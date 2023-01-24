UNION DICON SALT : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNION DICON SALT PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31ST DECEMBER 2022

UNION DICON SALT PLC 4 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022 4TH QUARTER YEAR TO DATE NOTES 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 7 - - - - Cost of sales 8 - - - - Gross profit - - - - Other operating income 9 79,644 20,846 132,249 77,375 Administrative expenses 10 (69,379) (31,734) (256,943) (102,478) Profit before tax 10,265 (10,888) (124,694) (21,947) Current tax expense 13(i) - - - - Profit for the year 10,265 (10,888) (124,694) (21,947) Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive Profit/(Loss) 10,265 (10,888) (124,694) (21,947) The accompanying notes on pages 6 to 24 and other national dislocures on pages 25 and 26 form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNION DICON SALT PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2022 2022 2021 DECEMB Assets Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-current Property, plant and equipment 14 43,900 44,036 43,388 Investment in subsidiary 15 57,682 101,582 53,981 98,017 53,981 Current Assets Trade and other receivables 16 1,190 410 510 Cash and cash equivalents 21 94,689 6,676 14,355 95,879 7,086 14,865 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 17 (1,542,916) (1,361,566) (1,322,120) Current tax liabilities 13(iii) (52,316) (62,263) (62,387) (1,595,232) (1,423,829) (1,384,507) Net current liabilities (1,499,353) (1,416,743) Total assets less current liabilities (1,397,771) (1,318,726) Non-current liabilities Employee benefit liabilities 18 (61,552) (158,010) (62,356) Deferred tax liabilities 13(v) (39,591) (39,591) (39,591) (101,143) (197,601) Net liabilities (1,498,914) (1,516,327) Equity Share capital 19(a) 136,673 136,673 Share premium 19(b) 250,638 250,638 Actuarial Valuation Reserve 65,692 (15,917) Revenue reserve 20 (1,951,918) (1,887,721) Total equity (1,498,914) (1,516,327) The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on , …………...2022 and signed on its behalf by: (i) LT. General T.Y Danjuma (RTD), GCON Chairman FRC/2013/IODN/00000003130 (ii) Florence S. Iroye Ag. Managing Director FRC/2021/002/00000023527 (iii) Adebunmi Amos Financial Controller FRC/2014/ICAN/00000006105 The accompanying notes on pages 6 to 24 and other national dislocures on pages 25 and 26 form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNION DICON SALT PLC 6 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Reserve for Share Share Actuarial Restated Total Capital Premium Valuation Earnings Equity N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2022 136,673 250,638 65,692 (1,827,223) (1,374,220) Comprehensive income for the year: Profit / (Loss) for the year - - - (124,694) (124,694) Other comprehensive income - - - - - Total comprehensive Profit /(Loss) for the year - - - (124,694) (124,694) Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity - - - - Balance at 31 December 2022 136,673 250,638 65,692 (1,951,917) (1,498,914) Balance at 1 January 2021 136,673 250,638 (15,917) (1,865,774) (1,494,380) Comprehensive income for the year Profit/(Loss) for the year - - - 38,551 38,551 Other comprehensive income - - 81,609 - 81,609 Total comprehensive Profit for the year - - 81,609 38,551 120,160 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: - - - - - Balance at 31 December 2021 136,673 250,638 65,692 (1,827,223) (1,374,220) The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 23 and other National disclosures on pages 24 and 25 form an integral part of these finacial statements.