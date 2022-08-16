Log in
    UBP   PHY9091H1061

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

(UBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
80.00 PHP    0.00%
08/16UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
08/10Union Bank of the Philippines Announces Executive Resignations
CI
08/09UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
Union Bank of Philippines : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Union Bank of the PhilippinesUBP PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person LOUANNE T. ONAS
Date of Event Requiring Statement Aug 16, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer OFFICER / VICE PRESIDENT
Description of the Disclosure

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES - 08/16/2022

Filed on behalf by:
Name Reymundo Mendoza
Designation Trust Operations Manager

Disclaimer

Union Bank of the Philippines Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 668 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2022 12 715 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 171 B 3 068 M 3 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 676
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Duration : Period :
Union Bank of the Philippines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 80,00 PHP
Average target price 89,20 PHP
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin R. Bautista President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Emmanuel Uytiedo Hilado Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz Chairman
Dennis D. Omila Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Henry Rhoel R. Aguda COO, CTO, Chief Transformation Officer & SEVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES-19.60%3 068
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%143 549
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.25%66 452
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.24%60 840
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.11%56 324
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.72%53 860