Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Unimot S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNT   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNIMOT: financial results for Q1 2021 at high level

06/13/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNIMOT: financial results for Q1 2021 at high level

Date of publication:13.06.21

UNIMOT S.A., listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels, has published the financial statements for Q1 2021. In this period the company achieved the level of consolidated total revenues in the amount of PLN 1 572.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached the level of PLN 28.3 million.

Consolidated revenues of the UNIMOT Group for Q1 2021 amounted to PLN 1 572.3 million, which is up by 31.5% against the corresponding period of the past year. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 reached the level of PLN 28.3 million.

- Compared to Q1 2020 the results are slightly lower, but I am extremely pleased that despite the ongoing pandemic they remain at a high, satisfying level. They were primarily driven by a favourable market situation - remaining high demand for diesel oil and high land premium. In the diesel business itself the results were significantly higher - both with respect to volumes and margins. A distinct positive impact on the past quarter's results had also the LPG segment and wholesale of natural gas - explains Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

Despite the ongoing pandemic in Q1 2021 the UNIMOT Group continued its development activities in key sectors. The Company intensified its activity in the area of Renewable Energy Sources - it purchased 80% of shares in the company OKE, thanks to which it will develop the business of green energy and distributed energy in the area of Żywiecczyzna, launched the first in Poland showroom of AVIA Solar, ans also concluded agreements in the scope of developing the projects of photovoltaic farms of the total capacity approx. 28 MW. Simultaneously, the Company was developing the chain of AVIA petrol stations, and expanded its operation on another European market - it is planning to commence deliveries of AVIA lubricants to petrol stations and vehicle service stations in Romania.

In Q1 2021 there were also changes to the composition of the Management Board - on 1st January Mr Mikołaj Wierzbicki joined the Board as Vice-President for Strategy and Development of the Capital Group. In March 2021 the position of Vice-President for Financial Affairs was entrusted to Mr Filip Kuropatwa.

- In the second part of the year we will certainly continue the undertaken strategic initiatives. Our objective is increased effectiveness and diversification of revenues and profits of the Group. Despite the ongoing pandemic we are well prepared for the oncoming period, both with respect to business as well as personnel issues - announces Mr Adam Sikorski.

Recommended news
UNIMOT S.A. will allocate 50% of standalone net profit for 2020 for dividend
The Ordinary General Meeting of UNIMOT S.A. has decided to allocate PLN 16.1 million for dividend,...

13 June 2021

See more
Appointing Supervisory Board of UNIMOT S.A. for next term of office
Shareholders of UNIMOT S.A. at an Ordinary General Meeting have appointed the members of the...

10 June 2021

See more
AVIA Solar will install photovoltaics of the capacity 300 kWp on the production plant of TIP-TOPOL
The company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz concluded an agreement with TIP-TOPOL regarding the construction...

19 April 2021

See more

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 20:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIMOT S.A.
04:15pUNIMOT : financial results for Q1 2021 at high level
PU
12:41pUNIMOT S A  : will allocate 50% of standalone net profit for 2020 for dividend
PU
06/10UNIMOT S A  : Appointing Supervisory Board of UNIMOT S.A. for next term of offic..
PU
06/10UNIMOT S A  : AVIA Poland launches new image campaign
PU
06/10UNIMOT S A  : Group has signed a letter of intent with a new member of AVIA INTE..
PU
04/19UNIMOT S A  : AVIA Solar will install photovoltaics of the capacity 300 kWp on t..
PU
04/06UNIMOT S A  : AVIA launches 7 new petrol stations
PU
03/31UNIMOT S A  : Consolidated annual report 2020
PU
03/27UNIMOT S A  : Changes in the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.
PU
03/26UNIMOT : financial results for 2020 are the best ones in our history
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 188 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net income 2021 54,0 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 231 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 416 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIMOT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unimot S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIMOT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 65,00 PLN
Last Close Price 50,80 PLN
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam Sikorski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Filip Kuropatwa Vice President-Finance
Andreas Martin Golombek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Cieslak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Budzik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIMOT S.A.51.42%112
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 964
RUBIS10.90%5 145
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-5.84%4 872
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-10.19%4 645
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.18.93%3 053