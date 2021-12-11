Philippine c. bank battles surge in complaints of account hacking

* Philippines' c.bank working with banks for remedial
measures
* Social media users complain of bank account hacking
* Unionbank freezes some accounts
MANILA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is
monitoring a surge in complaints of hacked bank accounts from
some users of social media and working with consumer banks to
resolve the issue, through measures such as reimbursements, its
chief said on Sunday.
The bank is collaborating with the southeast Asian nation's
largest lender, BDO Unibank, and Unionbank of the
Philippines to take remedial steps, including
reimbursement, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.
"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will do everything to
ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system, as well
as the protection of financial consumers," Diokno added in a
statement.
BDO is looking into each case and will respond to those
affected, it said in a statement, while Edwin Bautista, the
president of Unionbank, told Reuters its clients were among the
banks that received funds from BDO accounts.
Fewer than 10 Unionbank accounts that received funds from
BDO accounts had already been frozen, Bautista said, adding that
the bank was taking legal steps against users who permit use of
their accounts for criminal activities.
The banks have not yet been able to estimate how much was
diverted.
Criminals have occasionally targeted the Philippines'
banking system.
In 2016, accounts at Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking
Corp received $81 million stolen by unknown criminals from the
account of the Bangladesh central at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York, before it vanished into Philippine casinos.
The thieves used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments
system to execute their heist.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)