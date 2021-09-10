General Announcement::UNION GAS CLINCHES DUO ACCOLADES

Union Gas clinches duo accolades -

"Most Profitable Company" Award by The Edge Singapore;

named in Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion list 2021

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2021- Union Gas Holdings Limited (优联燃气控股有限公司) ("Union

Gas", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), has won the "Most Profitable Company Award" presented by The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club (Centurion Club) Awards 2021. Union Gas was also one of six Singapore companies that made it to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion list for 2021, the second straight year the Group has been on the list.

The two accolades attest to Union Gas' resilience and strong performance despite operating under pandemic conditions since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

Union Gas' Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Teo Hark Piang（张学彬）said: "Both accolades reflect all the hard work that the Group has put in since we were listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in July 2017. The recognition is an encouragement for me and my team to work even harder to soar to greater heights in the years ahead. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our staff for their contribution to establish Union Gas as a brand that is trusted by our customers over many generations. We will build upon this 40-yearlegacy of trust that our customers have in us even as we look to expand our business in the future. We are grateful for the support we have received from of our business partners, shareholders and customers over the years, which has made these Awards possible."

Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion list recognises the top 200 publicly listed companies with less than US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in sales in the region. It measures the long-term performance of companies from a database of 20,000 businesses in the Asia Pacific based on their full-year annual results. Firms are scored based on their track record in debt, sales, earnings per share growth and average returns on equity. They are also assessed on corporate governance and accounting practices and screened for legal, management and environmental issues.

