The goals discussed in this report are aspirational. While we are committed to achieving them, we cannot guarantee or promise that these goals will be met. Statistics and metrics in these disclosures include estimates and may be based on assumptions. Further, the Independent Assessment / evaluation

Union Bank of India's Integrated Report broadly embodies all aspects of the IR Framework's Guiding Principles. It captures the interdependencies of various factors that influence value creation, portrays the bank's strategic orientation, and acknowledges stakeholder relationships. Through its concise yet comprehensive presentation, it ensures reliability and comparability, thereby adhering to the principles and guidelines of the Integrated Reporting Framework.

The information presented in the report is consistent over time and comparable with other organizations in the same industry or sector, enhancing its credibility and usefulness.

The report is both reliable and complete. It includes all relevant and material information, hence offering a comprehensive picture of the bank's performance and prospects.

Bank of India and our stakeholders. Used in this context, these terms are distinct from and should not be confused with the terms "material" and "materiality" as defined by or construed in accordance with the securities laws or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting.

This report is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities issued by Union Bank of India. All information in this report is current as of the date of publication. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this report or otherwise notify you if any views, opinions, or facts stated in this report change

or subsequently become inaccurate. Apart from Statutory Disclosures, this report also contains voluntary disclosures on important ESG topics. This report should be read in conjunction with our FY2022 ESG Report, (particularly the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections), all of which can be found on our Investor Relations pages of our website.

The Integrated Report for FY2023 has been prepared entirely in-house and, with the exception of specific non-financial and financial disclosures, has not undergone external validation by a third-party agency. The insights, figures, and assessments contained in this report reflect our understanding of our operations, impacts, and our pathway to value creation. All non-financial disclosures like energy consumption and water usage, as highlighted in Principle 6 of BRSR and in the Chapter on Natural Capital, have been evaluated by Bank appointed Energy Auditors. Additionally, all financial disclosures are audited by our Statutory Auditors, as certified in the financial statements within the report. Union Bank of India maintains sole accountability for the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of

the information presented, understanding that the Integrated Report was produced without external verification. From FY2024, Union Bank of India plans to engage a reputable external agency for the validation of meeting Integrated Reporting requirements. This aligns with our commitment to strengthening our stakeholder relationships by enhancing the reliability of our reports.

