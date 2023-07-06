Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
About this
Report
The Integrated Annual Report covers the period Financial Year 2022- 2023 unless otherwise noted. The Union Bank of India Integrated Annual Report FY2023 was approved by the Board of Directors on 20th June 2023 and signed on its behalf by the Chairman.
Union Bank of India's FY2023 Integrated Annual Report aims to provide transparency into how we activate our purpose: to improve the lives of our customers and the well¬being of our communities.
The report for FY2023 is our first Integrated Annual Report, and we have produced it in reference to the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC),London guidelines. In addition, we have attempted to comply with Global Reporting Initiative Standards' core option, which includes general disclosures as well as topic- specific disclosures relevant to Union Bank of India.
Alignment with the IR Framework:
The Union Bank of India has strived to maintain fidelity to the Guiding Principles outlined in the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework 2021. These principles inform the content of the Integrated Report and determine how information is presented:
- Strategic Focus and Future Orientation:The report provides a clear insight into the bank's strategy, how it relates to its ability to create value in the short, medium, and long term, and how it impacts the various forms of capital.
- Connectivity of Information:The report presents a comprehensive picture of the interrelated factors that affect the bank's ability to create value over time. It does this by showcasing links between the bank's various activities, its capitals, and its overall value creation.
- Stakeholder Relationships: The Integrated Report offers insights into the quality of the bank's relationships with its key stakeholders. It articulates how the bank understands, responds to, and takes into account their legitimate needs and interests.
- Materiality: The report discloses information about matters that significantly affect the bank's ability to create value over the short, medium, and long term. It identifies material matters based on their potential to substantially influence value creation.
Integrated Annual Report
2022-23
2022-23
03
- Conciseness: The bank ensures the overall usefulness of the
Integrated Report by presenting it in a logically structured, well- articulated, and clear language. It includes effective navigation devices to enhance user experience.
- Reliability and Completeness:The report is both reliable and complete. It includes all relevant and material information, hence offering a comprehensive picture of the bank's performance and prospects.
- Consistency and Comparability:The information presented in the report is consistent over time and comparable with other organizations in the same industry or sector, enhancing its credibility and usefulness.
Union Bank of India's Integrated Report broadly embodies all aspects of the IR Framework's Guiding Principles. It captures the interdependencies of various factors that influence value creation, portrays the bank's strategic orientation, and acknowledges stakeholder relationships. Through its concise yet comprehensive presentation, it ensures reliability and comparability, thereby adhering to the principles and guidelines of the Integrated Reporting Framework.
The goals discussed in this report are aspirational. While we are committed to achieving them, we cannot guarantee or promise that these goals will be met. Statistics and metrics in these disclosures include estimates and may be based on assumptions. Further, the Independent Assessment / evaluation
- assurance of the Non-financial disclosures made in Natural Capital forming part of Integrated Report 2022-23 / Principle 6 of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report has been carried out by M/s. AAR Consulting & Services, Class A Energy Auditors empanelled with Maharashtra Energy Development Agency. This report uses certain terms, including "material" topics, to reflect the issues of greatest importance to Union
Bank of India and our stakeholders. Used in this context, these terms are distinct from and should not be confused with the terms "material" and "materiality" as defined by or construed in accordance with the securities laws or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting.
This report is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities issued by Union Bank of India. All information in this report is current as of the date of publication. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this report or otherwise notify you if any views, opinions, or facts stated in this report change
or subsequently become inaccurate. Apart from Statutory Disclosures, this report also contains voluntary disclosures on important ESG topics. This report should be read in conjunction with our FY2022 ESG Report, (particularly the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections), all of which can be found on our Investor Relations pages of our website.
The Integrated Report for FY2023 has been prepared entirely in-house and, with the exception of specific non-financial and financial disclosures, has not undergone external validation by a third-party agency. The insights, figures, and assessments contained in this report reflect our understanding of our operations, impacts, and our pathway to value creation. All non-financial disclosures like energy consumption and water usage, as highlighted in Principle 6 of BRSR and in the Chapter on Natural Capital, have been evaluated by Bank appointed Energy Auditors. Additionally, all financial disclosures are audited by our Statutory Auditors, as certified in the financial statements within the report. Union Bank of India maintains sole accountability for the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of
the information presented, understanding that the Integrated Report was produced without external verification. From FY2024, Union Bank of India plans to engage a reputable external agency for the validation of meeting Integrated Reporting requirements. This aligns with our commitment to strengthening our stakeholder relationships by enhancing the reliability of our reports.

Forward-looking statement
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with
Union Bank of India's management and are subject to significant
respect to the Group. Union Bank of India cautions readers that no
risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially
forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance
from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors
and that actual results or other financial condition or performance
that could impact Union Bank of India's future financial condition
measures could differ materially from those contained in
and performance are identified in the Union Bank of India Annual
the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
Report FY2022-23, which is available on www.unionbankofindia.
statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate
co.in. Subject to our obligations under the applicable laws and
only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements
regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. In relation to disclosure
sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue',
and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update
'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate',
publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve
risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made. Forward-looking statements may be affected by: changes in legislation; the development of standards and interpretations including evolving practices in ESG reporting with regard to the interpretation and application of accounting, industry and regulatory standards; the Group's ability along with government and other stakeholders to manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change effectively; and environmental, social and geopolitical risks. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Group's control. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of

Integrated Annual Report
2022-23
2022-23
Committed to
Sustainability
driven by digital prowess
At Union Bank of India, we aspire to be a trailblazer in driving the growth of a digital and aspirational India, while championing the country's journey
to net Zero emissions. We aim to positively contribute to India's progress and overall societal development through our focus on sustainability, responsible banking, and cutting-edge digital technologies.
Union Bank of India is committed to playing a pivotal role in the growth of a digital, aspirational, and eco-conscious India. By integrating sustainability and digital prowess into our core values, we are not only creating long-term value for its stakeholders, but also contributing to the nation's journey towards becoming a net Zero country.
India has taken the global lead in addressing climate change and championing sustainable development, showcasing its dedication to building a greener and more equitable future. Union Bank of India stands firm in support of this vision, focusing on responsible banking practices, financial inclusion, and green banking. We acknowledge the importance of reaching out to the unbanked and underbanked segments of the population, enabling them to access financial services and empowering them to contribute to the nation's economic growth.
AT UNION BANK OF INDIA, WE BELIEVE IN A BRIGHTER, GREENER, AND MORE CONNECTED INDIA, WHERE EVERYONE CAN PROSPER AND ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF INNOVATION AND FINANCIAL ACCESS.
Digital technologies are revolutionising how we live and work, and the Union Bank of India is fully participating in this transformation. The bank's investments in cutting- edge technologies such as blockchain, AI, and machine learning enable us to provide seamless and secure customer experiences, optimise our processes, and adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. With digital banking initiatives such as internet banking, mobile banking, and digital payment solutions, we are making banking services more convenient, accessible, and secure for our customers.
Integrated Annual Report
2022-23
2022-23
05
The growth of digital India and the nation's aspirations for a sustainable future go hand in hand. Union Bank of India's commitment to sustainability and digital prowess will play a meaningful role in propelling India towards its goal of becoming a global leader in clean energy and a hub for innovation in the digital space. By fostering financial inclusion and green banking practices, we also aim to enable the nation's march toward a prosperous, sustainable, and digitally empowered future.
