Union Bankshares : Holly O'Brien Joins Union Bank's Residential and Commercial Lending Team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 18, 2021

Jed Nelson, Marketing Officer, Union Bank 802.888.0969 | gnelson@unionbankvt.com

Holly O'Brien Joins Union Bank's Residential and Consumer Lending Team

Morrisville, VT- David Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, is pleased to announce that Holly O'Brien has been hired as a Residential and Consumer Loan Officer. She will be working out of Union Bank's Shelburne Village location at 5068 Shelburne Road (formerly a Citizen's Bank location) which is scheduled to open in October of this year.

"Holly will be working to assist customers with their purchasing and refinancing needs from our new Shelburne office," said Silverman. "She understands the value of excellent customer service and strong communication to help customers through the process. Holly joins our growing team of 16 other Residential Lenders as we continue to expand to meet our customer's needs by providing exceptional personal service and local decision-making."

Holly has served on committees for Vermont Mortgage Bankers Association and on the Community Service Committee for Northwestern Board of Realtors. She is a native Vermonter and lives in South Burlington.

Union Bank has recently expanded its presence in Chittenden County having opened branches in 2019 in both Jericho and Williston. The bank's Shelburne branch will be managed by Shelburne resident Dave Micklas and will be the only Vermont-based bank with a branch location in Shelburne Village.

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union

Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit, loan, trust, commercial and municipal banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). This rating recognizes Union Bank's excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of members of the communities in which it operates, particularly in low-andmoderate-income neighborhoods. Proud to be one of the few community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to traditional banking values. In particular, Union Bank is dedicated to providing personalized customer service and community support, including donations to numerous local nonprofit organizations. These values-combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology-make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and commercial. Union Bank currently maintains 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers and multiple ATMs. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

####