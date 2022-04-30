UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT)- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
04/30/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Mar-22
Mar-21
Notes
N'000
N'000
Total Income
2
159,209
148,598
Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses
3
(50,780)
(46,349)
Financial Charges
-
-
Taxation
Net Income
108,429
102,249
Basic Earnings per Share
0.58
0.54
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
Mar-22
Dec-21
Note
N'000
N'000
Assets
Investment properties
4
9,432,058
9,432,059
Plant & equipments
58,145
47,050
Investment in Sukuk
4ii
500,000
500,000
Total noncurrent assets
9,990,203
9,979,109
Financial asset
5
436,192
539,456
Cash & cash equivalents
5ii
848,604
738,356
Trade receivables & other assets
6
91,829
105,287
Total current assets
1,376,625
1,383,099
Total assets
11,366,828
11,362,208
Liabilities
Rent received in advance
(175,974)
(206,588)
Accruals & other payables
(1,162,159)
(1,248,953)
Total Current Liabilities
(1,338,133)
(1,455,541)
Net Assets
10,028,695
9,906,667
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
9,406,353
9,406,353
Revenue Reserve
622,342
500,314
Unitholders' Equity
10,028,695
9,906,667
The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;
PATRICK ILODIANYA
MANAGING DIRECTOR FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIRECTOR FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
DIMEJI SONOWO
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated)
9,406,353
452,518
9,858,871
Dividend Paid
-
(349,916)
(349,916)
Transfer from income statement
-
397,712
397,712
Balance as at December 31, 2021
9,406,353
500,314
9,906,667
Changes in Equity Current year:
-
Dividend
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
-
108,429
108,429
Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)
13,599
13,599
Balance as at March 31, 2022
9,406,353
622,342
10,028,695
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Mar-22
Dec-21
Notes
N'000
N'000
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating profit before working capital changes
7i
112,369
416,772
Working capital changes
7ii
(89,918)
283,632
Income tax paid
(4,772)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
22,451
695,632
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Disposal of Plant & Equipment
-
Purchase of Plant & household equipments
(15,467)
(29,736)
Development of investment properties
-
-
Investment in money market
103,264
273,645
Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities
87,797
243,909
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Disposal of shares
Dividend paid
(349,916)
Net Cash flow Financing Activities
-
(349,916)
Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent
110,248
589,625
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period
738,356
148,731
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period
848,604
738,356
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
1Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009
The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities
UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund
Mar-22
Mar-21
2
Total Income
N'000
N'000
Interest Income
32,150
20,179
Rental Income
125,609
125,406
Sundry Income
1,450
3,013
159,209
148,598
3
Operating Expenses
Managers Fee
24,528
24,372
Trustee Fee
625
625
Custodian Fee
625
2,437
Auditors Fee
750
750
Rating Agency Fee
625
625
Other Administrative Expenses
18,494
11,899
Valuation and other Professional Fees
Insurance
2,383
2,606
CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees
2,750
3,035
50,780
46,349
4
Investment Properties
Mar-22
Dec-21
Description
N'000
N'000
Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi
1,143,143
1,143,143
Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi
1,733,876
1,733,875
Property at Olusegun Aina
455,899
455,900
Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja
418,422
418,422
Property at Sinari Daranijo
2,692,455
2,692,455
Property at Parkview, Ikoyi
308,202
308,202
Property at Rumens, Ikoyi
1,703,461
1,703,461
Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki
665,701
665,701
Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja
310,900
310,900
9,432,059
9,432,059
4ii
Real Estate Related:Investment in FGN Sukuk
500,000
500,000
N'000
N'000
5
Financial Assets
436,192
539,456
5ii
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Term Deposits
848,139
733,939
Cash
465
4,417
848,604
738,356
6
Debtors and Other Assets
Trade Receivables
86,603
64,067
Prepaid Expenses
5,226
6,177
91,829
70,244
