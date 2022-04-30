UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT)- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Mar-22 Mar-21 Notes N'000 N'000 Total Income 2 159,209 148,598 Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses 3 (50,780) (46,349) Financial Charges - - Taxation Net Income 108,429 102,249 Basic Earnings per Share 0.58 0.54 The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

Mar-22 Dec-21 Note N'000 N'000 Assets Investment properties 4 9,432,058 9,432,059 Plant & equipments 58,145 47,050 Investment in Sukuk 4ii 500,000 500,000 Total noncurrent assets 9,990,203 9,979,109 Financial asset 5 436,192 539,456 Cash & cash equivalents 5ii 848,604 738,356 Trade receivables & other assets 6 91,829 105,287 Total current assets 1,376,625 1,383,099 Total assets 11,366,828 11,362,208 Liabilities Rent received in advance (175,974) (206,588) Accruals & other payables (1,162,159) (1,248,953) Total Current Liabilities (1,338,133) (1,455,541) Net Assets 10,028,695 9,906,667 Represented By: Unitholders' Equity 9,406,353 9,406,353 Revenue Reserve 622,342 500,314 Unitholders' Equity 10,028,695 9,906,667

The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Share Capital Retained Earnings Total Equity N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated) 9,406,353 452,518 9,858,871 Dividend Paid - (349,916) (349,916) Transfer from income statement - 397,712 397,712 Balance as at December 31, 2021 9,406,353 500,314 9,906,667 Changes in Equity Current year: - Dividend - - - Total Comprehensive Income - 108,429 108,429 Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment) 13,599 13,599 Balance as at March 31, 2022 9,406,353 622,342 10,028,695

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Mar-22 Dec-21 Notes N'000 N'000 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Operating profit before working capital changes 7i 112,369 416,772 Working capital changes 7ii (89,918) 283,632 Income tax paid (4,772) Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities 22,451 695,632 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Disposal of Plant & Equipment - Purchase of Plant & household equipments (15,467) (29,736) Development of investment properties - - Investment in money market 103,264 273,645 Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities 87,797 243,909 Cash Flow from Financing Activities Disposal of shares Dividend paid (349,916) Net Cash flow Financing Activities - (349,916) Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent 110,248 589,625 Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period 738,356 148,731 Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period 848,604 738,356 The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

1 Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund