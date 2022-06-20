Log in
    2838   TW0002838000

UNION BANK OF TAIWAN

(2838)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
14.70 TWD   -1.34%
04:54aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement of the Company's record date for distribution of stock dividends and cash dividends.
PU
06/13UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of subsidiaries Union Ven- ture Capital Co.,Ltd and Union Energy Co.,Ltd for corre- ctions Endorsements/Guarantees details in Mar to Apr 2022
PU
06/06UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : To announce Net Income of May 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bank of Taiwan : Announcement of the Company's record date for distribution of stock dividends and cash dividends.

06/20/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 16:38:26
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's record date for
distribution of stock dividends and cash dividends.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
  (1)Common Cash dividends NT$494,282,804.(NT$ 0.15 per share)
  (2)Common Stock dividends NT$2,916,268,545.(291,626,854 shares, remaining
     NT$5 pay for cash)
  (3)Employees' compensation Stock dividends NT$96,846,461,number of shares
     to be issued is calculated based on the closing price of the previous
     day of the board resolution (March 4, 2022, the closing price of the
     Bank's common shares is NT$13.45),total of 7,200,480 shares,less than
     one share pay for cash.
  (4)For the new shares issued by capital increase on this occasion, the
     application was approved by the Financial Supervision Commission of the
     Executive Yuan and became effective on June 17, 2022(refer to
     http://www.sfb.gov.tw).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1)The existing shareholders may apply to the stock transfer agent of the
     Company within 5 days from the date for book closure to combine
     fractional shares into full shares. However, fractional shares not
     combined or unable to be combined into whole shares will receive cash
     at face value.The Chairman is authorized to arrange for designated
     persons to purchase the shares.

Disclaimer

UBOT – Union Bank of Taiwan published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15 883 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2021 4 464 M 150 M 150 M
Net cash 2021 81 130 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 48 440 M 1 625 M 1 625 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 975
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of Taiwan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Lien Lin Director & General Manager
Wen Chih Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Hsien Chang Li Chairman
Feng-Jung Yang Information Technology Manager
Ching Wen Chen CMP & Manager-Nanking E Rd Branch
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF TAIWAN8.09%1 625
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%154 501
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.31%70 891
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.74%62 260
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.84%59 973
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 967