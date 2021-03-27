Unimot S A : Changes in the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

The Supervisory Board of UNIMOT S.A. has appointed a new Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Affairs - Mr Filip Kuropatwa, who previously held the post of Director for Margins and Financial Risk Optimisation. In addition, Members of the Management Board have been appointed for a new, five-year term of office.

On 24 March 2021 the Supervisory Board recalled Mr Marek Moroz from the position of Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Affairs. He was substituted by the Director for Margins and Financial Risk Optimisation, Mr Filip Kuropatwa, who was also appointed into the composition of the Management Board for another term of office. Simultaneously, the Supervisory Board appointed for the joint five-year term of office the remaining previous Members of the Board. Mr Adam Sikorski remains the President of the Board, Mr Robert Brzozowski still holds the post of Vice-President of the Management Board for Commercial Affairs and Mr Mikołaj Wierzbicki the post of Vice-President for Strategy and Development of the Capital Group.

- Mr Filip Kuropatwa has been with the UNIMOT Group for over 6 years. He knows very well the functioning of our business and challenges we are going to face. He possesses experience of many years, which will allow him swiftly direct the Group through the process of business digitization and transformation - this is undoubtedly the most important task the handle by the new Head of the Finance Department - says Mr Andreas Golombek, President of the Supervisory Board of UNIMOT S.A.

- On behalf of the entire Management Board and Group's employees I want to thank Mr Marek Moroz, who was with us in the recent years of our operation, which were abundant in challenges. I mean restructuring the Group and supervising finances at the time of the pandemic in the first place- says Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

Mr Filip Kuropatwa possesses experience of 20 years on financial markets, working previously for BWP Unibank and BRE Bank in the areas of money and foreign currency market as well as commodity markets. Mr Kuropatwa has been with the UNIMOT Group since 2015.

The Resolution of the Supervisory Board on appointing Mr Filip Kuropatwa into the Management Board of the company and the current term of office enters into force on 24 March 2021, and the new term of office of the Management Board will commence as of the date of approving the company's financial statements for the year 2020.