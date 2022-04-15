Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Union Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNB   US9054001071

UNION BANKSHARES, INC.

(UNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 01:19:47 pm EDT
31.30 USD   +0.63%
09:21aUNION BANKSHARES : Eric Remick Named Branch Manager of Union Bank's St. Albans Branch
PU
04/06UNION BANKSHARES : Mary K. Parent Joins Union Bank Board of Directors
PU
03/24UNION BANKSHARES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Bankshares : Eric Remick Named Branch Manager of Union Bank's St. Albans Branch

04/15/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 15, 2022

Contact:

Jed Nelson, Marketing Officer, Union Bank 802.888.0969 |gnelson@unionbankvt.com

Eric B. Remick Named Branch Manager of Union Bank's Fairfax Branch

Morrisville, VT- David Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, announced that Eric B. Remick has been selected for the Branch Manager position at the bank's St. Albans location at 15 Mapleville Depot.

"We are very pleased to have Eric lead the team in St. Albans," said Silverman. "Eric has been with Union Bank for four years, starting in our Hardwick location and then moving to our Jericho branch, where he has been providing exceptional service for the past three years. Eric has a natural ability as leader, which has been made evident by the ease with which he has been able to coach and support bank staff, as well as the success he has enjoyed coaching youth soccer in Jericho."

Eric will be taking over managerial responsibilities from Katie Bessette, who has been managing both the bank's St. Albans and Fairfax branches since 2020. This move will allow Katie to focus on Fairfax while the two locations continue to grow.

"This is an opportunity to bring some new life to the St. Albans branch. I'm looking forward to meeting the people and local businesses, while also focusing on strengthening our staff," said Eric.

Eric grew up in Danville and is a lifelong Vermonter. He studied Mathematics and Education at Lyndon State University and is currently pursuing an accounting degree. He is active in the community and very fondly regarded by customers and his coworkers. Eric currently resides in Essex but will be moving to St. Albans later this spring once he is able to secure housing.

Union Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit, loan, trust, commercial and municipal banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). This rating recognizes Union Bank's excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of members of the communities in which it operates, particularly in low-and moderate-income neighborhoods. Proud to be one of the few community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to traditional banking values. In particular, Union Bank is dedicated to providing personalized customer service and community support, including donations to numerous local nonprofit organizations. These values-combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology-make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and commercial. Union Bank currently maintains 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers and multiple ATMs. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

####

Disclaimer

Union Bankshares Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION BANKSHARES, INC.
09:21aUNION BANKSHARES : Eric Remick Named Branch Manager of Union Bank's St. Albans Branch
PU
04/06UNION BANKSHARES : Mary K. Parent Joins Union Bank Board of Directors
PU
03/24UNION BANKSHARES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/15UNION BANKSHARES : December 2021 Letter to the Shareholders
PU
02/15UNION BANKSHARES : September 30, 2021 Letter to Shareholders
PU
02/03Union Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/03Union Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
01/20UNION BANKSHARES : Announces Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Declares 6...
PU
01/20UNION BANKSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
01/19UNION BANKSHARES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart UNION BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Union Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Scott Silverman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karyn J. Hale Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Cornelius John van Dyke Chairman
Timothy Willis Sargent Vice Chairman
John H. Steel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION BANKSHARES, INC.4.91%141
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.61%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%254 236
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 060
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.06%183 003