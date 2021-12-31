Log in
    UBN   NGUBN0000004

UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

(UBN)
UNION BANK OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

12/31/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Lagos, Nigeria, 31st December 2021

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE FY2021 AUDITED ACCOUNTS AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

In compliance with The Nigerian Exchange ("NGX") Rule Book and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("the Bank") hereby notifies NGX and our esteemed stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("the Board") is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 9th February 2022, to approve the Audited Financial Statements and Reports for the year ending 31st December 2021.

Consequently, there will be a Closed Period in respect of which no insider of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc may buy and or sell shares of the Bank from 1st January 2022 to twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Audited Financial Statements with NGX.

Somuyiwa Sonubi

Company Secretary

