Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Union Bank of Taiwan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2838   TW0002838000

UNION BANK OF TAIWAN

(2838)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bank of Taiwan : Announcement to obtain real property right-of-use assets from YUNG HSUAN CO., LTD.

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 19:36:22
Subject 
 Announcement to obtain real property
right-of-use assets from YUNG HSUAN CO., LTD.
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Part of the 4th Floor, No. 399,
Ruiguang Road, Neihu District, Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price: Lease area: 325.65 pings.
Unit price Monthly rental price per ping: NT$1,400 .The total transaction
amount is NT$8,985,839. (Unit: New Taiwan dollar, tax-excluded, the same
below)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): Counterparty: YUNG HSUAN CO., LTD.
Its relationship with the company: a related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: Reasons for selecting the related party as transaction objects:
Because the tenant is renting an office on the same floor, it is convenient
for office planning and colleagues to operate. The relationship between
the owner of the previous transfer/the owner of the
previous transfer and the company and the counterparty of the transaction/the
date of the previous transfer.
And transfer amount:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions: Delivery or payment terms:
quarterly payment, quarterly rent NT$1,367,730 .
Lease period:2022/03/10~2023/10/31
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and
conditions: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Transaction decision
method:price negotiation.
Reference basis for the decision on price office building rental market in
neighboring areas.
Decision-making unit: Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price: N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser: N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm: N/A
18.Name of the CPA: N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee: N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Used as an
office space.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: 2022/03/07
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: Yes.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

UBOT – Union Bank of Taiwan published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
06:50aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute Preferred stock ..
PU
06:50aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute Common stock div..
PU
06:50aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement to obtain real property right-of-use assets from YU-BO..
PU
06:40aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement to obtain real property right-of-use assets from YUNG ..
PU
06:40aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement to obtain real property right-of-use assets from HORNG..
PU
06:40aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annua..
PU
06:30aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : In order to enrich the working capital of the Bank,announcement of ..
PU
06:30aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : To announce the consolidated Financial statements approved by the b..
PU
06:30aUNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement Regarding the Company's Board Meeting Resolving the Am..
PU
03/04UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : To announce Net Income of February 2022.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 140 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2020 3 442 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 321 M 1 573 M 1 573 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 975
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of Taiwan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Lien Lin Director & General Manager
Wen Chih Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Hsien Chang Li Chairman
Feng-Jung Yang Information Technology Manager
Ching Wen Chen CMP & Manager-Nanking E Rd Branch
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF TAIWAN-1.10%1 573
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%163 090
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%83 114
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 701
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)16.39%59 623
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.03%51 992