microelectronics Corp. (represented by
Tzyy-Jang Tseng, SC Chien and Chi-Tung Liu as the directors of the Company),
and the legal person Hsun Chieh Investment Co., Ltd.( represented by Louis
Chien of the Company as the director of the board), also holds shares of
Unimicron Technology Corp. and Subtron Technology Co., Ltd., according to
the Article 18 of the Business Mergers And Acquisitions Act, any company
holding the shares of another company participating in the merger/
consolidation, or the company or its assigned representative is elected as
a director of another company participating in the merger/consolidation,
then the company or its assigned representative may exercise voting rights
in the resolution of the merger/consolidation by such another company.
Considering that after the merger of the two parties, the overall
operation scale will be expanded, operational performance and market
competitiveness will be improved, and operational synergy will be exerted
to enhance the interests of shareholders, Tzyy-Jang Tseng、SC Chien、
Chi-Tung Liu and Louis Chien agree with this merger.
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
29.Details on change of business model:NA
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:NA
31.Source of funds:NA
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Strengthen the information on 2022/02/22,
interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions.