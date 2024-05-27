Unimot Group, an independent multi-energy group listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, has published its third ESG Report. The document contains a summary of actions and their results in three key areas of responsibility: environmental, social, and corporate governance, including: implementation of a number of solutions to accelerate the sustainable development of local communities and continuation of business development based on renewable energy sources.

The presented publication covers the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. This marks the third ESG Report of the Unimot Group, although the CSRD directive mandating non-financial reporting for Unimot will come into effect with the data reporting for the year 2024. The report is a comprehensive document containing information based on the structure and guidelines of the international GRI reporting standard. The data presented in the publication refer to the Group's impact on the environment and initiatives undertaken in the areas of environmental and climate protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

"Since the establishment of our organization, we have been acting with care for the climate and the environment, as well as the interests of our employees, local communities, and business partners. Last year, we successfully completed many projects that are part of the consistent expansion of the Unimot Group's value chain. Sustainable development issues are extremely important to us, and since April of this year, they have been an integral part of the new business Strategy for the years 2024-2028," says Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

The Report contains the information important to investors, regulatory authorities, employees and counterparties and includes, inter alia, the European Commission's guidance on non-financial disclosure related to climate impacts, the guidance from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), ESG factors, or environmental, social, and corporate governance factors, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have been identified as strategically crucial for the Unimot Group.

In April 2024, the Unimot Group published its Strategy for 2024-2028. All business goals set therein are based on ESG principles. The Group assumes active participation in the energy transformation and increasing market share, as well as consequently increasing the value of the Group and all its stakeholders, while achieving climate neutrality by 2050.