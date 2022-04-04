Log in
    UNIONDICON   NGUNIONDICO1

UNION DICON SALT PLC

(UNIONDICON)
UNION DICON SALT : PRESS RELEASE

04/04/2022 | 07:07am EDT
Lagos, 1st April 2022

PRESS RELEASE

UNION DICON SALT PLC - NOTICE OF CHANGE MRS. FLORENCE IROYE - AG. MANAGING DIRECTOR

UNION DICON SALT PLC (Union Dicon or the Company) wishes to no�fy its esteemed Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited and the inves�ng public of the followings:

That following the death of Col. (Rtd) H. I. Mgbemena on the 30th of January 2021, Mrs. Florence Iroye has been appointed as the Ac�ng Managing Director of the Company with eﬀect from 1st March 2022.

Mrs. Florence Iroye joined Union Dicon Salt Plc in January 2008 as Legal/Documenta�on and Compliance Oﬃcer. Therea�er, the same year, she was appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company. In carrying out her du�es, she ensured that the Company complied with ﬁnancial and legal requirements as well as maintaining the standard of Corporate Governance in the Company and liaised with Regulatory Bodies like the Securi�es and Exchange Commission (SEC), NGX Regula�on Limited (NGX RegCo), the Financial Repor�ng Council of Nigeria (FRC), among others in addi�on to dealing with Board and Board related ma�ers.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Associa�on and registered with FRC.

Barr. Alfred E. James has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company with eﬀect from 1st March 2022.

Barr. Alfred E. James have been in ac�ve legal prac�ce both privately and corporately. He served as an associate in the ﬁrm of F. Okey Ogbu & Co. Legal Prac��oners and Solicitors where he speciﬁcally managed the Corporate and client's property por�olios of the ﬁrm.

He cut his teeth in Corporate Governance and Corporate Legal Services from 2006 - 2008 when he worked in the ﬁrm of Pheola Caulcrick and Co. who were the Company Secretaries to Berger Paints Plc, Kajola Investment Company and Protea Hotels.

We thank all our shareholders and other stakeholders for their pa�ence and steadfastness in our Company.

For: UNION DICON SALT PLC

MRS. FLORENCE IROYE

AG. MANAGING DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Union Dicon Salt plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:06:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
