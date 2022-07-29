Union Bank of Colombo : Interim Financial statements as at 30th June 2022
07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 June 2022
Press Release
Union Bank posts resilient core-banking performance in 1H2022 amidst challenges.
The second quarter of 2022 witnessed a challenging macroeconomic outlook that resulted in the banking sector facing multiple headwinds with the impact of the sharp rupee depreciation, rising interest rates, an upward revision of taxes, higher impairments, supply constraints and demand side policies undertaken to dissuade imports, which lead to impeding credit growth for Banks.
Against this backdrop, Union Bank remained agile in prudently managing and controlling its existing portfolios and customer bases and implementing stringent recovery measures whilst ensuring uninterrupted banking services to customers.
Core Banking performance and profitability
The Bank recorded an improved core banking performance despite the challenges of a tough operating environment and posted an overall income of LKR 7,426 Mn for the first half, an increase of 31% over the comparative period.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 19 % as a result of improved yields from the re-pricing of the asset portfolio and prudent management of interest expenses which lead to an increase in the Net Interest Margin (NIM) by 57 bps.
Net Fee and Commission Income increased by 24% aided by domestic and international fund transfers, ATM transactions, credit and debit cards, remittances, and the increased activity from the trade business. Other Operating Income also increased by 141 % aided by foreign exchange income and gains.
Operating income before impairments was LKR 3,575 Mn, an increase of 18% as at 30 June 2022. Due to the delays in loan settlements brought forth by the impacts of the adverse macro-economic conditions, the Bank continued to provide for increased impairments and management overlays as a prudent measure. The impairment charge for the period was LKR 961 Mn, an increase of 120% compared to the corresponding period.
Despite prudent cost management initiatives, the total operating expenses of the Bank increased to LKR 2,059 Mn, an increase of 14 % over the corresponding period, mainly impacted by the depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee and consequent increase in fuel expenses etc.
Consequently, the Bank's Profit Before Tax (PBT) including its equity accounted share of subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022 was LKR 304 Mn and the Bank's Profit After Tax (PAT) was LKR 152 Mn. .
Total Assets of the Bank increased by 11% to LKR 131,744 Mn by 30 June 2022. Loans and Advances grew by 10% to LKR 74,796 Mn, whilst customer deposits increased by 16% to LKR 96,779 Mn due to the focus on sourcing CASA and term
Press Release
deposits across all segments. The CASA ratio was 27.5% as of 30 June 2022. The Bank's stage 3 loan ratio stood at 6.89%.
The Bank continued to maintain a healthy capital adequacy position, well above the regulatory requirements and the Bank's Total Capital Ratio was 16.34% as of 30 June 2022.
The Union Bank Group, consisting of UB Finance Company Ltd., and National Asset Management Ltd., recorded a PBT amounting to LKR 395 Mn for the period up to 30 June 2022. Total Assets of the Group was LKR 139,428 Mn an increase of 12% with the Bank's share amounting to over 94%.
Operational Performance
Amidst the challenges, the Corporate Banking division prudently managed its loan portfolio whilst maintaining the credit quality and recorded a 29% growth in Loans & Advances and 39% growth in Deposits.
The Treasury was able to re-align the impacted Government Securities portfolio at a much faster pace, through focused investment strategies and timely execution of auction pricing on short term T-Bills. Further, it was instrumental in providing the much-needed support to importers by way of foreign exchange with focus on USD and prioritizing of trade payments for essential items such as food, pharmaceuticals, fertilizer, fuel and student payments.
In sync with the interest rate revisions, the Retail banking sector focused on new customer relationships by expanding its deposit base through time deposits and recorded a 14% growth in deposits and a CASA ratio of 27.5% during the second quarter. In addition, customer convenience was further enhanced through the Bank's mobile banking app UBGO as well as its Agent Banking platform by facilitating deposits, loan payments and credit card payments at selected SLT Mobitel and Cargills Foodcity outlets.
The SME Banking sector was successful in securing the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding line in 1Q 2022 and through this credit line continued its focus on new lending to support growth amongst women entrepreneurs and tea smallholders. In addition, a schematic plan was implemented to support the highly impacted SMEs with re-scheduled facilities and payment schemes. Further, the continued focus was placed on sourcing CASA through the Bank's cash management solution Union Bank Biz- Direct to new clients in both corporate and SME sectors.
Ends.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Period ended 30 June 2022
BANK
GROUP
For the Six months ended
For the quarter ended
For the Six months ended
For the quarter ended
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
Rs.000
Rs.000
%
Rs.000
Rs.000
%
Rs.000
Rs.000
%
Rs.000
Rs.000
%
Gross Income
7,426,170
5,673,460
31
4,277,769
2,801,554
53
8,418,481
6,515,821
29
4,761,981
3,177,522
50
Interest income
6,235,707
4,629,759
35
3,714,000
2,348,311
58
7,130,074
5,366,792
33
4,140,434
2,675,525
55
Less: Interest expenses
3,726,256
2,526,839
47
2,295,131
1,230,866
86
4,073,693
2,856,830
43
2,491,835
1,388,756
79
Net interest income
2,509,451
2,102,920
19
1,418,869
1,117,445
27
3,056,381
2,509,962
22
1,648,599
1,286,769
28
Fee and commission income
629,004
516,991
22
310,915
246,131
26
678,000
584,356
16
331,382
277,877
19
Less: Fee and commission expenses
125,033
110,374
13
62,406
55,109
13
143,155
120,544
19
67,538
58,225
16
Net fee and commission income
503,971
406,617
24
248,509
191,022
30
534,845
463,812
15
263,844
219,652
20
Net fair value gains / (losses) from financial instruments at fair
value through profit or loss
38,695
156,516
(75)
19,731
78,078
(75)
40,868
157,841
(74)
21,284
78,763
(73)
Net gains/ (losses) from financial investments
258
153,341
(100)
(2)
46,279
(100)
1,370
153,978
(99)
1,110
46,917
(98)
Other operating income
522,506
216,853
141
233,125
82,755
182
568,169
252,854
125
267,771
98,440
172
Total operating income
3,574,881
3,036,247
18
1,920,232
1,515,579
27
4,201,633
3,538,447
19
2,202,608
1,730,541
27
Less: Impairment for loans and other losses
961,148
436,245
120
673,193
240,116
180
1,202,712
548,347
119
885,964
310,514
185
Net operating income
2,613,733
2,600,002
1
1,247,039
1,275,463
(2)
2,998,921
2,990,100
0
1,316,644
1,420,027
(7)
Less:
Personnel expenses
969,003
907,904
7
499,199
452,537
10
1,135,510
1,041,062
9
586,454
528,226
11
Depreciation and amortisation
357,707
323,326
11
177,125
166,646
6
386,598
353,096
9
192,145
183,435
5
Other expenses
732,213
577,699
27
399,207
282,785
41
832,784
657,693
27
445,817
314,986
42
Total operating expenses
2,058,923
1,808,929
14
1,075,531
901,968
19
2,354,892
2,051,851
15
1,224,416
1,026,647
19
Results from operating activities
554,810
791,073
(30)
171,508
373,495
(54)
644,029
938,249
(31)
92,228
393,380
(77)
Share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax
(28,265)
(9,483)
198
(84,945)
(17,948)
373
-
-
-
-
Profit before Value Added Tax on Financial Services
526,545
781,590
(33)
86,563
355,547
(76)
644,029
938,249
(31)
92,228
393,380
(77)
Less: VAT on financial services
223,019
213,536
4
99,325
103,575
(4)
248,668
236,758
5
94,738
108,806
(13)
Profit before tax
303,526
568,054
(47)
(12,762)
251,972
(105)
395,361
701,491
(44)
(2,510)
284,574
(101)
Less: Tax expenses
151,186
113,179
34
32,774
79,503
(59)
190,365
219,585
(13)
33,433
103,567
(68)
Profit after tax
152,340
454,875
(67)
(45,536)
172,469
(126)
204,996
481,906
(57)
(35,943)
181,007
(120)
Profit Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
152,340
454,875
(67)
(45,536)
172,469
(126)
209,697
483,734
(57)
(27,101)
186,668
(115)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
(4,701)
(1,828)
(157)
(8,842)
(5,661)
(56)
Profit after tax
152,340
454,875
(67)
(45,536)
172,469
(126)
204,996
481,906
(57)
(35,943)
181,007
(120)
Earnings per share
Earnings per share - Basic
0.14
0.42
(67)
(0.04)
0.16
(126)
0.19
0.45
(57)
(0.03)
0.17
(115)
Earnings per share - Diluted
0.14
0.42
(67)
(0.04)
0.16
(126)
0.19
0.45
(57)
(0.03)
0.17
(115)
- 1 -
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Period ended 30 June 2022
BANK
GROUP
For the Six months ended
For the quarter ended
For the Six months ended
For the quarter ended
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Profit for the period
152,340
454,875
(67)
(45,536)
172,469
(126)
204,996
481,906
(57)
(35,943)
181,007
(120)
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods:
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Net change in fair value during the period
(24,900)
(274,416)
91
1,022,153
(69,341)
1,574
(24,900)
(274,360)
91
1,023,475
(69,694)
1,569
Less: Income tax effect on above
5,976
76,405
(92)
(245,317)
16,642
(1,574)
5,976
76,405
(92)
(245,317)
16,642
(1,574)
Total items that will be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss
(18,924)
(198,011)
90
776,836
(52,699)
1,574
(18,924)
(197,955)
90
778,158
(53,052)
1567
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Revaluation gains/ (losses) on equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
2,903
15,425
(81)
2,903
15,425
(81)
Less: Income tax effect on above
-
-
-
-
(1,466)
(3,702)
(60)
(1,466)
(3,702)
60
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees, net of tax
2,625
8,623
(70)
3,300
8,414
(61)
-
-
-
-
Total items that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss
2,625
8,623
(70)
3,300
8,414
(61)
1,437
11,723
(88)
1,437
11,723
(88)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(16,299)
(189,388)
91
780,136
(44,285)
1,862
(17,487)
(186,232)
91
779,595
(41,329)
1,986
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
136,041
265,487
(49)
734,600
128,184
473
187,509
295,674
(37)
743,652
139,678
432
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
136,041
265,487
(49)
734,600
128,184
473
193,398
294,346
(34)
753,034
142,383
429
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
(5,889)
1,328
(543)
(9,382)
(2,705)
(247)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes
136,041
265,487
(49)
734,600
128,184
473
187,509
295,674
(37)
743,652
139,678
432
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Union Bank of Colombo plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:02 UTC.