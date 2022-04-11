Union Bank of Philippines : Material Information/Transactions

SEC FORM 17-C

Apr 8, 2022

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

ITEM 9 - OTHER EVENTS

Union Bank of the Philippines

UBP

Subject of the Disclosure Approval of the Philippine Competition Commission of the Proposed Acquisition by UnionBank of the Citibank N.A., Philippine Branch and Citi Square Building Corporation, and shares in Citicorp Financial Services & Insurance Brokerage Philippines Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be informed that Union Bank of the Philippines ("UnionBank") received today, April 8, 2022, the clearance of the Philippine Competition Commission ("PCC") dated April 5, 2022, of the proposed acquisition by UnionBank of assets in Citibank N.A., Philippine Branch and Citi Square Building Corporation, and shares in Citicorp Financial Services & Insurance Brokerage Philippines, Inc. The PCC resolved to take no further action with respect to the proposed acquisition.



Further disclosures will be made as warranted. Other Relevant Information The disclosure is being amended to clarify that the PCC approval is just one of several regulatory approvals required for the transaction.