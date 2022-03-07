Unimicron Technology : The Company will attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/10 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taipei New Horizon(6F., No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110055, Taiwan 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None