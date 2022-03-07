Log in
Unimicron Technology : The Company will attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Unimicron Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 15:45:23
Subject 
 The Company will attend the investor conference
held by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taipei New Horizon(6F., No.88,
Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110055, Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the investor conference held by MasterLink
Securities.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Unimicron Technology Corp. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
