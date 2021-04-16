Union Bankshares : Rebecca Stebbins Joins Union Bank's Commercial Lending Team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 15, 2021

Rebecca J. Stebbins Joins Union Bank's Commercial Lending Team

Morrisville, VT - David Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank is pleased to welcome Rebecca J. Stebbins to the position of Assistant Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Rebecca will be working out of the bank's St. Alban's office. "Becky brings many years of banking and financial industry expertise with an exceptional ability to build relationships, a skillset that will be an asset to our commercial loan division here at Union Bank," said Silverman. Well-versed in all aspects of commercial lending and sales development, in addition to having a solid knowledge of the Northern Vermont markets, Becky will be responsible for servicing an existing portfolio of commercial loans and developing new accounts.

Becky's professional experience spans decades of working in the commercial lending, credit administration and portfolio management areas. With deep roots in the Franklin county community, she previously worked at Peoples Trust Company as a Commercial Loan Officer for six years. Prior to that she was the Credit Manager at Sticks & Stuff. Other positions held were at Chittenden Bank as an Account Manager and Commercial Expediter and Franklin County Home Health Agency as a Special Events Coordinator.

Graduating Cum Laude, A.S. Executive Secretarial, Champlain College, Becky has pursued various training courses from the American Bankers Association, U.S Small Business Administration, and Collections Law.

Active in community service, Becky has donated her time serving on several Boards of Directors to include Franklin County Industrial Development

Corporation, Franklin County Business and Professional Women, Golf Fore All at EFCC, and Northwest Unit for Special Investigations. She is also a former St. Albans Rotarian.

Born and raised in Franklin County and residing in Enosburg Falls, Becky enjoys spending time with her two grown sons, Gregory and Zachary Tarte and Gregory's partner Carillon and granddaughter, Lila. Her favorite activities and hobbies include golfing, snowshoeing, quilting, playing games and spending time with family and friends.

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full- service bank offering deposit, loan, trust and commercial banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). An institution in this group has an excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of its assessment area, particularly in low-and moderate- income neighborhoods, in a manner consistent with its resources and capabilities.

