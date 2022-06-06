Union Bank of Taiwan : To announce Net Income of May 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06 2.Company name:Union Bank of Taiwan 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:To announce Net Income of May 2022 as follows: Accumulated Net Income Net Income of May of May -------------------------- -------------------------- Item Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax ----------------------- ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Net Income attributable to： Owners of the Bank (NT$thousand) 404,307 230,919 1,426,745 1,104,808 Non-Controlling Interests(NT$thousand) 17 17 -8 -8 Consolidated Net Income (NT$thousand) 404,324 230,936 1,426,737 1,104,800 EPS(NT$) 0.11 0.06 0.26 0.17 Note 1:The above information has not been audited. Note 2:Distribution of preferred stock dividends NT$480,000,000 and common stock dividends 291,626,854 shares on 2022/5/27.Therefore,the EPS in May is adjusted retrospectively. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)NPL Ratio and coverage Ratio as of May 31th are 0.11% and 988.77% respectively. (2)The Accumulated Consolidated Net Income before tax of May 2022 is decreased by 25.34% compared with May 2021.