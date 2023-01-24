Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Union Dicon Salt Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNIONDICON   NGUNIONDICO1

UNION DICON SALT PLC

(UNIONDICON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-22
8.950 NGN    0.00%
02:27aUnion Dicon Salt : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Union Dicon Salt Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Union Dicon Salt : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
UNION DICON SALT : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
UNION DICON SALT PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31ST DECEMBER 2022

UNION DICON SALT PLC

4

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

4TH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE

NOTES

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

-

-

-

-

Cost of sales

8

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

Other operating income

9

79,644

20,846

132,249

77,375

Administrative expenses

10

(69,379)

(31,734)

(256,943)

(102,478)

Profit before tax

10,265

(10,888)

(124,694)

(21,947)

Current tax expense

13(i)

-

-

-

-

Profit for the year

10,265

(10,888)

(124,694)

(21,947)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

Total comprehensive Profit/(Loss)

10,265

(10,888)

(124,694)

(21,947)

The accompanying notes on pages 6 to 24 and other national dislocures on pages 25 and 26 form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNION DICON SALT PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2022

2022

2021

DECEMB

Assets

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current

Property, plant and equipment

14

43,900

44,036

43,388

Investment in subsidiary

15

57,682

101,582

53,981

98,017

53,981

Current Assets

Trade and other receivables

16

1,190

410

510

Cash and cash equivalents

21

94,689

6,676

14,355

95,879

7,086

14,865

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

(1,542,916)

(1,361,566)

(1,322,120)

Current tax liabilities

13(iii)

(52,316)

(62,263)

(62,387)

(1,595,232)

(1,423,829)

(1,384,507)

Net current liabilities

(1,499,353)

(1,416,743)

Total assets less current liabilities

(1,397,771)

(1,318,726)

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefit liabilities

18

(61,552)

(158,010)

(62,356)

Deferred tax liabilities

13(v)

(39,591)

(39,591)

(39,591)

(101,143)

(197,601)

Net liabilities

(1,498,914)

(1,516,327)

Equity

Share capital

19(a)

136,673

136,673

Share premium

19(b)

250,638

250,638

Actuarial Valuation Reserve

65,692

(15,917)

Revenue reserve

20

(1,951,918)

(1,887,721)

Total equity

(1,498,914)

(1,516,327)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on , …………...2022 and signed on its behalf by:

(i) LT. General T.Y Danjuma (RTD), GCON

Chairman

FRC/2013/IODN/00000003130

(ii) Florence S. Iroye

Ag. Managing Director

FRC/2021/002/00000023527

(iii) Adebunmi Amos

Financial Controller

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000006105

The accompanying notes on pages 6 to 24 and other national dislocures on pages 25 and 26 form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNION DICON SALT PLC

6

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Reserve for

Share

Share

Actuarial

Restated

Total

Capital

Premium

Valuation

Earnings

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

136,673

250,638

65,692

(1,827,223)

(1,374,220)

Comprehensive income for the year:

Profit / (Loss) for the year

-

-

-

(124,694)

(124,694)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive Profit /(Loss) for the year

-

-

-

(124,694)

(124,694)

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2022

136,673

250,638

65,692

(1,951,917)

(1,498,914)

Balance at 1 January 2021

136,673

250,638

(15,917)

(1,865,774)

(1,494,380)

Comprehensive income for the year

Profit/(Loss) for the year

-

-

-

38,551

38,551

Other comprehensive income

-

-

81,609

-

81,609

Total comprehensive Profit for the year

-

-

81,609

38,551

120,160

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2021

136,673

250,638

65,692

(1,827,223)

(1,374,220)

The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 23 and other National disclosures on pages 24 and 25 form an integral part of these finacial statements.

UNION DICON SALT PLC

7

STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit YTD

(124,694)

-

Adjustments for non cash items:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

14

648

-

Actuarial gains

18(e)

-

-

Income tax expense

13(i)

-

-

(124,046)

-

Changes in working capital

(Increase)/decrease in other receivables

16

(680)

-

Employee benefit paid

18(d)

(804)

-

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables

17

220,796

-

Tax paid

13

(10,071)

-

Cash generated from operations

85,195

-

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

14

(1,160)

-

Purchase of Shares in Montegomery

(3,700)

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(4,860)

-

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

80,334

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

14,355

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

22

94,689

-

The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 23 and other national dislocures on pages 24 and 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Union Dicon Salt plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 38,6 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net cash 2021 14,4 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 446 M 5,34 M 5,34 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Florence Sam Iroye Director & Managing Director
Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma Chairman
Kayode Mukandas Erikitola Independent Non-Executive Director
T. O. Miri-Dashe Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuratu Batagarawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION DICON SALT PLC0.00%5
NESTLÉ S.A.4.57%335 698
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.44%87 454
KRAFT HEINZ-1.11%48 850
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-8.72%46 556
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-7.69%45 671