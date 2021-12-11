Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Union Bank of the Philippines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBP   PHY9091H1069

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

(UBP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine c. bank battles surge in complaints of account hacking

12/11/2021 | 10:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

* Philippines' c.bank working with banks for remedial measures

* Social media users complain of bank account hacking

* Unionbank freezes some accounts

MANILA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is monitoring a surge in complaints of hacked bank accounts from some users of social media and working with consumer banks to resolve the issue, through measures such as reimbursements, its chief said on Sunday.

The bank is collaborating with the southeast Asian nation's largest lender, BDO Unibank, and Unionbank of the Philippines to take remedial steps, including reimbursement, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will do everything to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system, as well as the protection of financial consumers," Diokno added in a statement.

BDO is looking into each case and will respond to those affected, it said in a statement, while Edwin Bautista, the president of Unionbank, told Reuters its clients were among the banks that received funds from BDO accounts.

Fewer than 10 Unionbank accounts that received funds from BDO accounts had already been frozen, Bautista said, adding that the bank was taking legal steps against users who permit use of their accounts for criminal activities.

The banks have not yet been able to estimate how much was diverted.

Criminals have occasionally targeted the Philippines' banking system.

In 2016, accounts at Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp received $81 million stolen by unknown criminals from the account of the Bangladesh central at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, before it vanished into Philippine casinos.

The thieves used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to execute their heist. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BDO UNIBANK, INC. -1.12% 123.5 End-of-day quote.15.64%
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES -0.66% 105.4 End-of-day quote.83.24%
All news about UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
12/11Philippine c. bank battles surge in complaints of account hacking
RE
12/08UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or A..
PU
12/03UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES : 25% Stock Dividend
FA
12/02UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Clarification of News Reports
PU
12/01Citi Taps Union Bank as Preferred Bidder for Philippine Assets, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
11/18UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
11/17UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Declaration of Stock Dividends
PU
11/16UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
11/15UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or A..
PU
11/15Union Bank of the Philippines Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 249 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2021 12 203 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 161 B 3 190 M 3 191 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 506
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of the Philippines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 105,40 PHP
Average target price 78,97 PHP
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin R. Bautista President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Emmanuel Uytiedo Hilado Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz Chairman
Dennis D. Omila Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Henry Rhoel R. Aguda COO, CTO, Chief Transformation Officer & SEVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES83.24%3 190
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 890
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.77%74 600
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%63 312
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.96%56 003
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.01%55 398