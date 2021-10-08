Log in
UNIMOT S.A.

Unimot S A : NuScale Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Getka and UNIMOT to Explore SMR Deployment in Poland

10/08/2021
NuScale Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Getka and UNIMOT to Explore SMR Deployment in Poland

Date of publication:08.10.21

Getka, UNIMOT, and NuScale Power to explore commercialization of NuScale Power plants in Poland

NuScale Power, Getka Group (Getka) and UNIMOT S.A. (UNIMOT) announced today the three companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with business purposes including to explore the deployment of NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR) technology as a coal repurposing solution for existing coal-fired power plants in Poland. Getka is an Oklahoma-based integrated energy company providing construction, and delivery of petroleum, refined products, and alternative energy. Through its Zero Impact Strategy, Getka is focused on reducing emissions output through renewable energy. UNIMOT is a Poland-based multi-energy Capital Group that offers its wholesale and retail customers fuel products, gas and electricity, including renewable energy. This agreement demonstrates the value of international partnership and collaboration in utilizing NuScale's SMR technology to repurpose coal plants across the country.

Under the MOU, NuScale will support Getka and UNIMOT's examination of NuScale's SMR technology as a coal repowering/repurposing solution for existing coal-fueled power plants and more broadly for new nuclear plant implementations in Poland. The examination will include an analysis of technical, economic, legal, regulatory, financial, and organizational factors.

"NuScale is excited to partner with Getka and UNIMOT on the potential deployment of NuScale Power plants in Poland," said John Hopkins, Chairman and CEO of NuScale Power. "The partnership between these three companies demonstrates the versatility and value of NuScale's SMR technology for a variety of applications. NuScale's SMRs are an ideal clean, reliable, and affordable energy solution to repurpose retiring coal fueled power plants across the Poland."

"This project aligns with our commitment to decarbonize and diversify Poland's energy infrastructure," said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group. "Through our ongoing partnership with UNIMOT, we are pleased to partner with NuScale to bring innovative solutions to market in Central Europe."

"We are pleased that this is another area to develop low-emission projects in Poland, where we can be as involved as the UNIMOT Group in decarbonization. Our role will be promoting SMR technology as a reliable alternative for coal technologies, and acquiring business partners in the Polish market. Ultimately, we also intend to create a platform of collaboration with Polish academic centers and potential Polish component suppliers to develop this technology in our country. Because of this, we can actively support the energy transformation of Poland, simultaneously diversifying our Group's business" said Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

In August 2020, NuScale made history as the first and only SMR to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and in July of 2021, the Commission published the proposed rule that would certify the NuScale design - a crucial step towards the construction and deployment of this SMR technology. The company maintains strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design, planning of plant delivery activities, and startup and commissioning plans.

Recommended news
Getka and Unimot to Power Projects in Poland with American-Made Solar Panels from First Solar
Project will enable Polish-based Unimot to strategically expand solar infrastructure U.S.-based...

24 September 2021

See more
Results of the UNIMOT Group for H1 2021
UNIMOT S.A., the listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange independent importer of liquid and gaseous...

24 September 2021

See more
UNIMOT launches 6 new AVIA petrol stations
The holiday period is in full swing, but not for the UNIMOT Group, which keeps the pace and till...

11 August 2021

See more

Unimot SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
