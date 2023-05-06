Advanced search
    UNIONBANK   INE692A01016

UNION BANK OF INDIA

(UNIONBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
76.40 INR   -1.29%
Union Bank of India : Press Release March 2023

05/06/2023 | 06:11am EDT
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2023

The Board of Directors of Union Bank of India today approved the accounts of the Bank for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2023.

Key Highlights in Q4FY23

  1. Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share (30%) for the year ended March 31, 2023 subject to requisite approvals.
  2. Strong Financial Performance:

Net Profit of the Bank increased by 61.18% on YoY basis during FY23. Net interest income of Bank grew by 17.92% on YoY basis during FY23.

3. Bank continues to demonstrate a strong Liability franchise

The CASA deposits have increased by 4.47% YoY. Bank now have a total deposits base of Rs.11,17,716 Crores as on March 31, 2023.

4. Business Growth gaining momentum

Total Business of the Bank increased by 10.23% YoY, wherein Gross Advances increased by

13.05 % YoY & Total Deposit grew by 8.26% YoY. Bank have a total Business of Rs.19,27,621 Crores as on March 31, 2023.

5. Credit in Retail, Agri and MSME (RAM) segments

RAM Segment of the bank increased by 14.94 % YoY, where 17.19 % growth in Retail, 14.20% growth in Agriculture and 13.06 % growth in MSME advances is achieved on YoY basis. RAM advances as a per cent of Domestic Advances stood at 55.61%.

6. Reduction in NPA: -

Gross NPA (%) reduced by 358 bps on YoY basis to 7.53% and Net NPA(%) reduced by 198 bps on YoY basis to 1.70% as on 31.03.2023.

7. Improved capital ratios

CRAR improved from 14.52 % as on 31.03.2022 to 16.04% as on 31.03.2023. CET1 ratio improved to 12.36% as on 31.03.2023 from 10.63% as on 31.03.2022.

Key Summary of Results

In Rs Crores

Q4FY22

Q3FY23

Q4FY23

YoY%

QoQ%

FY22

FY23

YoY%

Profit & Loss

Interest Income

17,174

20,883

22,005

28.12

5.37

67,944

80,743

18.84

Interest Expenses

10,405

12,255

13,754

32.19

12.23

40,157

47,978

19.47

Net Interest Income

6,769

8,628

8,251

21.88

-4.38

27,786

32,765

17.92

Non-Interest Income

3,243

3,271

5,269

62.48

61.10

12,525

14,633

16.83

NIM %

2.75

3.21

2.98

23 bps

-23bps

2.94

3.07

13 bps

Operating Profit

5,520

6,619

6,823

23.61

3.09

21,873

25,467

16.43

Total Provisions

4,080

4,374

4,041

-0.97

-7.62

16,641

17,034

2.36

Profit After Tax

1,440

2,245

2,782

93.27

23.95

5,232

8,433

61.18

Corporate Communications Division, Union Bank Bhavan, 239, VidhanBhavan Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 21.

Rs. (In Crores)

Q4FY22

Q3FY23

Q4FY23

YoY%

QoQ%

Balance Sheet

Global Advances

7,16,408

8,04,015

8,09,905

13.05

0.73

Domestic Advances

6,99,269

7,83,008

7,85,302

12.30

0.29

W/w Retail

1,36,273

1,54,037

1,59,702

17.19

3.68

Agriculture

1,33,092

1,50,652

1,51,993

14.20

0.89

MSME

1,10,577

1,23,737

1,25,022

13.06

1.04

RAM advances

3,79,942

4,28,426

4,36,717

14.94

1.94

Deposits

10,32,392

10,65,027

11,17,716

8.26

4.95

W/w CASA

3,77,193

3,75,981

3,94,055

4.47

4.81

Retail Term Deposits (<2 Crs)

4,43,752

4,37,413

4,38,280

-1.23

0.20

CASA Ratio (%)

36.54

35.34

35.62

-92bps

28 bps

GNPA

79,587

63,770

60,987

-23.37

-4.36

NNPA

24,303

16,195

12,928

-46.80

-20.17

Ratios (%)

Q4FY22

Q3FY23

Q4FY23

YoY

QoQ

bps

bps

Asset Quality

GNPA

11.11

7.93

7.53

-358

-40

NNPA

3.68

2.14

1.70

-198

-44

PCR

83.61

88.50

90.34

673

184

TPCR

69.46

74.60

78.80

934

420

Credit Cost

2.00

1.24

1.77

-23

53

CET-1 ratio

10.63

10.71

12.36

173

165

Tier-1 ratio

12.20

12.27

13.91

171

164

CRAR

14.52

14.45

16.04

152

159

Network:

8,580 Branches including foreign branches

10,835 ATMs

17,695 BC points

126 MLPs (MSME Loan Points)

160 RLPs (Retail Loan Points)

105 MSME First Branches

14 LCBs & 56 MCBs

Financial inclusion schemes:

Financial inclusion schemes launched by GOI with an aim to eliminate barriers and provide economically priced financial services to the less accessible sections of the society through government-backed schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMJDY and APY.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY):

This is a Government- backed insurance scheme; where 2.82 lakhs new enrollments were done by the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY):

This is Government- backed accidental insurance scheme; where 8.24 lakhs new enrollments were done by the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Classification: Internal

Corporate Communications Division, Union Bank Bhavan, 239, VidhanBhavan Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021.

2

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY):

Our bank is instrumental in opening 2.80 Crores accounts under PMJDY Scheme with balance of Rs. 9,046 Crores as on 31.03.2023. The corresponding figure was 2.45 Crores account with balance of Rs. 7,780 Crores as on 31.03.2022, thereby increase in account opening is 14.29% on YoY basis.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY):

APY is a pension scheme, primarily targeted at the individuals working in unorganized sector, 2.32 lakh new enrollments were done by Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

New schemes launched to tackle COVID-19:

Our bank had taken initiative for easing out challenges of Covid 19 by disbursing flagship schemes launched by GOI meant for business entities, retails customers for fulfilling immediate needs.

PM SVANidhi:

A micro credit facility that provides street vendors a collateral free loan of Rs.10,000 with low rates of interest for a period of one year.

No. of Loans Sanctioned - 4,97,793

Total amount Sanctioned - Rs.625 Crores

Union Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (UGECL):

A special scheme as per GOI guidelines for sanctioning pre-approved limit to eligible borrowers up to 20/40 per cent of loan outstanding as on 29th February, 2020. These limits were meant for Business Enterprises / MSME borrowers/Individuals, including interested PMMY borrowers as additional working capital term loan facility.

No. of Loans Sanctioned (UGECL 1,2,3,4 & Extension) -3,92,038

Total amount Sanctioned (UGECL 1,2,3,4 & Extension)- Rs.16,650 Crores

Union Nari Shakti Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs:

Sanctioned 19,637 Applications for Rs.2,357 crores during 12M FY23

Credit facility towards Green initiatives: -

  1. Renewable Energy Sector: -Sanctioned Rs. 10,370 crores as on 31.03.2023
  2. Union Green Miles: -Sanctioned amount Rs. 215 crores as on 31.03.2023

Date: May 06, 2023

Place: Mumbai

Classification: Internal

Corporate Communications Division, Union Bank Bhavan, 239, VidhanBhavan Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021.

3

Disclaimer

Union Bank of India published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 10:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
