Union Bank of Philippines : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Union Bank of the PhilippinesUBP
PSE Disclosure Form 4-29 - Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report References: Memorandum No. 626 - 2007 dated December 20, 2007
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
-
Annual Report
-
Quarterly Report
-
OthersPrompt Disclosure of Material Disbursements
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Prompt Disclosure of Material Disbursements on the Use of Proceeds of the Stock Rights Offering
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Pleaser refer to the attached Prompt Disclosure of Material Disbursements on the Use of Proceeds of the Stock Rights Offering
|
Other Relevant Information
|
N/A
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Joselito Banaag
|
Designation
|
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Union Bank of the Philippines Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:03 UTC.