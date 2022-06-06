Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Union Bank of Taiwan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2838   TW0002838000

UNION BANK OF TAIWAN

(2838)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
14.85 TWD   +0.34%
06/01UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement of distribution of dividends on preferred stock for 2021.
PU
06/01Union Bank of Taiwan Approves Special Dividend Distribution, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
05/16Union Bank of Taiwan Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bank of Taiwan : To announce Net Income of May 2022.

06/06/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 19:11:49
Subject 
 To announce Net Income of May 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:Union Bank of Taiwan
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce Net Income of  May 2022 as follows:
                                                     Accumulated Net Income
                           Net Income of  May          of  May
                        -------------------------- --------------------------
　　 Item　　　　　　     Before Tax    After Tax   Before Tax    After Tax
----------------------- ------------  ------------ ------------  ------------
Net Income attributable
to：
Owners of the Bank
(NT$thousand)              404,307       230,919     1,426,745     1,104,808
Non-Controlling
Interests(NT$thousand)          17            17            -8            -8
Consolidated Net Income
(NT$thousand)              404,324       230,936     1,426,737     1,104,800
EPS(NT$)                      0.11          0.06          0.26          0.17
Note 1:The above information has not been audited.
Note 2:Distribution of preferred stock dividends NT$480,000,000 and common
stock dividends 291,626,854 shares on 2022/5/27.Therefore,the EPS in May
is adjusted retrospectively.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)NPL Ratio and coverage Ratio as of May 31th are 0.11% and 988.77%
respectively.
(2)The Accumulated Consolidated Net Income before tax of May 2022 is
decreased by 25.34% compared with May 2021.

Disclaimer

UBOT – Union Bank of Taiwan published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
06/01UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement of distribution of dividends on preferred stock for 20..
PU
06/01Union Bank of Taiwan Approves Special Dividend Distribution, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
05/16Union Bank of Taiwan Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/10Line Bank Taiwan Ltd. announced that it expects to receive TWD 375 million in funding f..
CI
05/10Union Venture Capital Co., Ltd announced that it expects to receive TWD 600 million in ..
CI
04/25UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Union Finance & Leasing (INT'L..
PU
04/06UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : To announce Net Income of March 2022.
PU
03/30Union Bank of Taiwan Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/29UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Union Venture Capital Co., Lt..
PU
03/29UNION BANK OF TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Ting Jie Electric Power Inc. ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 883 M 541 M 541 M
Net income 2021 4 464 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2021 81 130 M 2 763 M 2 763 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 48 934 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 975
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of Taiwan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION BANK OF TAIWAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Lien Lin Director & General Manager
Wen Chih Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Hsien Chang Li Chairman
Feng-Jung Yang Information Technology Manager
Ching Wen Chen CMP & Manager-Nanking E Rd Branch
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF TAIWAN9.19%1 667
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 912
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 357
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 913
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.63%60 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.01%53 280