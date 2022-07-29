Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Union Bank of Colombo PLC
  News
  Summary
    UBC.N0000   LK0306N00007

UNION BANK OF COLOMBO PLC

(UBC.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
5.900 LKR
UNION BANK OF COLOMBO : Interim Financial statements as at 30th June 2022
PU
05/13Union Bank of Colombo PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/25Union Bank of Colombo PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary

Union Bank of Colombo : Interim Financial statements as at 30th June 2022

07/29/2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 June 2022

Press Release

Union Bank posts resilient core-banking performance in 1H2022 amidst challenges.

The second quarter of 2022 witnessed a challenging macroeconomic outlook that resulted in the banking sector facing multiple headwinds with the impact of the sharp rupee depreciation, rising interest rates, an upward revision of taxes, higher impairments, supply constraints and demand side policies undertaken to dissuade imports, which lead to impeding credit growth for Banks.

Against this backdrop, Union Bank remained agile in prudently managing and controlling its existing portfolios and customer bases and implementing stringent recovery measures whilst ensuring uninterrupted banking services to customers.

Core Banking performance and profitability

The Bank recorded an improved core banking performance despite the challenges of a tough operating environment and posted an overall income of LKR 7,426 Mn for the first half, an increase of 31% over the comparative period.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 19 % as a result of improved yields from the re-pricing of the asset portfolio and prudent management of interest expenses which lead to an increase in the Net Interest Margin (NIM) by 57 bps.

Net Fee and Commission Income increased by 24% aided by domestic and international fund transfers, ATM transactions, credit and debit cards, remittances, and the increased activity from the trade business. Other Operating Income also increased by 141 % aided by foreign exchange income and gains.

Operating income before impairments was LKR 3,575 Mn, an increase of 18% as at 30 June 2022. Due to the delays in loan settlements brought forth by the impacts of the adverse macro-economic conditions, the Bank continued to provide for increased impairments and management overlays as a prudent measure. The impairment charge for the period was LKR 961 Mn, an increase of 120% compared to the corresponding period.

Despite prudent cost management initiatives, the total operating expenses of the Bank increased to LKR 2,059 Mn, an increase of 14 % over the corresponding period, mainly impacted by the depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee and consequent increase in fuel expenses etc.

Consequently, the Bank's Profit Before Tax (PBT) including its equity accounted share of subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022 was LKR 304 Mn and the Bank's Profit After Tax (PAT) was LKR 152 Mn. .

Total Assets of the Bank increased by 11% to LKR 131,744 Mn by 30 June 2022. Loans and Advances grew by 10% to LKR 74,796 Mn, whilst customer deposits increased by 16% to LKR 96,779 Mn due to the focus on sourcing CASA and term

Press Release

deposits across all segments. The CASA ratio was 27.5% as of 30 June 2022. The Bank's stage 3 loan ratio stood at 6.89%.

The Bank continued to maintain a healthy capital adequacy position, well above the regulatory requirements and the Bank's Total Capital Ratio was 16.34% as of 30 June 2022.

The Union Bank Group, consisting of UB Finance Company Ltd., and National Asset Management Ltd., recorded a PBT amounting to LKR 395 Mn for the period up to 30 June 2022. Total Assets of the Group was LKR 139,428 Mn an increase of 12% with the Bank's share amounting to over 94%.

Operational Performance

Amidst the challenges, the Corporate Banking division prudently managed its loan portfolio whilst maintaining the credit quality and recorded a 29% growth in Loans & Advances and 39% growth in Deposits.

The Treasury was able to re-align the impacted Government Securities portfolio at a much faster pace, through focused investment strategies and timely execution of auction pricing on short term T-Bills. Further, it was instrumental in providing the much-needed support to importers by way of foreign exchange with focus on USD and prioritizing of trade payments for essential items such as food, pharmaceuticals, fertilizer, fuel and student payments.

In sync with the interest rate revisions, the Retail banking sector focused on new customer relationships by expanding its deposit base through time deposits and recorded a 14% growth in deposits and a CASA ratio of 27.5% during the second quarter. In addition, customer convenience was further enhanced through the Bank's mobile banking app UBGO as well as its Agent Banking platform by facilitating deposits, loan payments and credit card payments at selected SLT Mobitel and Cargills Foodcity outlets.

The SME Banking sector was successful in securing the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding line in 1Q 2022 and through this credit line continued its focus on new lending to support growth amongst women entrepreneurs and tea smallholders. In addition, a schematic plan was implemented to support the highly impacted SMEs with re-scheduled facilities and payment schemes. Further, the continued focus was placed on sourcing CASA through the Bank's cash management solution Union Bank Biz- Direct to new clients in both corporate and SME sectors.

Ends.

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Period ended 30 June 2022

BANK

GROUP

For the Six months ended

For the quarter ended

For the Six months ended

For the quarter ended

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

Rs.000

Rs.000

%

Rs.000

Rs.000

%

Rs.000

Rs.000

%

Rs.000

Rs.000

%

Gross Income

7,426,170

5,673,460

31

4,277,769

2,801,554

53

8,418,481

6,515,821

29

4,761,981

3,177,522

50

Interest income

6,235,707

4,629,759

35

3,714,000

2,348,311

58

7,130,074

5,366,792

33

4,140,434

2,675,525

55

Less: Interest expenses

3,726,256

2,526,839

47

2,295,131

1,230,866

86

4,073,693

2,856,830

43

2,491,835

1,388,756

79

Net interest income

2,509,451

2,102,920

19

1,418,869

1,117,445

27

3,056,381

2,509,962

22

1,648,599

1,286,769

28

Fee and commission income

629,004

516,991

22

310,915

246,131

26

678,000

584,356

16

331,382

277,877

19

Less: Fee and commission expenses

125,033

110,374

13

62,406

55,109

13

143,155

120,544

19

67,538

58,225

16

Net fee and commission income

503,971

406,617

24

248,509

191,022

30

534,845

463,812

15

263,844

219,652

20

Net fair value gains / (losses) from financial instruments at fair

value through profit or loss

38,695

156,516

(75)

19,731

78,078

(75)

40,868

157,841

(74)

21,284

78,763

(73)

Net gains/ (losses) from financial investments

258

153,341

(100)

(2)

46,279

(100)

1,370

153,978

(99)

1,110

46,917

(98)

Other operating income

522,506

216,853

141

233,125

82,755

182

568,169

252,854

125

267,771

98,440

172

Total operating income

3,574,881

3,036,247

18

1,920,232

1,515,579

27

4,201,633

3,538,447

19

2,202,608

1,730,541

27

Less: Impairment for loans and other losses

961,148

436,245

120

673,193

240,116

180

1,202,712

548,347

119

885,964

310,514

185

Net operating income

2,613,733

2,600,002

1

1,247,039

1,275,463

(2)

2,998,921

2,990,100

0

1,316,644

1,420,027

(7)

Less:

Personnel expenses

969,003

907,904

7

499,199

452,537

10

1,135,510

1,041,062

9

586,454

528,226

11

Depreciation and amortisation

357,707

323,326

11

177,125

166,646

6

386,598

353,096

9

192,145

183,435

5

Other expenses

732,213

577,699

27

399,207

282,785

41

832,784

657,693

27

445,817

314,986

42

Total operating expenses

2,058,923

1,808,929

14

1,075,531

901,968

19

2,354,892

2,051,851

15

1,224,416

1,026,647

19

Results from operating activities

554,810

791,073

(30)

171,508

373,495

(54)

644,029

938,249

(31)

92,228

393,380

(77)

Share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax

(28,265)

(9,483)

198

(84,945)

(17,948)

373

-

-

-

-

Profit before Value Added Tax on Financial Services

526,545

781,590

(33)

86,563

355,547

(76)

644,029

938,249

(31)

92,228

393,380

(77)

Less: VAT on financial services

223,019

213,536

4

99,325

103,575

(4)

248,668

236,758

5

94,738

108,806

(13)

Profit before tax

303,526

568,054

(47)

(12,762)

251,972

(105)

395,361

701,491

(44)

(2,510)

284,574

(101)

Less: Tax expenses

151,186

113,179

34

32,774

79,503

(59)

190,365

219,585

(13)

33,433

103,567

(68)

Profit after tax

152,340

454,875

(67)

(45,536)

172,469

(126)

204,996

481,906

(57)

(35,943)

181,007

(120)

Profit Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

152,340

454,875

(67)

(45,536)

172,469

(126)

209,697

483,734

(57)

(27,101)

186,668

(115)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(4,701)

(1,828)

(157)

(8,842)

(5,661)

(56)

Profit after tax

152,340

454,875

(67)

(45,536)

172,469

(126)

204,996

481,906

(57)

(35,943)

181,007

(120)

Earnings per share

Earnings per share - Basic

0.14

0.42

(67)

(0.04)

0.16

(126)

0.19

0.45

(57)

(0.03)

0.17

(115)

Earnings per share - Diluted

0.14

0.42

(67)

(0.04)

0.16

(126)

0.19

0.45

(57)

(0.03)

0.17

(115)

- 1 -

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Period ended 30 June 2022

BANK

GROUP

For the Six months ended

For the quarter ended

For the Six months ended

For the quarter ended

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Profit for the period

152,340

454,875

(67)

(45,536)

172,469

(126)

204,996

481,906

(57)

(35,943)

181,007

(120)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods:

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Net change in fair value during the period

(24,900)

(274,416)

91

1,022,153

(69,341)

1,574

(24,900)

(274,360)

91

1,023,475

(69,694)

1,569

Less: Income tax effect on above

5,976

76,405

(92)

(245,317)

16,642

(1,574)

5,976

76,405

(92)

(245,317)

16,642

(1,574)

Total items that will be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss

(18,924)

(198,011)

90

776,836

(52,699)

1,574

(18,924)

(197,955)

90

778,158

(53,052)

1567

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Revaluation gains/ (losses) on equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

2,903

15,425

(81)

2,903

15,425

(81)

Less: Income tax effect on above

-

-

-

-

(1,466)

(3,702)

(60)

(1,466)

(3,702)

60

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees, net of tax

2,625

8,623

(70)

3,300

8,414

(61)

-

-

-

-

Total items that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss

2,625

8,623

(70)

3,300

8,414

(61)

1,437

11,723

(88)

1,437

11,723

(88)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(16,299)

(189,388)

91

780,136

(44,285)

1,862

(17,487)

(186,232)

91

779,595

(41,329)

1,986

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

136,041

265,487

(49)

734,600

128,184

473

187,509

295,674

(37)

743,652

139,678

432

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

136,041

265,487

(49)

734,600

128,184

473

193,398

294,346

(34)

753,034

142,383

429

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(5,889)

1,328

(543)

(9,382)

(2,705)

(247)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes

136,041

265,487

(49)

734,600

128,184

473

187,509

295,674

(37)

743,652

139,678

432

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Union Bank of Colombo plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
