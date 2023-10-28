Union Bank of India Ltd. is an India-based banking company. The Company's segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking Operations, and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury Operations segment provides a range of account options including savings and current accounts, term and recurring deposits, and demat and online trading accounts. The Corporate and Wholesale Banking segment offers a range of services including, but not limited to, trade finance, working capital, lines of credit, project financing and channel finance. It assists with debt structuring/restructuring, loan syndication, structured finance, mergers and acquisition advisory, and private equity services. The Retail Banking Operations segment offers mutual funds and various insurance products, such as life, non-life, health, and general insurance. The Other Banking Operations segment offers comprehensive NRI banking services, along with a suite of treasury and remittance services.

Sector Banks