Unimot's Supervisory Board has appointed two new members of the Company's Management Board, with effect from 1st January 2024. Aneta Szczesna-Kowalska will be appointed as Vice-President of the Management Board for Human Resources (HR), and Michał Hojowski will be appointed as Vice President of the Management Board for Energy Transformation.

Aneta Szczesna-Kowalska has been with the Unimot Group since 2021 and currently serves as the HR and administrative director for the entire organisation. Michał Hojowski has been the Unimot Group's director of marketing and business development since July 2023. On 1st January 2024, they will join the Unimot S.A.'s Management Board.

In response to the request of the President of the Management Board, we have expanded the Management Board to include two experienced managers who will support Unimot Group's development in crucial areas, namely, human capital management and the Company's transformation in accordance with global decarbonization trends. "I have no doubt that this Management Board will manage the Unimot Group-which just acquired seven companies in the fuel and energy sector-even more skilfully" says Andreas Golombek, Chairman of the Unimot's Supervisory Board.

Since the Company's establishment, our employees' experience and competence have been our most valuable resource. For this reason, we have decided to assign responsibility for human capital management to a Member of the Management Board that will be primarily concentrated on this area. In 2023, we have nearly tripled our employment level so I am pleased to welcome Aneta Szczesna-Kowalska on board as she is a well-experienced manager with practical skills in human capital management who perfectly combines strategic thinking with operational activities. It also serves as evidence of our emphasis on growth within the Group's organizational structures. After working with us for more than 2.5 years, Aneta Szczesna-Kowalska has demonstrated, through her dedication, that she is capable of leading the HR department at the position of Vice-President of the Management Board- says Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of Unimot. - At the vice president level, we have decided to assign accountability for the widely-understood energy transition. Since the modern energy industry and the global economy are both following the same trend, we want to not only diversify our sources of income but also actively pursue decarbonization and contribute our operations to meeting national and EU decarbonization targets. Michał Hojowski, with his vast experience, has been given the task of leading this company-wide mission. He will assist us in defining and achieving our goals in this area, with a focus on creating synergies within our multi-energy group of companies.

Both new board members will join the Management Board's current joint five-year term.

Aneta Szczesna-Kowalska

Aneta Szczesna-Kowalska has been with the Unimot Group since 2021. She has 25 years of professional experience in companies from various industries: energy, logistics, manufacturing, telecommunications and finance.

She was with Orange Polska S.A. from 1998 to 2012, where she held the position of manager in charge of the HR Business Partners team from 2011, supporting managers and employees of the subordinate business area of the network and service platforms (3,700 employees, 30 senior managers, 315 line managers). In addition, she supported the managers of the Shared Services Centre and carried out the restructuring process of 3 payroll centres involving 150 employees, combined with the implementation of the SAP system. In implementing organisational changes, she cooperated with social partners and the Staff Council. As an Orange ambassador, she participated in the process of changing the company's organisational culture by preparing programmes and conducting workshops for employees.

From 2012 to 2013, at Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A., she was head of the training and development department, where she managed a team responsible for building employee development policies at the group level and was responsible for the operational management of projects defined in the HR strategy.

From 2014 to 2015, at Poczta Polska S.A., she acted as strategic HR Business Partner for the IT division, which had 850 employees. She conducted 360-degree assessments for managers, developed and implemented competency profiles for all positions and participated in the development of a 5-year HR strategy.

At CIECH S.A., from 2016 to 2019, where she held the position of deputy director of the HR office from 2017, she managed a team of HR Business Partners responsible for implementing solutions in the area of employee acquisition, competence building, development, engagement management and employer branding for the companies in the group. She worked on the development of HR strategies for a group of several manufacturing companies with 3800 employees, including 470 managers.

She was responsible for the design and delivery of the Manager's Academy development scheme, implemented a knowledge sharing scheme designed for production employees, a standard recruitment process and an employee referral scheme, as well as an on-boarding process. She set up a group of ambassadors whose aim was to actively participate in building internal communication and to cooperate with the companies' management boards. At PKO Bank Hipoteczny S.A. in 2019-2020, in the position of director of the management office, HR, purchasing and logistics, she coordinated the process of handling the bank's management and supervisory board meetings and was responsible for the company's human resources management policy.

From 2020 to 2021, she provided individual management consulting.

She has worked at Unimot Group since 2021. In her position as director of HR and administration, she is responsible for implementing the group's strategy and supporting the management board in building an effective and efficient human capital management policy and in shaping relations with the social partner. As of 1 January 2024, she will take on the role of Vice-President for HR.

She is a certified coach, assessor and member of the Polish Human Resources Management Association.

She is a graduate of the Higher School of Humanities, where she obtained a Master's degree in Marketing and Advertising at the Faculty of Political Science. She completed Postgraduate Studies in Psychological and Negotiation Competencies in a Company at the Warsaw School of Economics, Postgraduate Studies in Labour Law at the University of Warsaw and obtained the Master of Business Administration degree at the Leon Koźmiński Academy.

Michał Hojowski

Michał Hojowski has been with the Unimot Group since July 2023. He has 20 years of professional experience in the financial sector.

From 2003 to 2018, he worked at Raiffeisen Bank Polska S.A., where he progressed through all levels of his career in the financial markets department. Initially, he held specialist positions as a currency dealer and derivatives specialist, and was responsible for servicing corporate clients in offering instruments to hedge currency and interest rate risks. Subsequently, as derivatives sales coordinator and director of sales management, he was in charge of building customer-focused business models, preparing and implementing sales strategies, introducing new products and regulations and building effective sales teams.

In 2014, he was entrusted with the task of creating an online banking exchange office. Raiffeisen Solutions was established, where he served as chairman of the management board and later as a member of the supervisory board. He was responsible for preparing the product concept, market entry strategy and building the rkantor.com platform team. The company operated as a start-up, with its own sales, marketing, finance and IT teams, including a team of developers who created software for the website in an agile methodology. From 2017, he was director of the financial markets sales department, responsible for managing the area serving large corporates, SME clients, micro-entrepreneurs and individual clients. He built and implemented the product development strategy, customer service model for financial markets solutions.

From 2018 to 2019, he was Managing Director of the Financial Markets Division at Bank Pekao S.A., where he was responsible for the preparation and implementation of a strategy to support the dynamic growth of the retail and corporate segments, the implementation of regulatory projects, product initiatives and solutions to optimise processes through digitisation and automation.

From 2020, he was Managing Director of the Financial Markets Division at BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., responsible for managing the areas of sales, trading, support, product development, managing a team of over 100 people. Within the BNP Paribas Group, he coordinated cooperation in the construction and implementation of business development strategies for corporate, international clients, micro-entrepreneurs and financial institutions.

Since July 2023, in his position as director of marketing and business development at the Unimot Group, he has been responsible for building and implementing the marketing strategy as well as supporting the development of current and exploring new business areas. As of 1 January 2024, he will take on the role of Vice-President for Energy Transformation.

He is a graduate of the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained a Master's degree at the Faculty of Finance, majoring in Finance and Banking. He also obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Cracow University of Economics and Stockholm University.

In accordance with the submitted declarations, the newly appointed members of the Management Board are not engaged in any activities competitive to the Issuer's business, do not participate in a competitive company as a partner in a civil law partnership, a partnership or a limited liability company, and do not participate in any other competitive legal person as a member of its body.

The newly appointed members of the Management Board are not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.