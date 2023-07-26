The Unimot Group opened its 122ndAVIA petrol station in July. It is situated in Łódź at ul. Rzgowska, which is on the exit road towards Rzgów. The AVIA petrol station chain in Poland has expanded by 16 locations since the beginning of the year. The Swiss fuel chain brand AVIA has been present within the Polish market for six years. The first petrol station was opened by the Unimot Group in June 2017.

In addition to the petrol station located in Łódź, the AVIA chain also includes, inter alia, petrol stations in Krakow, Tarnów, Plichowice and a transit station in Maliszewo along national road no 50. They are all fitted with shopping areas with refined design and ergonomics, as well as the Eat&Go catering concept.

We are working very hard in order to expand the AVIA petrol station chain. We put every effort to adapt subsequent petrol stations in terms of design and ergonomics, as well as to implement the Eat&Go catering concept therein. Additionally, we are expanding our collaboration with the SPAR food retail chain, which has stores in every AVIA-owned station, which constitutes more than 30% of our chain's locations.We continue to concentrate on the top-quality standards and a competitive offer, high quality fuels, products, and services at an affordable price, which is supported by our latest image campaign under the popular saying "Like a Swiss watch" - says Robert Nowek, Managing Director of the AVIA petrol station chain in Poland and Ukraine, Unimot Group.

The UNIMOT Group's AVIA petrol station chain has up to 122 locations throughout Poland. The stations operate mainly in medium-sized and small towns. In addition, AVIA is expanding into major metropolitan areas and tourist destinations. Therefore, AVIA petrol stations operate in Warsaw, Krakow, Poznań, Wrocław, Lublin, and Zakopane, inter alia, and more recently in Łódź.