  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Union Bank of Taiwan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2838   TW0002838000

UNION BANK OF TAIWAN

(2838)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bank of Taiwan : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 19:28:10
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/07
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:6F., No. 83, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd.,
Zhongshan Dist.,Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)(The Bank's employee education
training classroom)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report.
(2)2021 Audit Committee Audit Report.
(3)2021 Report on Employee and Director Remuneration Distribution Status.
(4)2021 Director's Remuneration Report.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)The 2021 business report and financial statements are submitted for
approval.
(2)The 2021 Profit Distribution Proposal is submitted for approval.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendment to certain clauses of the Articles of
Association of the Bank
(2)Amendment to the Rules for Procedure of Shareholders' Meeting.
(3)Amendment to certain clauses in the
"Handling Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets"formulated by the Bank
(4)Discuss the company's surplus to allocate capital to issue new share.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to article 172-1 of Company Law,if any shareholder
holding 1% or more of the total number of outstanding shares
would like to propose in this general shareholders' meeting,
Union Bank will receive such proposed proposition from 2022/03/18 to
2022/03/28.Please submit the document in written form to the company
before March 28, 2022.
The address of proposition receiving office: 11F.,No.109 ,Sec. 3,Ming-
Sheng E. Road,Taipei, Taiwan(Stock affair department).Tel:(02)27180001.
(2)The same person or same concerned party who intends to singly, jointly
or collectively acquire more than 10%,25% or 50% of a Bank's outstanding
voting shares shall apply for prior approval of the Competent Authority.
A third party who holds shares of the Bank on behalf of the same person
or same concerned party in trust, by mandate or through other types of
contract, agreement or authorization shall fall within the purview of a
concerned party.(Please refer to Article 25, 25-1 of The Banking Act)
(3)For this Meeting, Shareholders are allowed to exercise voting rights
electronically, electronic voting period starts from 2022/04/27 to
2022/05/24, please vote according to the instructions via Taiwan
Depositor & Clearing Corporation "Stock Vote" website.
(https://www.stockvote.com.tw)

Disclaimer

UBOT – Union Bank of Taiwan published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 14 140 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2020 3 442 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 321 M 1 573 M 1 573 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 975
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of Taiwan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Lien Lin Director & General Manager
Wen Chih Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Hsien Chang Li Chairman
Feng-Jung Yang Information Technology Manager
Ching Wen Chen CMP & Manager-Nanking E Rd Branch
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF TAIWAN-1.10%1 573
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%163 090
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%83 114
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 701
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)16.39%59 623
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.03%51 992