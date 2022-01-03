Union Bank of the Philippines: 25% Stock Dividend – Additional Listing
01/03/2022 | 03:59am EST
NOTICE
Subject
Union Bank of the Philippines: 25% Stock Dividend - Additional Listing
Company Name
Union Bank of the Philippines
Security Details
Type of Security
Stock Symbol
Par Value
Common Shares
UBP
Php 10.00
Type of Transaction
Stock Dividend
Date of PSE Approval
Dec 28, 2021
Stock Dividend Rate
25%
Ex-Date
Dec 3, 2021
Record Date
Dec 9, 2021
Payment Date
Jan 5, 2022
Fractional Shares
Stock Symbol
No. of Fractional Shares
UBP
1,862.5
Treatment of Fractional Shares
In a sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated July 23, 2021, the Bank informed the Exchange that: "Fractional shares resulting from the stock dividend declaration will be paid in cash based on the closing rate as of June 25, 2021 (Php 74.90), the date of approval by the Board of Directors of the stock dividend declaration and computed up to two (2) decimal places."
Details of Shares to be Listed (net of Fractional Shares)
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
UBP
304,838,842
Fully-Paid and Tradable Shares
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
UBP
304,838,842
Listing Date
Jan 5, 2022
Adjustments
Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
UBP
1,219,362,818
1,524,201,660
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
UBP
1,524,203,523
1,524,201,660
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
UBP
1,217,149,512
1,521,988,354
Other Relevant Information
In their respective meetings on June 25, 2021 and August 11, 2021, the Board of Directors and stockholders of Union Bank of the Philippines ("UBP" or the "Bank") approved the increase in the Bank's authorized capital stock ("ACS") from Php 23,114,224,200.00 to Php 35,307,852,380.00 and the declaration of 25% stock dividend. Further, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") approved the amendment in the Bank's Articles of Incorporation on November 15, 2021 pertaining to the said increase in the Bank's ACS. Subsequently, on November 17, 2021, the SEC issued the Order authorizing the issuance of the stock dividend to UBP's stockholders of record as of December 9, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the relevant disclosures of the Bank on the following dates:
1. C04450-2021 dated June 28, 2021
2. C05553-2021 dated August 12, 2021
3. C07062-2021 dated October 25, 2021
4. C07803-2021 dated November 18, 2021
As of January 3, 2022, the Bank has complied with all applicable requirements for the listing of the 304,838,842 shares (the "Stock Dividend Shares") including, among others, the submission of the sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated January 3, 2022 relative to the lodgment of the securities and other relevant information as well as the certification from the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. ("PDTC") that the said securities will be made available in the PDTC system on Listing Date.
The designated Stock Transfer Agent is hereby authorized to record and register in its books the above number of shares.
