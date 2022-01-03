Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Union Bank of the Philippines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBP   PHY9091H1069

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

(UBP)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bank of the Philippines: 25% Stock Dividend – Additional Listing

01/03/2022 | 03:59am EST
NOTICE
Subject Union Bank of the Philippines: 25% Stock Dividend - Additional Listing
Company Name Union Bank of the Philippines
Security Details
Type of Security Stock Symbol Par Value
Common Shares UBP Php 10.00
Type of Transaction Stock Dividend
Date of PSE Approval Dec 28, 2021
Stock Dividend Rate 25%
Ex-Date Dec 3, 2021
Record Date Dec 9, 2021
Payment Date Jan 5, 2022
Fractional Shares
Stock Symbol No. of Fractional Shares
UBP 1,862.5
Treatment of Fractional Shares In a sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated July 23, 2021, the Bank informed the Exchange that: "Fractional shares resulting from the stock dividend declaration will be paid in cash based on the closing rate as of June 25, 2021 (Php 74.90), the date of approval by the Board of Directors of the stock dividend declaration and computed up to two (2) decimal places."
Details of Shares to be Listed (net of Fractional Shares)
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
UBP 304,838,842
Fully-Paid and Tradable Shares
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
UBP 304,838,842
Listing Date Jan 5, 2022

Adjustments

Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
UBP 1,219,362,818 1,524,201,660
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
UBP 1,524,203,523 1,524,201,660
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
UBP 1,217,149,512 1,521,988,354
Other Relevant Information

In their respective meetings on June 25, 2021 and August 11, 2021, the Board of Directors and stockholders of Union Bank of the Philippines ("UBP" or the "Bank") approved the increase in the Bank's authorized capital stock ("ACS") from Php 23,114,224,200.00 to Php 35,307,852,380.00 and the declaration of 25% stock dividend. Further, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") approved the amendment in the Bank's Articles of Incorporation on November 15, 2021 pertaining to the said increase in the Bank's ACS. Subsequently, on November 17, 2021, the SEC issued the Order authorizing the issuance of the stock dividend to UBP's stockholders of record as of December 9, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the relevant disclosures of the Bank on the following dates:

1. C04450-2021 dated June 28, 2021
2. C05553-2021 dated August 12, 2021
3. C07062-2021 dated October 25, 2021
4. C07803-2021 dated November 18, 2021

As of January 3, 2022, the Bank has complied with all applicable requirements for the listing of the 304,838,842 shares (the "Stock Dividend Shares") including, among others, the submission of the sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated January 3, 2022 relative to the lodgment of the securities and other relevant information as well as the certification from the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. ("PDTC") that the said securities will be made available in the PDTC system on Listing Date.

The designated Stock Transfer Agent is hereby authorized to record and register in its books the above number of shares.

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

Union Bank of the Philippines Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 249 M 848 M 848 M
Net income 2021 12 203 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 152 B 2 945 M 2 975 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 506
Free-Float 39,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 99,50 PHP
Average target price 78,97 PHP
Spread / Average Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin R. Bautista President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Emmanuel Uytiedo Hilado Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz Chairman
Dennis D. Omila Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Henry Rhoel R. Aguda COO, CTO, Chief Transformation Officer & SEVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES0.00%2 945
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%158 312
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%72 156
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%62 533
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.00%56 209
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.50%50 971