Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
07/31/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Jun-22
Notes
N'000
Total Income
2
298,589
Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses
3
(109,914)
Financial Charges
-
Taxation
Net Income
188,675
Basic Earnings per Share
1.00
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Jun-21 N'000
280,955
(87,547)
-
193,408
1.03
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022
Jun-22
Note
N'000
Assets
Investment properties
4
9,432,058
Plant & equipments
54,521
Investment in Sukuk
4ii
500,000
Total noncurrent assets
9,986,579
Financial asset
5
432,048
Cash & cash equivalents
5ii
557,808
Trade receivables & other assets
6
83,573
Total current assets
1,073,429
Total assets
11,060,008
Liabilities
Rent received in advance
(136,430)
Accruals & other payables
(1,192,525)
Total Current Liabilities
(1,328,955)
Net Assets
9,731,053
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
9,406,353
Revenue Reserve
324,700
Unitholders' Equity
9,731,053
Dec-21
N'000
9,432,059
47,050
500,000
9,979,109
539,456
738,356
105,287
1,383,099
11,362,208
(206,588)
(1,248,953)
(1,455,541)
9,906,667
9,406,353
500,314
9,906,667
The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;
PATRICK ILODIANYA
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIMEJI SONOWO
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
N'000
N'000
Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated)
9,406,353
452,518
Dividend Paid
-
(349,916)
Transfer from income statement
-
397,712
Balance as at December 31, 2021
9,406,353
500,314
Changes in Equity Current year:
Dividend
-
(359,323)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
188,675
Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)
(4,966)
Balance as at June 30, 2022
9,406,353
324,700
Total Equity
N'000
9,858,871
(349,916)
397,712
9,906,667
-
(359,323)
188,675
(4,966)
9,731,053
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Jun-22
Notes
N'000
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating profit before working capital changes
7i
196,835
Working capital changes
7ii
(124,821)
Income tax paid
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
72,014
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Disposal of Plant & Equipment
Purchase of Plant & household equipments
(647)
Development of investment properties
-
Investment in money market
107,408
Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities
106,761
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Disposal of shares
Dividend paid
(359,323)
Net Cash flow Financing Activities
(359,323)
Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent
(180,548)
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period
738,356
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period
557,808
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Dec-21
N'000
416,772
283,632
(4,772)
695,632
-
(29,736)
-
273,645
243,909
(349,916)
(349,916)
589,625
148,731
738,356
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
1 Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009 The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities
UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund
Jun-22
Jun-21
2 Total Income
N'000
N'000
Interest Income
56,214
38,059
Rental Income
240,485
238,428
Sundry Income
1,890
4,468
298,589
280,955
3 Operating Expenses
Managers Fee
49,287
48,998
Trustee Fee
1,250
1,250
Custodian Fee
4,929
4,990
Auditors Fee
1,500
1,500
Rating Agency Fee
1,250
1,250
Other Administrative Expenses
43,424
21,289
Valuation and other Professional Fees
774
Insurance
4,750
5,236
CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees
2,750
3,034
109,914
87,547
4
Investment Properties
Jun-22
Dec-21
Description
N'000
N'000
Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi
1,143,143
1,143,143
Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi
1,733,876
1,733,875
Property at Olusegun Aina
455,899
455,900
Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja
418,422
418,422
Property at Sinari Daranijo
2,692,455
2,692,455
Property at Parkview, Ikoyi
308,202
308,202
Property at Rumens, Ikoyi
1,703,461
1,703,461
Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki
665,701
665,701
Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja
310,900
310,900
9,432,059
9,432,059
4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk
500,000
500,000
N'000
N'000
5
Financial Assets
432,048
539,456
5ii
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Term Deposits
556,017
733,939
Cash
1,791
4,417
557,808
738,356
6 Debtors and Other Assets
Trade Receivables
80,244
64,067
Prepaid Expenses
3,329
6,177
83,573
70,244
