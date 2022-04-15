Union Bankshares : Eric Remick Named Branch Manager of Union Bank's St. Albans Branch

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 15, 2022

Jed Nelson, Marketing Officer, Union Bank 802.888.0969 |gnelson@unionbankvt.com

Eric B. Remick Named Branch Manager of Union Bank's Fairfax Branch

Morrisville, VT- David Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, announced that Eric B. Remick has been selected for the Branch Manager position at the bank's St. Albans location at 15 Mapleville Depot.

"We are very pleased to have Eric lead the team in St. Albans," said Silverman. "Eric has been with Union Bank for four years, starting in our Hardwick location and then moving to our Jericho branch, where he has been providing exceptional service for the past three years. Eric has a natural ability as leader, which has been made evident by the ease with which he has been able to coach and support bank staff, as well as the success he has enjoyed coaching youth soccer in Jericho."

Eric will be taking over managerial responsibilities from Katie Bessette, who has been managing both the bank's St. Albans and Fairfax branches since 2020. This move will allow Katie to focus on Fairfax while the two locations continue to grow.

"This is an opportunity to bring some new life to the St. Albans branch. I'm looking forward to meeting the people and local businesses, while also focusing on strengthening our staff," said Eric.

Eric grew up in Danville and is a lifelong Vermonter. He studied Mathematics and Education at Lyndon State University and is currently pursuing an accounting degree. He is active in the community and very fondly regarded by customers and his coworkers. Eric currently resides in Essex but will be moving to St. Albans later this spring once he is able to secure housing.

Union Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit, loan, trust, commercial and municipal banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). This rating recognizes Union Bank's excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of members of the communities in which it operates, particularly in low-and moderate-income neighborhoods. Proud to be one of the few community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to traditional banking values. In particular, Union Bank is dedicated to providing personalized customer service and community support, including donations to numerous local nonprofit organizations. These values-combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology-make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and commercial. Union Bank currently maintains 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers and multiple ATMs. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

