  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Union Bank of the Philippines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBP   PHY9091H1069

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

(UBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
80.70 PHP   -0.12%
03:34aUNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report
PU
12:04aUNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
07/28Union Bank of the Philippines Announces Resignation of Atty. Geossiel Cotoco as Legal, Policy and Governance Head and First Vice President
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bank of Philippines : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Union Bank of the PhilippinesUBP PSE Disclosure Form 4-29 - Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report References: Memorandum No. 626 - 2007 dated December 20, 2007
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
  • Annual Report
  • Quarterly Report
  • OthersPrompt Disclosure of Material Disbursements
Subject of the Disclosure

Prompt Disclosure of Material Disbursements on the Use of Proceeds of the Stock Rights Offering

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Pleaser refer to the attached Prompt Disclosure of Material Disbursements on the Use of Proceeds of the Stock Rights Offering

Other Relevant Information

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Joselito Banaag
Designation Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Union Bank of the Philippines Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 668 M 862 M 862 M
Net income 2022 12 554 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 173 B 3 124 M 3 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 676
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of the Philippines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 80,70 PHP
Average target price 96,60 PHP
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin R. Bautista President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Emmanuel Uytiedo Hilado Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz Chairman
Dennis D. Omila Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Henry Rhoel R. Aguda COO, CTO, Chief Transformation Officer & SEVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES-18.89%3 124
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%145 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.12%63 562
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%60 945
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.67%54 735
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.58%51 015