    UHOMREIT   NGUHOMREIT06

UNION HOMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(UHOMREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
36.60 NGN    0.00%
05:59pUnion Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : Uh real estate investment trust (uhreit)- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/13Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : Uh real estate investment trust (uhreit)-uh reit kpm for august 2022
PU
08/18Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : Uh real estate investment trust (uhreit)-uh reit kpm for june 2022
PU
Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/29/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Sep-22

Notes

N'000

Total Income

2

447,852

Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses

3

(155,836)

Financial Charges

-

Taxation

Net Income

292,016

Basic Earnings per Share

1.55

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Sep-21 N'000

430,671

(134,004)

-

296,667

1.58

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Sep-22

Note

N'000

Assets

Investment properties

4

9,432,058

Plant & equipments

58,134

Investment in Sukuk

4ii

500,000

Total noncurrent assets

9,990,192

Financial asset

5

425,868

Cash & cash equivalents

5ii

884,237

Trade receivables & other assets

6

97,622

Total current assets

1,407,727

Total assets

11,397,919

Liabilities

Rent received in advance

(134,160)

Accruals & other payables

(1,429,365)

Total Current Liabilities

(1,563,525)

Net Assets

9,834,394

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

9,406,353

Revenue Reserve

428,041

Unitholders' Equity

9,834,394

Dec-21

N'000

9,432,059

47,050

500,000

9,979,109

539,456

738,356

105,287

1,383,099

11,362,208

(206,588)

(1,248,953)

(1,455,541)

9,906,667

9,406,353

500,314

9,906,667

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 19, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;

PATRICK ILODIANYA

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIMEJI SONOWO

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

N'000

N'000

Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated)

9,406,353

452,518

Dividend Paid

-

(349,916)

Transfer from income statement

-

397,712

Balance as at December 31, 2021

9,406,353

500,314

Changes in Equity Current year:

Dividend

-

(359,323)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

292,016

Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)

(4,966)

Balance as at September 30, 2022

9,406,353

428,041

Total Equity

N'000

9,858,871

(349,916)

397,712

9,906,667

-

(359,323)

292,016

(4,966)

9,834,394

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Sep-22

Notes

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating profit before working capital changes

7i

305,161

Working capital changes

7ii

97,539

Income tax paid

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

402,700

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Disposal of Plant & Equipment

Purchase of Plant & household equipments

(11,084)

Development of investment properties

-

Investment in money market

113,588

Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities

102,504

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Disposal of shares

Dividend paid

(359,323)

Net Cash flow Financing Activities

(359,323)

Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent

145,881

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period

738,356

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period

884,237

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Dec-21

N'000

416,772

283,632

(4,772)

695,632

-

(29,736)

-

273,645

243,909

(349,916)

(349,916)

589,625

148,731

738,356

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Sep-22

Sep-21

2 Total Income

N'000

N'000

Interest Income

78,804

62,489

Rental Income

366,013

361,934

Sundry Income

3,035

6,249

447,852

430,672

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee

73,874

73,528

Trustee Fee

1,875

1,875

Custodian Fee

7,387

7,353

Auditors Fee

2,250

2,250

Rating Agency Fee

1,875

1,875

Other Administrative Expenses

57,907

35,788

Valuation and other Professional Fees

774

Insurance

7,144

8,300

CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees

2,750

3,035

155,836

134,004

4

Investment Properties

Sep-22

Dec-21

Description

N'000

N'000

Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi

1,143,143

1,143,143

Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi

1,733,876

1,733,875

Property at Olusegun Aina

455,899

455,900

Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja

418,422

418,422

Property at Sinari Daranijo

2,692,455

2,692,455

Property at Parkview, Ikoyi

308,202

308,202

Property at Rumens, Ikoyi

1,703,461

1,703,461

Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki

665,701

665,701

Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja

310,900

310,900

9,432,059

9,432,059

4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk

500,000

500,000

N'000

N'000

5

Financial Assets

425,868

539,456

5ii

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Term Deposits

880,468

733,939

Cash

3,769

4,417

884,237

738,356

6 Debtors and Other Assets

Trade Receivables

90,283

64,067

Prepaid Expenses

7,339

6,177

97,622

70,244

Sep-22

Dec-21

7

Cashflow Reconciliation

N'000

N'000

Operating profit before working capital changes

Profit before tax

292,016

402,484

Adjustments: Depreciation

13,145

14,288

305,161

416,772

7ii

Working Capital Changes

Net decrease/(increase) in receivables and other assets

7,665

(33,747)

Net (decrease)/increase in other liabilities & provisions

84,001

13,633

Net (decrease)/increase in accruals & other payables

78,301

305,797

Net (decrease)/increase in rent received in advance (noncurrent)

(72,428)

(2,051)

97,539

283,632

Disclaimer

UHREIT published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 21:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
