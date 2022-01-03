Union Bank of the Philippines: 25% Stock Dividend – Additional Listing

In their respective meetings on June 25, 2021 and August 11, 2021, the Board of Directors and stockholders of Union Bank of the Philippines ("UBP" or the "Bank") approved the increase in the Bank's authorized capital stock ("ACS") from Php 23,114,224,200.00 to Php 35,307,852,380.00 and the declaration of 25% stock dividend. Further, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") approved the amendment in the Bank's Articles of Incorporation on November 15, 2021 pertaining to the said increase in the Bank's ACS. Subsequently, on November 17, 2021, the SEC issued the Order authorizing the issuance of the stock dividend to UBP's stockholders of record as of December 9, 2021.



For further information, please refer to the relevant disclosures of the Bank on the following dates:



1. C04450-2021 dated June 28, 2021

2. C05553-2021 dated August 12, 2021

3. C07062-2021 dated October 25, 2021

4. C07803-2021 dated November 18, 2021



As of January 3, 2022, the Bank has complied with all applicable requirements for the listing of the 304,838,842 shares (the "Stock Dividend Shares") including, among others, the submission of the sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated January 3, 2022 relative to the lodgment of the securities and other relevant information as well as the certification from the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. ("PDTC") that the said securities will be made available in the PDTC system on Listing Date.



The designated Stock Transfer Agent is hereby authorized to record and register in its books the above number of shares.



For your information and guidance.