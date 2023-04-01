Advanced search
    UBN   NGUBN0000004

UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

(UBN)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
7.000 NGN   -0.71%
06:39aUnion Bank Of Nigeria : Publication of fy 2022 audited financial statements
PU
03/31Union Bank Of Nigeria : and CIG Motors Announce Partnership
PU
03/15Union Bank Of Nigeria : Seeks Collaborations and Partnerships for Sustainable Impact
PU
UNION BANK OF NIGERIA : PUBLICATION OF FY 2022 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

04/01/2023 | 06:39am EDT
Lagos, Nigeria, 31st March 2023

PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Please be informed that the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 for Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("the Bank") were approved by the Board of Directors on 24th February 2023 and other requisite regulatory approvals are being processed.

In view of the foregoing, the Bank will immediately publish its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2022 upon receipt of the regulatory approvals which may be after the NGX Limited's regulatory filing date of 31st March 2023.

Somuyiwa Sonubi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Union Bank of Nigeria plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 100 B 216 M 216 M
Net income 2021 16 795 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net cash 2021 225 B 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 B 441 M 441 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Mudassir Amray Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Joseph Mbulu Chief Financial Officer
Farouk Gumel Chairman
Tetem Feyi-Waboso Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Abigail Duopama-Obomanu Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC9.38%441
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 931
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 108
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.98%51 080
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.09%46 115
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.72%40 772
