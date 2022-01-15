Log in
    UNT   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNT)
Unimot S A : SPAR Express supermarkets at AVIA stations

01/15/2022 | 02:15pm EST
SPAR Express supermarkets at AVIA stations

Date of publication:15.01.22

Within the initiated collaboration of AVIA and SPAR - supermarkets of SPAR Express will be launched at AVIA stations. First two facilities will be launched already before Christmas in Poznan at Juraszów Street, and Bielsko-Biała at Żywiecka Avenu. Next supermarkets of SPAR Express will commence their operation at AVIA stations at the beginning of 2022. Currently, piloting has been planned within five AVIA stations.

Each supermarket offers fresh bakery products, cakes and hot coffee in Bean Tree Cafe. The facilities are open 365 days a year, and the assortment includes impulse and grocery products, sweets, press, cosmetics, offer for children and pet food, cigarettes, alcohol, top-ups, Lotto, and also car accessories.

SPAR Express is a convenience brand that satisfies essential needs of customers. Relaxation zones in the shops are comfortable places to eat, drink and rest.

Thanks to the collaboration and partnership with AVIA we are enlarging and developing the SPAR chain in the whole of Poland. For petrol stations this is an opportunity to expand their offer for the customers with convenient shopping. For travelling persons and dwellers of the cities where our shops are located, SPAR Express is a perfect place for quick, convenient shopping or having a quick snack. The shops of SPAR Express at AVIA stations will be open round the clock, also on Sundays - what makes them available to customers 7 days a week. They will be fitted with a relaxation zone with room to sit, all adjusted to local needs - with high quality coffee at a reasonable price, fresh sandwiches prepared on the spot and freshly-squeezed juices. We are extremely happy abut our collaboration with the AVIA chain as our values, passions and attitude to business are very coherent - stresses Mr Wayne Hodson, President of the Management Board of the SPAR chain in Poland.

As the Unimot Group we introduced the well-known in the entire Europe chain of AVIA petrol stations to Poland and have been developing it successively since 2016. The collaboration with SPAR - the brand whose reach goes beyond Europe - is a chance to achieve the synergy effect and acquiring new customers. Petrol stations are no longer only places to refuel vehicles - customers expect a wide shop offer available 7 days a week, so we want to meet these expectations - says Mr Robert Nowek, the managing director of the AVIA chain in Poland and Ukraine, the Unimot Group. - The initiated piloting will allow us to asses how to use the sales space at the petrol stations in a most effective way, and therefore make further decisions favouring the improvement of our stations' effectiveness, therefore, we believe the collaboration with the SPAR chain to be a prospective and expansional project. As the chain that also runs its stations in the franchise system, we will be able to offer our business partners carious possibilities of arranging the shopping space - depending on the location and needs of the local market.

The chain of AVIA petrol stations, managed by the Unimot Group, includes already 85 facilities in the whole territory of Poland.

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 19:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
