Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements has been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

1 Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009 The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Jun-22 Jun-21 2 Total Income N'000 N'000 Interest Income 56,214 38,059 Rental Income 240,485 238,428 Sundry Income 1,890 4,468 298,589 280,955

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee 49,287 48,998 Trustee Fee 1,250 1,250 Custodian Fee 4,929 4,990 Auditors Fee 1,500 1,500 Rating Agency Fee 1,250 1,250 Other Administrative Expenses 43,424 21,289 Valuation and other Professional Fees 774 Insurance 4,750 5,236 CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees 2,750 3,034 109,914 87,547 4 Investment Properties Jun-22 Dec-21 Description N'000 N'000 Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi 1,143,143 1,143,143 Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi 1,733,876 1,733,875 Property at Olusegun Aina 455,899 455,900 Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja 418,422 418,422 Property at Sinari Daranijo 2,692,455 2,692,455 Property at Parkview, Ikoyi 308,202 308,202 Property at Rumens, Ikoyi 1,703,461 1,703,461 Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki 665,701 665,701 Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja 310,900 310,900 9,432,059 9,432,059 4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk 500,000 500,000 N'000 N'000 5 Financial Assets 432,048 539,456 5ii Cash & Cash Equivalents Term Deposits 556,017 733,939 Cash 1,791 4,417 557,808 738,356

6 Debtors and Other Assets