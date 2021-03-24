UNIMOT S A : commences distribution of oils in Romania

Despite the pandemic the UNIMOT Groups continues implementation of new projects and expands its operations onto another European market. Within the nearest weeks the company will commence the supplies of AVIA lubricants to petrol and service stations in Romania, as well as transportation companies.

UNIMOT S.A. expands its operations and launches sales of its products under the AVIA brand on the next market. The Group has decided to apply in Romania a similar business model to the one that has been developed for 3 years in the territory of Ukraine, that is distribution of AVIA oils.

Romania is a promising country for the operations of our Group. This is a large market with high internal consumption. Introduction of economy recovery programme after the pandemic and granting funds will certainly be reflected in a large economic rebound. According to the sources Romania will be granted twice as much funds from the EU for this purpose than Poland. What additionally encouraged us to the expansion onto this market was dynamically developing automotive industry, which presently is one of the most profitable sectors of the Romanian economy. For the time being we are entering the market with oils, however, we do not exclude developing other segments of our operation on this market - says Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

The company has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with one of the leading and experienced Romanian partners from the automotive industry.

The UNIMOT Group cooperates with renowned European producers of oils, thanks to which these products comply with the most rigorous qualitative requirements and enjoy trust of customers. AVIA oils are very popular and technologically advanced engine oils in Europe. They are sold in all the countries where companies that belong to the AVIA association operate (16 countries of the EU). They can be also found in the countries outside Europe, that is in the ones where UNIMOT currently operates (e.g. China).

Deliveries to Romania will commence within two-three weeks.