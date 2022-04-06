Union Bankshares : Mary K. Parent Joins Union Bank Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 6, 2022

Contact:

Jed Nelson, Marketing Manager, Union Bank 802.888.0969 |gnelson@unionbankvt.com

Mary K. Parent Joins Union Bank Board of Directors

Morrisville, VT - David S. Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, announced today that the Board of Directors of Union Bankshares, Inc. has appointed Mary K. Parent of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to the Board of Directors of Union Bank.

"We are very excited to have Mary Parent join our board," said Silverman. "Mary is a proven corporate and commercial transaction attorney who brings a wealth of knowledge in finance, real estate and corporate governance. Additionally, her experience on several boards, including Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Union Bank's regional advisory board, will be of great value to our management team and our board of directors, as the bank continues to grow."

Currently serving as a Director in the Business Law Group for Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, Mary is also a Trustee and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Corporator of the St. Johnsbury Development Fund. She previously served as President of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and Vice-Chair of the Fairbanks Museum Board of Trustees. She is a member of both the Vermont and New Hampshire Bar Associations.

Mary received a B.A. in Biological Sciences from Smith College and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School. When not working or volunteering, she enjoys spending time with her husband and sons hiking, cross country skiing and gardening.

Union Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit, loan, trust, commercial and municipal banking services throughout northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). This rating recognizes Union Bank's excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of members of the communities in which it operates, particularly in low-and moderate-income neighborhoods.

Proud to be one of the few community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to traditional banking values. In particular, Union Bank provides personalized customer service and community support, including supporting over 150 local nonprofit organizations. These values-combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology-make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and commercial. Union Bank currently maintains 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers and numerous ATMs. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

