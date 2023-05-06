Union Bank of India : Press Release March 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2023

The Board of Directors of Union Bank of India today approved the accounts of the Bank for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2023.

Key Highlights in Q4FY23

Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share (30%) for the year ended March 31, 2023 subject to requisite approvals. Strong Financial Performance:

Net Profit of the Bank increased by 61.18% on YoY basis during FY23. Net interest income of Bank grew by 17.92% on YoY basis during FY23.

3. Bank continues to demonstrate a strong Liability franchise

The CASA deposits have increased by 4.47% YoY. Bank now have a total deposits base of Rs.11,17,716 Crores as on March 31, 2023.

4. Business Growth gaining momentum

Total Business of the Bank increased by 10.23% YoY, wherein Gross Advances increased by

13.05 % YoY & Total Deposit grew by 8.26% YoY. Bank have a total Business of Rs.19,27,621 Crores as on March 31, 2023.

5. Credit in Retail, Agri and MSME (RAM) segments

RAM Segment of the bank increased by 14.94 % YoY, where 17.19 % growth in Retail, 14.20% growth in Agriculture and 13.06 % growth in MSME advances is achieved on YoY basis. RAM advances as a per cent of Domestic Advances stood at 55.61%.

6. Reduction in NPA: -

Gross NPA (%) reduced by 358 bps on YoY basis to 7.53% and Net NPA(%) reduced by 198 bps on YoY basis to 1.70% as on 31.03.2023.

7. Improved capital ratios

CRAR improved from 14.52 % as on 31.03.2022 to 16.04% as on 31.03.2023. CET1 ratio improved to 12.36% as on 31.03.2023 from 10.63% as on 31.03.2022.

Key Summary of Results In Rs Crores Q4FY22 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 YoY% QoQ% FY22 FY23 YoY% Profit & Loss Interest Income 17,174 20,883 22,005 28.12 5.37 67,944 80,743 18.84 Interest Expenses 10,405 12,255 13,754 32.19 12.23 40,157 47,978 19.47 Net Interest Income 6,769 8,628 8,251 21.88 -4.38 27,786 32,765 17.92 Non-Interest Income 3,243 3,271 5,269 62.48 61.10 12,525 14,633 16.83 NIM % 2.75 3.21 2.98 23 bps -23bps 2.94 3.07 13 bps Operating Profit 5,520 6,619 6,823 23.61 3.09 21,873 25,467 16.43 Total Provisions 4,080 4,374 4,041 -0.97 -7.62 16,641 17,034 2.36 Profit After Tax 1,440 2,245 2,782 93.27 23.95 5,232 8,433 61.18

Corporate Communications Division, Union Bank Bhavan, 239, VidhanBhavan Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 21.