UNION DICON SALT : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31ST DECEMBER 2022
4
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022
4TH QUARTER
YEAR TO DATE
NOTES
2022
2021
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
-
-
-
-
Cost of sales
8
-
-
-
-
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
Other operating income
9
79,644
20,846
132,249
77,375
Administrative expenses
10
(69,379)
(31,734)
(256,943)
(102,478)
Profit before tax
10,265
(10,888)
(124,694)
(21,947)
Current tax expense
13(i)
-
-
-
-
Profit for the year
10,265
(10,888)
(124,694)
(21,947)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
Total comprehensive Profit/(Loss)
10,265
(10,888)
(124,694)
(21,947)
The accompanying notes on pages 6 to 24 and other national dislocures on pages 25 and 26 form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNION DICON SALT PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2022
2022
2021
DECEMB
Assets
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-current
Property, plant and equipment
14
43,900
44,036
43,388
Investment in subsidiary
15
57,682
101,582
53,981
98,017
53,981
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables
16
1,190
410
510
Cash and cash equivalents
21
94,689
6,676
14,355
95,879
7,086
14,865
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
(1,542,916)
(1,361,566)
(1,322,120)
Current tax liabilities
13(iii)
(52,316)
(62,263)
(62,387)
(1,595,232)
(1,423,829)
(1,384,507)
Net current liabilities
(1,499,353)
(1,416,743)
Total assets less current liabilities
(1,397,771)
(1,318,726)
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit liabilities
18
(61,552)
(158,010)
(62,356)
Deferred tax liabilities
13(v)
(39,591)
(39,591)
(39,591)
(101,143)
(197,601)
Net liabilities
(1,498,914)
(1,516,327)
Equity
Share capital
19(a)
136,673
136,673
Share premium
19(b)
250,638
250,638
Actuarial Valuation Reserve
65,692
(15,917)
Revenue reserve
20
(1,951,918)
(1,887,721)
Total equity
(1,498,914)
(1,516,327)
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on , …………...2022 and signed on its behalf by:
(i) LT. General T.Y Danjuma (RTD), GCON
Chairman
FRC/2013/IODN/00000003130
(ii) Florence S. Iroye
Ag. Managing Director
FRC/2021/002/00000023527
(iii) Adebunmi Amos
Financial Controller
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000006105
The accompanying notes on pages 6 to 24 and other national dislocures on pages 25 and 26 form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNION DICON SALT PLC
6
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Reserve for
Share
Share
Actuarial
Restated
Total
Capital
Premium
Valuation
Earnings
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
136,673
250,638
65,692
(1,827,223)
(1,374,220)
Comprehensive income for the year:
Profit / (Loss) for the year
-
-
-
(124,694)
(124,694)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive Profit /(Loss) for the year
-
-
-
(124,694)
(124,694)
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2022
136,673
250,638
65,692
(1,951,917)
(1,498,914)
Balance at 1 January 2021
136,673
250,638
(15,917)
(1,865,774)
(1,494,380)
Comprehensive income for the year
Profit/(Loss) for the year
-
-
-
38,551
38,551
Other comprehensive income
-
-
81,609
-
81,609
Total comprehensive Profit for the year
-
-
81,609
38,551
120,160
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2021
136,673
250,638
65,692
(1,827,223)
(1,374,220)
The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 23 and other National disclosures on pages 24 and 25 form an integral part of these finacial statements.
UNION DICON SALT PLC
7
STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
2022
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit YTD
(124,694)
-
Adjustments for non cash items:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
14
648
-
Actuarial gains
18(e)
-
-
Income tax expense
13(i)
-
-
(124,046)
-
Changes in working capital
(Increase)/decrease in other receivables
16
(680)
-
Employee benefit paid
18(d)
(804)
-
Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables
17
220,796
-
Tax paid
13
(10,071)
-
Cash generated from operations
85,195
-
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
14
(1,160)
-
Purchase of Shares in Montegomery
(3,700)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(4,860)
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
80,334
-
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
14,355
-
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
22
94,689
-
The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 23 and other national dislocures on pages 24 and 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
