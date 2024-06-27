Sr. Particulars Information Disclosed

No.

22. List of entities, existing and proposed, in which holding

Name of the company

substantial interest within the meaning of Section 5(ne)

/ firm

of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Country of incorporation

Number of shares

Face Value of each share

Total face value of share

holding

Shareholding as % of

total Paid up Capital

Beneficial interest (in

value as well as % terms)

Whether the entity is

a Section 8 Company

under Companies Act,

2013

23. Details of holdings in entities incorporated abroad and

having a place of business in India.

24. Name of Bank/NBFC/any other company in which

currently or in the past a member of the Board/ Advisor

etc. (giving details of period during which such office is

being/ was held).

25. If connected with any entity undertaking hire purchase,

financing, investment, leasing and other para banking

activities (nature of association to be mentioned),

details thereof.

26. If a stock broker or connected with any entity engaged

in share broking activities, details thereof.

27. Details of fund and non-fund-based facilities, if any,

presently availed in person and/or by entities listed in

(21) to (26) above.

28. Cases, if any, where as an individual or the entities

listed at (21) to (26) above have defaulted or declared

as willful defaulter in the past in respect of credit

facilities obtained from a bank/NBFC/any other lending

institution.

III. Records of professional achievements

29. Professional achievements relevant for the directorship.

IV. Proceedings, if any, against the proposed director

30. (a) As a member of a professional association/

body, details of disciplinary action, if any, pending or

commenced or resulting in conviction in the past or

whether been banned from entry at any profession/

occupation at any time, details thereof.

(b) If subject of any written complaint or accusation

regarding individual professional conduct or activities,

details thereof.

31. Details of prosecution, if any, pending or commenced

or resulting in conviction of self or the entities listed at

(21) to (26) above for violation of economic laws and

regulations.