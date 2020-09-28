Unimot S A : AVIA Solar begins cooperation with Banking Retail System

The company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz from the UNIMOT Capital Group has signed a cooperation agreement with the financial partner - Banking Retail System, which can boast 1750 business partners.

Banking Retail System Spółka z o. o. (BRS) is a nationwide bank operator that acts for credit intermediation companies in the scope of corporate credits, lease and mortgages. BRS has been present on the market since 2014 and has already granted over 51 thousand of credits thanks to the network of 1750 of business partners. The company has been successively extending access to bank and non-bank products for its customers. Now, as a consequence of the agreement signed with Unimot Energia i Gaz will expand them with the offer of photovoltaic installations of AVIA Solar.

The role of BRS in the system of photovoltaic panels sales, which are offered under the AVIA Solar brand, will be acquiring business clients as BRS has already provided services to over 21 thousand of them. Apart from Blachotrapez, which is supporting us in sales for retails customers , this will be our second reliable partner - says Mr Andrzej Moczydłowski, Vice-President of the Management Board of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz. In addition, Banking Retail System will be supporting us in acquiring financing for photovoltaic installations for our customers, which is an essential element of the comprehensive offer that we are promoting on the market - adds Mr Andrzej Moczydłowski.

AVIA Solar is a new quality on the Polish market of photovoltaics, therefore, its offer includes products of the leading brands, such as: ALEO, REC, SMA, KOSTAL or HUAWEI. Choosing reliable suppliers and partners the UNIMOT Group, which is developing the AVIA Solar project, guarantees high quality of products and ensures highest level of customer satisfaction. Since the moment of commencing the cooperation with Banking Retail System the offer of photovoltaic installations of AVIA Solar will reach thousands of companies, which has used financing in BRS, which is the particular focus of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz.

Photovoltaic energy has become for us a very interesting and promising market. Therefore, we started a search for a strategic partner with which we could develop the product offer on this market. We made a decision to cooperate with AVIA Solar from the UNIMOT Group, which thanks to experience of many years in the energy segment is for us a reliable and very experienced partner - says Mr Konrad Lassota, Member of the Management Board of Banking Retail System. We believe that the product offer of AVIA Solar guarantees top quality and standards of customer service. I am convinced that the competences of our distribution network alongside with a good product offer of AVIA Solar will ensure us a market success - adds Mr Konrad Lassota.