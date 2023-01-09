UNION BANK OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, Nigeria, 9th January 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF THE Q4 2022 UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS AND COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

In compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's ("NGX") Rule Book and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("the Bank") hereby notifies NGX and our esteemed stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("the Board") is scheduled to approve the Bank's Unaudited Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended 31st December 2022 on Wednesday, 25th January 2023.

Consequently, there will be a Closed Period in respect of which no insider of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc may buy and or sell shares of the Bank from 1st January 2023 to twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Unaudited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 with NGX.

Somuyiwa Sonubi

Company Secretary