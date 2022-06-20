Union Bank of Taiwan : Announcement of the Company's record date for distribution of stock dividends and cash dividends.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/20 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: (1)Common Cash dividends NT$494,282,804.(NT$ 0.15 per share) (2)Common Stock dividends NT$2,916,268,545.(291,626,854 shares, remaining NT$5 pay for cash) (3)Employees' compensation Stock dividends NT$96,846,461,number of shares to be issued is calculated based on the closing price of the previous day of the board resolution (March 4, 2022, the closing price of the Bank's common shares is NT$13.45),total of 7,200,480 shares,less than one share pay for cash. (4)For the new shares issued by capital increase on this occasion, the application was approved by the Financial Supervision Commission of the Executive Yuan and became effective on June 17, 2022(refer to http://www.sfb.gov.tw). 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The existing shareholders may apply to the stock transfer agent of the Company within 5 days from the date for book closure to combine fractional shares into full shares. However, fractional shares not combined or unable to be combined into whole shares will receive cash at face value.The Chairman is authorized to arrange for designated persons to purchase the shares.