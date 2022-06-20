Union Bank of Taiwan : Announcement of the Company's record date for distribution of stock dividends and cash dividends.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Common Cash dividends NT$494,282,804.(NT$ 0.15 per share)
(2)Common Stock dividends NT$2,916,268,545.(291,626,854 shares, remaining
NT$5 pay for cash)
(3)Employees' compensation Stock dividends NT$96,846,461,number of shares
to be issued is calculated based on the closing price of the previous
day of the board resolution (March 4, 2022, the closing price of the
Bank's common shares is NT$13.45),total of 7,200,480 shares,less than
one share pay for cash.
(4)For the new shares issued by capital increase on this occasion, the
application was approved by the Financial Supervision Commission of the
Executive Yuan and became effective on June 17, 2022(refer to
http://www.sfb.gov.tw).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The existing shareholders may apply to the stock transfer agent of the
Company within 5 days from the date for book closure to combine
fractional shares into full shares. However, fractional shares not
combined or unable to be combined into whole shares will receive cash
at face value.The Chairman is authorized to arrange for designated
persons to purchase the shares.