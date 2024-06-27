Notice

Personal Information,Declaration and Undertaking by the Candidate (with appropriate enclosures)

Sr.

Particulars

Information Disclosed

No.

I. Personal Details

1.

Name in Full

2.

Father's Name

3.

Gender (M/F/Others)

4.

Present Address

5.

E-mail address & alternate e-mail address:

Telephone Number with STD code:

Mobile Number:

6.

Nationality

7.

Date of Birth

(dd/mm/yyyy) and Age

- - / - - / - - - - Age : - - years - - months

8.

Educational qualifications

9.

Director Identification Number (DIN)

10.

Aadhaar Number (Optional)

11.

(a) Permanent Account Number (PAN)

(b) Charge where the proposed director is assessed

to tax (Income Tax jurisdiction)/name and address of

Income Tax Circle/Ward

(c) Details of filing of return(s) and payment of taxes for

Date of Filing

Amount of tax paid (INR)

past 3 years

12.

Permanent address

Sr.

Particulars

Information Disclosed

No.

13.

Details in the form of a brief write up on the relevant

knowledge or experience in respect of one or more of

the matters namely accountancy, agriculture and rural

economy, banking, co- operation, economics, finance,

law, small scale industry, information technology,

payment and settlement systems, human resources,

risk management, business management or any

other matter the special knowledge of and practical

experience of which would in the opinion of the Reserve

Bank be useful to the Banking Company

14.

Present occupation (designation, name of the

organisation and brief write-up on experience)

15.

Previous occupation covering minimum of past ten

years, with complete address of the organisation(s)

worked in, date of joining, date of relieving (including

reasons), designation, etc.

16.

In case a Chartered Accountant, indicate the following:

(a) Membership Number of Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI):

(b) Date of registration with the ICAI:

(c) Name and Address of the registered firm/s:

(d) Details of the Audit(s) presently undertaken by the

firm(s) or by you:

17.

Name of the banker(s) with Branch and Account

Bank Name

Branch

Type of A/c

A/c Number

Numbers (savings/current/loan accounts) where you

are a primary account holder:

18.

Details of shareholding, if held in any entity, either

in physical or dematerialized form, by you, spouse,

and your minor child. (attach demat/shareholding

certificate)

19.

Any other information relevant to directorship of the

bank:

II. Relevant Relationships of proposed director

20.

List of relatives, [Refer Section 2(77) of the Companies

Act, 2013 and Rule 4 of the Companies (Specification of

Definition) Rules, 2014] if any, who are connected with

any bank:

21.

List of entities in which:

(a)interested [Refer Section 184 of the Companies Act,

2013]:

(b)beneficial ownership [Refer Section 89 of Companies

Act, 2013 as also the applicable Significant Beneficial

Ownership Rules of MCA]:

(c) Trustee (also mention any other relationship with

reference to a trust):

Sr.

Particulars

Information Disclosed

No.

22.

List of entities, existing and proposed, in which holding

Name of the company

substantial interest within the meaning of Section 5(ne)

/ firm

of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Country of incorporation

Number of shares

Face Value of each share

Total face value of share

holding

Shareholding as % of

total Paid up Capital

Beneficial interest (in

value as well as % terms)

Whether the entity is

a Section 8 Company

under Companies Act,

2013

23.

Details of holdings in entities incorporated abroad and

having a place of business in India.

24.

Name of Bank/NBFC/any other company in which

currently or in the past a member of the Board/ Advisor

etc. (giving details of period during which such office is

being/ was held).

25.

If connected with any entity undertaking hire purchase,

financing, investment, leasing and other para banking

activities (nature of association to be mentioned),

details thereof.

26.

If a stock broker or connected with any entity engaged

in share broking activities, details thereof.

27.

Details of fund and non-fund-based facilities, if any,

presently availed in person and/or by entities listed in

(21) to (26) above.

28.

Cases, if any, where as an individual or the entities

listed at (21) to (26) above have defaulted or declared

as willful defaulter in the past in respect of credit

facilities obtained from a bank/NBFC/any other lending

institution.

III. Records of professional achievements

29.

Professional achievements relevant for the directorship.

IV. Proceedings, if any, against the proposed director

30.

(a) As a member of a professional association/

body, details of disciplinary action, if any, pending or

commenced or resulting in conviction in the past or

whether been banned from entry at any profession/

occupation at any time, details thereof.

(b) If subject of any written complaint or accusation

regarding individual professional conduct or activities,

details thereof.

31.

Details of prosecution, if any, pending or commenced

or resulting in conviction of self or the entities listed at

(21) to (26) above for violation of economic laws and

regulations.

Union Bank of India | Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

Sr.

Particulars

Information Disclosed

No.

  1. Details of criminal prosecution, if any, pending or commenced or resulting in conviction.
  2. If indulged in any breach of AML/CFT guidelines, details thereof.
  3. If attracting any of the disqualifications envisaged under
    Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013, details thereof.
  4. If adjudicated insolvent or has suspended payment or has compounded with creditors, details thereof.
  5. If found to be of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent Court, details thereof.
  6. (a) If convicted by a Criminal Court of an offence which involves moral turpitude or otherwise, details thereof.
    1. If convicted by any Court of law, details thereof?
  8. If holding any office of profit under any nationalised bank or State Bank of India, except for holding the post of a whole-time director, details thereof.
  9. If as an individual or any of the entities at (21) to (26) above have been subject to any investigation/vigilance/ matters of enquiry from any of the previous employers or government departments or agency, details thereof.
  10. If found guilty of violation of rules/ regulations/ legislative requirements by customs/ excise/ income tax/ foreign exchange/ other revenue authorities, details thereof.
  11. If reprimanded, censured, restricted, suspended, barred, enjoined, or otherwise sanctioned by any regulator such as SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA etc., professional organisation,
    or activities, details thereof. (Though it shall not be necessary for a candidate to mention in the column about orders and findings which have been later on reversed/ set aside in toto, it would be necessary to make a mention of the same, in case the reversal/ setting aside is on technical reasons like limitation or lack of jurisdiction, and not on merit. If the order is temporarily stayed and the appellate/ court proceedings are pending, the same also should be mentioned).

v. General Information

  1. If a professional like Chartered Accountant, Advocate etc. and presently undertaking/ undertaken any professional work in any bank, provide details thereof including the name of the bank and period of association with the bank.
  2. If a sitting MP/MLA/MLC or holding political position in Municipal Corporation or Municipality or other local bodies, provide details thereof.

VI.

In the interest of disclosure and transparency, should there be any other information relevant for assessing 'fit

and proper', provide details thereof.

Undertaking

I confirm that the above information is to the best of my knowledge and belief, true and complete. I undertake to

keep the bank fully informed, as soon as possible, of all events which take place after my appointment which are

relevant to the information provided above.

Sr.

Particulars

Information Disclosed

No.

I also undertake to execute a 'Deed of Covenant' as required to be executed with the bank.

Place :

Date :

Signature of Candidate

Enclosures :

Note :

1. Wherever space is not sufficient, please attach the information as annexure in chronological order and with

appropriate cross reference

2. Each page (including annexures) is reuired to be signed by the candidate.

Remarks of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(NRC) / Board of having satisfied itself that the above

information is true and complete.

Place :

Date :

Signature of the Chair

Disclaimer

Union Bank of India published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:40:22 UTC.