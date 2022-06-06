Union Bank of Taiwan : To announce Net Income of May 2022.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:Union Bank of Taiwan
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce Net Income of May 2022 as follows:
Accumulated Net Income
Net Income of May of May
-------------------------- --------------------------
Item Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax
----------------------- ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------
Net Income attributable
to：
Owners of the Bank
(NT$thousand) 404,307 230,919 1,426,745 1,104,808
Non-Controlling
Interests(NT$thousand) 17 17 -8 -8
Consolidated Net Income
(NT$thousand) 404,324 230,936 1,426,737 1,104,800
EPS(NT$) 0.11 0.06 0.26 0.17
Note 1:The above information has not been audited.
Note 2:Distribution of preferred stock dividends NT$480,000,000 and common
stock dividends 291,626,854 shares on 2022/5/27.Therefore,the EPS in May
is adjusted retrospectively.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)NPL Ratio and coverage Ratio as of May 31th are 0.11% and 988.77%
respectively.
(2)The Accumulated Consolidated Net Income before tax of May 2022 is
decreased by 25.34% compared with May 2021.