Union Bank of Taiwan : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/07 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27 3.Shareholders meeting location:6F., No. 83, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.,Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)(The Bank's employee education training classroom) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 Business Report. (2)2021 Audit Committee Audit Report. (3)2021 Report on Employee and Director Remuneration Distribution Status. (4)2021 Director's Remuneration Report. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)The 2021 business report and financial statements are submitted for approval. (2)The 2021 Profit Distribution Proposal is submitted for approval. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendment to certain clauses of the Articles of Association of the Bank (2)Amendment to the Rules for Procedure of Shareholders' Meeting. (3)Amendment to certain clauses in the "Handling Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"formulated by the Bank (4)Discuss the company's surplus to allocate capital to issue new share. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to article 172-1 of Company Law,if any shareholder holding 1% or more of the total number of outstanding shares would like to propose in this general shareholders' meeting, Union Bank will receive such proposed proposition from 2022/03/18 to 2022/03/28.Please submit the document in written form to the company before March 28, 2022. The address of proposition receiving office: 11F.,No.109 ,Sec. 3,Ming- Sheng E. Road,Taipei, Taiwan(Stock affair department).Tel:(02)27180001. (2)The same person or same concerned party who intends to singly, jointly or collectively acquire more than 10%,25% or 50% of a Bank's outstanding voting shares shall apply for prior approval of the Competent Authority. A third party who holds shares of the Bank on behalf of the same person or same concerned party in trust, by mandate or through other types of contract, agreement or authorization shall fall within the purview of a concerned party.(Please refer to Article 25, 25-1 of The Banking Act) (3)For this Meeting, Shareholders are allowed to exercise voting rights electronically, electronic voting period starts from 2022/04/27 to 2022/05/24, please vote according to the instructions via Taiwan Depositor & Clearing Corporation "Stock Vote" website. (https://www.stockvote.com.tw)