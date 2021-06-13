Log in
UNIMOT S A : will allocate 50% of standalone net profit for 2020 for dividend

06/13/2021
UNIMOT S.A. will allocate 50% of standalone net profit for 2020 for dividend

Date of publication:13.06.21

The Ordinary General Meeting of UNIMOT S.A. has decided to allocate PLN 16.1 million for dividend, which constitutes PLN 1.97 per share. The amount constitutes 50% of standalone net profit for the year 2020. The decision is consistent with the prior Board's recommendation related to this issue.

The Ordinary General Meeting of UNIMOT S.A. was held on 20th May of the present year. It decided to allocate the net profit for 2020, of which 50%, that is PLN 16.1 million, will be destined for the dividend. This means that company's shareholders will receive PLN 1.97 per one share. The remaining part of the profit in the amount of PLN 16.1 million will be allocated for supplementary capital.

The decision of the Ordinary General Meeting is consistent with the Board's recommendation and coherent with the dividend policy of the company, which in the case a positive net profit is achieved assumes a payment of minimum 30% for the dividend.

- Despite the ongoing pandemic and significant uncertainty on the market being its outcome, the year 2020 was a record one for us. However, our book results were lower than business ones. Therefore, we have decided to maintain in the recommendation the same level of dividend amount per one share at last year - explains Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A. and simultaneously, indirectly, the majority shareholder.

The dividend day has been established to be 4th June 2021, and dividend payment day 25th June 2021.

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 16:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
