UNIMOT: financial results for Q1 2021 at high level

UNIMOT S.A., listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels, has published the financial statements for Q1 2021. In this period the company achieved the level of consolidated total revenues in the amount of PLN 1 572.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached the level of PLN 28.3 million.

The consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 reached the level of PLN 28.3 million.

- Compared to Q1 2020 the results are slightly lower, but I am extremely pleased that despite the ongoing pandemic they remain at a high, satisfying level. They were primarily driven by a favourable market situation - remaining high demand for diesel oil and high land premium. In the diesel business itself the results were significantly higher - both with respect to volumes and margins. A distinct positive impact on the past quarter's results had also the LPG segment and wholesale of natural gas - explains Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

Despite the ongoing pandemic in Q1 2021 the UNIMOT Group continued its development activities in key sectors. The Company intensified its activity in the area of Renewable Energy Sources - it purchased 80% of shares in the company OKE, thanks to which it will develop the business of green energy and distributed energy in the area of Żywiecczyzna, launched the first in Poland showroom of AVIA Solar, ans also concluded agreements in the scope of developing the projects of photovoltaic farms of the total capacity approx. 28 MW. Simultaneously, the Company was developing the chain of AVIA petrol stations, and expanded its operation on another European market - it is planning to commence deliveries of AVIA lubricants to petrol stations and vehicle service stations in Romania.

In Q1 2021 there were also changes to the composition of the Management Board - on 1st January Mr Mikołaj Wierzbicki joined the Board as Vice-President for Strategy and Development of the Capital Group. In March 2021 the position of Vice-President for Financial Affairs was entrusted to Mr Filip Kuropatwa.

- In the second part of the year we will certainly continue the undertaken strategic initiatives. Our objective is increased effectiveness and diversification of revenues and profits of the Group. Despite the ongoing pandemic we are well prepared for the oncoming period, both with respect to business as well as personnel issues - announces Mr Adam Sikorski.