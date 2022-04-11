Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Union Bank of the Philippines
  News
  Summary
    UBP   PHY9091H1069

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

(UBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-07
84.45 PHP   +0.48%
04/07UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/05[AMEND-1]UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES : Stock Rights Offering – Final Terms and Conditions
PU
04/04UNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Stock Rights Offering
PU
Union Bank of Philippines : Material Information/Transactions

04/11/2022 | 12:49am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 360733. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-508-271-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office METRO MANILAPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8667-63889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON 1,524,918,059
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9 - OTHER EVENTS

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Union Bank of the PhilippinesUBP PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Approval of the Philippine Competition Commission of the Proposed Acquisition by UnionBank of the Citibank N.A., Philippine Branch and Citi Square Building Corporation, and shares in Citicorp Financial Services & Insurance Brokerage Philippines

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be informed that Union Bank of the Philippines ("UnionBank") received today, April 8, 2022, the clearance of the Philippine Competition Commission ("PCC") dated April 5, 2022, of the proposed acquisition by UnionBank of assets in Citibank N.A., Philippine Branch and Citi Square Building Corporation, and shares in Citicorp Financial Services & Insurance Brokerage Philippines, Inc. The PCC resolved to take no further action with respect to the proposed acquisition.

Further disclosures will be made as warranted.

Other Relevant Information

The disclosure is being amended to clarify that the PCC approval is just one of several regulatory approvals required for the transaction.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Joselito Banaag
Designation Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Union Bank of the Philippines Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
