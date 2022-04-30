Log in
    UHOMREIT   NGUHOMREIT06

UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(UHOMREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
36.60 NGN    0.00%
UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit)- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/25UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit)- audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/28Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT)- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/30/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Mar-22

Mar-21

Notes

N'000

N'000

Total Income

2

159,209

148,598

Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses

3

(50,780)

(46,349)

Financial Charges

-

-

Taxation

Net Income

108,429

102,249

Basic Earnings per Share

0.58

0.54

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

Mar-22

Dec-21

Note

N'000

N'000

Assets

Investment properties

4

9,432,058

9,432,059

Plant & equipments

58,145

47,050

Investment in Sukuk

4ii

500,000

500,000

Total noncurrent assets

9,990,203

9,979,109

Financial asset

5

436,192

539,456

Cash & cash equivalents

5ii

848,604

738,356

Trade receivables & other assets

6

91,829

105,287

Total current assets

1,376,625

1,383,099

Total assets

11,366,828

11,362,208

Liabilities

Rent received in advance

(175,974)

(206,588)

Accruals & other payables

(1,162,159)

(1,248,953)

Total Current Liabilities

(1,338,133)

(1,455,541)

Net Assets

10,028,695

9,906,667

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

9,406,353

9,406,353

Revenue Reserve

622,342

500,314

Unitholders' Equity

10,028,695

9,906,667

The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;

PATRICK ILODIANYA

MANAGING DIRECTOR FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIRECTOR FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

DIMEJI SONOWO

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

Total Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated)

9,406,353

452,518

9,858,871

Dividend Paid

-

(349,916)

(349,916)

Transfer from income statement

-

397,712

397,712

Balance as at December 31, 2021

9,406,353

500,314

9,906,667

Changes in Equity Current year:

-

Dividend

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

-

108,429

108,429

Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)

13,599

13,599

Balance as at March 31, 2022

9,406,353

622,342

10,028,695

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Mar-22

Dec-21

Notes

N'000

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating profit before working capital changes

7i

112,369

416,772

Working capital changes

7ii

(89,918)

283,632

Income tax paid

(4,772)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

22,451

695,632

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Disposal of Plant & Equipment

-

Purchase of Plant & household equipments

(15,467)

(29,736)

Development of investment properties

-

-

Investment in money market

103,264

273,645

Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities

87,797

243,909

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Disposal of shares

Dividend paid

(349,916)

Net Cash flow Financing Activities

-

(349,916)

Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent

110,248

589,625

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period

738,356

148,731

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period

848,604

738,356

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

1 Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Mar-22

Mar-21

2

Total Income

N'000

N'000

Interest Income

32,150

20,179

Rental Income

125,609

125,406

Sundry Income

1,450

3,013

159,209

148,598

3

Operating Expenses

Managers Fee

24,528

24,372

Trustee Fee

625

625

Custodian Fee

625

2,437

Auditors Fee

750

750

Rating Agency Fee

625

625

Other Administrative Expenses

18,494

11,899

Valuation and other Professional Fees

Insurance

2,383

2,606

CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees

2,750

3,035

50,780

46,349

4

Investment Properties

Mar-22

Dec-21

Description

N'000

N'000

Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi

1,143,143

1,143,143

Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi

1,733,876

1,733,875

Property at Olusegun Aina

455,899

455,900

Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja

418,422

418,422

Property at Sinari Daranijo

2,692,455

2,692,455

Property at Parkview, Ikoyi

308,202

308,202

Property at Rumens, Ikoyi

1,703,461

1,703,461

Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki

665,701

665,701

Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja

310,900

310,900

9,432,059

9,432,059

4ii

Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk

500,000

500,000

N'000

N'000

5

Financial Assets

436,192

539,456

5ii

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Term Deposits

848,139

733,939

Cash

465

4,417

848,604

738,356

6

Debtors and Other Assets

Trade Receivables

86,603

64,067

Prepaid Expenses

5,226

6,177

91,829

70,244

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Union Homes REIT published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 17:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
