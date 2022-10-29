Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 19, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Sep-22 Sep-21 2 Total Income N'000 N'000 Interest Income 78,804 62,489 Rental Income 366,013 361,934 Sundry Income 3,035 6,249 447,852 430,672

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee 73,874 73,528 Trustee Fee 1,875 1,875 Custodian Fee 7,387 7,353 Auditors Fee 2,250 2,250 Rating Agency Fee 1,875 1,875 Other Administrative Expenses 57,907 35,788 Valuation and other Professional Fees 774 Insurance 7,144 8,300 CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees 2,750 3,035 155,836 134,004 4 Investment Properties Sep-22 Dec-21 Description N'000 N'000 Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi 1,143,143 1,143,143 Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi 1,733,876 1,733,875 Property at Olusegun Aina 455,899 455,900 Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja 418,422 418,422 Property at Sinari Daranijo 2,692,455 2,692,455 Property at Parkview, Ikoyi 308,202 308,202 Property at Rumens, Ikoyi 1,703,461 1,703,461 Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki 665,701 665,701 Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja 310,900 310,900 9,432,059 9,432,059 4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk 500,000 500,000 N'000 N'000 5 Financial Assets 425,868 539,456 5ii Cash & Cash Equivalents Term Deposits 880,468 733,939 Cash 3,769 4,417 884,237 738,356

6 Debtors and Other Assets