Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Unimot S.A.    UNT   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 09/25
33.4 PLN   +0.91%
05:00aUNIMOT S A : AVIA Solar begins cooperation with Banking Retail System
PU
09/24UNIMOT S A : AVIA Poland launches the second edition of image campaign
PU
08/31UNIMOT S A : Consolidated report 2Q 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unimot S A : AVIA Solar begins cooperation with Banking Retail System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT
AVIA Solar begins cooperation with Banking Retail System

Date of publication:28.09.20

The company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz from the UNIMOT Capital Group has signed a cooperation agreement with the financial partner - Banking Retail System, which can boast 1750 business partners.

Banking Retail System Spółka z o. o. (BRS) is a nationwide bank operator that acts for credit intermediation companies in the scope of corporate credits, lease and mortgages. BRS has been present on the market since 2014 and has already granted over 51 thousand of credits thanks to the network of 1750 of business partners. The company has been successively extending access to bank and non-bank products for its customers. Now, as a consequence of the agreement signed with Unimot Energia i Gaz will expand them with the offer of photovoltaic installations of AVIA Solar.

The role of BRS in the system of photovoltaic panels sales, which are offered under the AVIA Solar brand, will be acquiring business clients as BRS has already provided services to over 21 thousand of them. Apart from Blachotrapez, which is supporting us in sales for retails customers , this will be our second reliable partner - says Mr Andrzej Moczydłowski, Vice-President of the Management Board of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz. In addition, Banking Retail System will be supporting us in acquiring financing for photovoltaic installations for our customers, which is an essential element of the comprehensive offer that we are promoting on the market - adds Mr Andrzej Moczydłowski.

AVIA Solar is a new quality on the Polish market of photovoltaics, therefore, its offer includes products of the leading brands, such as: ALEO, REC, SMA, KOSTAL or HUAWEI. Choosing reliable suppliers and partners the UNIMOT Group, which is developing the AVIA Solar project, guarantees high quality of products and ensures highest level of customer satisfaction. Since the moment of commencing the cooperation with Banking Retail System the offer of photovoltaic installations of AVIA Solar will reach thousands of companies, which has used financing in BRS, which is the particular focus of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz.

Photovoltaic energy has become for us a very interesting and promising market. Therefore, we started a search for a strategic partner with which we could develop the product offer on this market. We made a decision to cooperate with AVIA Solar from the UNIMOT Group, which thanks to experience of many years in the energy segment is for us a reliable and very experienced partner - says Mr Konrad Lassota, Member of the Management Board of Banking Retail System. We believe that the product offer of AVIA Solar guarantees top quality and standards of customer service. I am convinced that the competences of our distribution network alongside with a good product offer of AVIA Solar will ensure us a market success - adds Mr Konrad Lassota.

Recommended news
AVIA Poland launches the second edition of image campaign
'A big plus for the high quality of fuels at good prices' this is a new slogan that promotes...

24 September 2020

See more
UNIMOT plans to commence production of photovoltaic panels
Within 9 months UNIMOT S.A. plans to commence in Sędziszów Małopolski its own line producing...

26 August 2020

See more
UNIMOT publishes very good financial results for H1 2020 and develops new businesses
UNIMOT S.A. has published a report for H1 2020. The UNIMOT Group has achieved growths of volumes...

25 August 2020

See more

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIMOT S.A.
05:00aUNIMOT S A : AVIA Solar begins cooperation with Banking Retail System
PU
09/24UNIMOT S A : AVIA Poland launches the second edition of image campaign
PU
08/31UNIMOT S A : Consolidated report 2Q 2020
PU
08/25UNIMOT S A : publishes very good financial results for H1 2020 and develops new ..
PU
08/18UNIMOT S A : Raport bieżący nr 30/2020
PU
08/11UNIMOT S A : wprowadza zniżki na fotowoltaikę dla akcjonariuszy i zapo..
PU
08/09ESTIMATES OF UNIMOT'S RESULTS : good Q2 despite pandemic
PU
08/09UNIMOT S A : Next 2 AVIA stations in Ukraine
PU
08/08UNIMOT S A : AVIA opens the first station in Siedlce with the Eat&Go concept
PU
08/05UNIMOT S A : Raport bieżący nr 29/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 078 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net income 2020 23,4 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
Net Debt 2020 181 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 5,90%
Capitalization 274 M 69,9 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIMOT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unimot S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIMOT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 45,00 PLN
Last Close Price 33,40 PLN
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Sikorski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Golombek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Satlawa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Cieslak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Budzik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIMOT S.A.19.71%70
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-14.46%4 702
RUBIS-37.24%4 132
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-16.74%2 415
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-13.02%2 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group