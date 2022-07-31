Log in
    UHOMREIT   NGUHOMREIT06

UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(UHOMREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
36.60 NGN   -.--%
05:44pUNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Uh real estate investment trust (uhreit)- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
05/27UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit)-uh reit kpm for april 2022
PU
05/27UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit)-uh reit kpm for march 2022
PU
Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/31/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Jun-22

Notes

N'000

Total Income

2

298,589

Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses

3

(109,914)

Financial Charges

-

Taxation

Net Income

188,675

Basic Earnings per Share

1.00

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Jun-21 N'000

280,955

(87,547)

-

193,408

1.03

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022

Jun-22

Note

N'000

Assets

Investment properties

4

9,432,058

Plant & equipments

54,521

Investment in Sukuk

4ii

500,000

Total noncurrent assets

9,986,579

Financial asset

5

432,048

Cash & cash equivalents

5ii

557,808

Trade receivables & other assets

6

83,573

Total current assets

1,073,429

Total assets

11,060,008

Liabilities

Rent received in advance

(136,430)

Accruals & other payables

(1,192,525)

Total Current Liabilities

(1,328,955)

Net Assets

9,731,053

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

9,406,353

Revenue Reserve

324,700

Unitholders' Equity

9,731,053

Dec-21

N'000

9,432,059

47,050

500,000

9,979,109

539,456

738,356

105,287

1,383,099

11,362,208

(206,588)

(1,248,953)

(1,455,541)

9,906,667

9,406,353

500,314

9,906,667

The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;

PATRICK ILODIANYA

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIMEJI SONOWO

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

N'000

N'000

Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated)

9,406,353

452,518

Dividend Paid

-

(349,916)

Transfer from income statement

-

397,712

Balance as at December 31, 2021

9,406,353

500,314

Changes in Equity Current year:

Dividend

-

(359,323)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

188,675

Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)

(4,966)

Balance as at June 30, 2022

9,406,353

324,700

Total Equity

N'000

9,858,871

(349,916)

397,712

9,906,667

-

(359,323)

188,675

(4,966)

9,731,053

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Jun-22

Notes

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating profit before working capital changes

7i

196,835

Working capital changes

7ii

(124,821)

Income tax paid

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

72,014

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Disposal of Plant & Equipment

Purchase of Plant & household equipments

(647)

Development of investment properties

-

Investment in money market

107,408

Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities

106,761

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Disposal of shares

Dividend paid

(359,323)

Net Cash flow Financing Activities

(359,323)

Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent

(180,548)

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period

738,356

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period

557,808

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Dec-21

N'000

416,772

283,632

(4,772)

695,632

-

(29,736)

-

273,645

243,909

(349,916)

(349,916)

589,625

148,731

738,356

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

1 Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009 The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Jun-22

Jun-21

2 Total Income

N'000

N'000

Interest Income

56,214

38,059

Rental Income

240,485

238,428

Sundry Income

1,890

4,468

298,589

280,955

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee

49,287

48,998

Trustee Fee

1,250

1,250

Custodian Fee

4,929

4,990

Auditors Fee

1,500

1,500

Rating Agency Fee

1,250

1,250

Other Administrative Expenses

43,424

21,289

Valuation and other Professional Fees

774

Insurance

4,750

5,236

CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees

2,750

3,034

109,914

87,547

4

Investment Properties

Jun-22

Dec-21

Description

N'000

N'000

Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi

1,143,143

1,143,143

Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi

1,733,876

1,733,875

Property at Olusegun Aina

455,899

455,900

Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja

418,422

418,422

Property at Sinari Daranijo

2,692,455

2,692,455

Property at Parkview, Ikoyi

308,202

308,202

Property at Rumens, Ikoyi

1,703,461

1,703,461

Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki

665,701

665,701

Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja

310,900

310,900

9,432,059

9,432,059

4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk

500,000

500,000

N'000

N'000

5

Financial Assets

432,048

539,456

5ii

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Term Deposits

556,017

733,939

Cash

1,791

4,417

557,808

738,356

6 Debtors and Other Assets

Trade Receivables

80,244

64,067

Prepaid Expenses

3,329

6,177

83,573

70,244

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UHREIT published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
