Statement

A key strategic objective of the Unimot Group is to diversify the activities and sources of revenues generated by the Group. One of the means of achieving this goal is the successive expansion of the value chain. In 2023 alone, the Group has successfully completed a number of projects in the area of mergers and acquisitions through which this chain has already been expanded. This includes, among others, the acquisition of: 9 fuel terminals (Unimot Terminals), two asphalt plants (Unimot Bitumen), a company operating in the area of rail logistics (Olavion), an aviation fuels company (Unimot Aviation) and a company operating in the area of solid fuels trading (Unimot Commodities).

The Unimot Group is continuously analysing emerging market opportunities that could be in line with the aforementioned strategic objective. At present, there is not a single specified business diversification direction or project that is at such a stage of advancement that it is possible to provide information about it without misleading the public. All projects are at the detailed analysis stage. In line with standards, the Group reports significant activities accordingly.

At the same time, we would like to emphasise that all scenario analyses of potential projects aimed at expanding the value chain do not exclude the Group's foreign expansion into neighbouring countries, depending on the market and geopolitical situation.

Press Office

Unimot S.A.