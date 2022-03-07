Unimicron Technology : The Company will attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities
03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Provided by: Unimicron Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
15:45:23
Subject
The Company will attend the investor conference
held by MasterLink Securities
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taipei New Horizon(6F., No.88,
Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110055, Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the investor conference held by MasterLink
Securities.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Unimicron Technology Corp. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.