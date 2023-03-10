Advanced search
    UBN   NGUBN0000004

UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

(UBN)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
6.750 NGN    0.00%
05:14aPromoting Gender Equity : Union Bank's Commitment to Empowering Women
PU
02/15Union Bank Of Nigeria : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/02IFC Partners with Nigeria's Union Bank to Support Trade, SMEs
AQ
Promoting Gender Equity: Union Bank's Commitment to Empowering Women

03/10/2023 | 05:14am EST
As we continue to celebrate Women's Month, it's important for us to reflect on the progress that has been made towards gender equity especially efforts we have made as a bank to continue to support women and promote gender equity.

At Union Bank, we are committed to promoting gender equity and empowering women in all areas of our business. We believe that when women are given the support and resources they need to succeed, everyone benefits - from our employees and customers to our shareholders and communities.

As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the importance of promoting gender equality in the workplace, and we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe that our success as a company is built on the diversity of our workforce, and we are committed to creating a culture of inclusion where everyone feels valued and respected.

We also recognize that women face unique challenges when it comes to financial empowerment which is why we have developed innovative products and services that are specifically designed to meet the needs of women, including our Women's proposition- alpher. Through alpher, we offer a range of financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of women, including affordable loans, discounted offers, capacity building, networking opportunities and more.

Our commitment to gender equity and women empowerment extends beyond our products and services. We are also dedicated to supporting women's career growth and professional development, both in the Bank and the wider community. We offer a range of training and development programs designed to help women build the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, and we actively encourage and support women in leadership positions.

So, if you're looking for a bank that is committed to advancing gender equity and promoting women empowerment, look no further than Union Bank. We are proud to be a leader in this important area, and we look forward to continuing to support women.

For more information on alpher, visit http://www.unionbankng.com/alpher/

Disclaimer

Union Bank of Nigeria plc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 100 B 217 M 217 M
Net income 2021 16 795 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net cash 2021 225 B 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 B 429 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Mudassir Amray Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Joseph Mbulu Chief Financial Officer
Farouk Gumel Chairman
Tetem Feyi-Waboso Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Abigail Duopama-Obomanu Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC5.47%429
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.85%148 990
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.29%68 371
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.32%50 206
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.51%48 555
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.17%41 939