Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UHREIT)- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
10/29/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Sep-22
Notes
N'000
Total Income
2
447,852
Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses
3
(155,836)
Financial Charges
-
Taxation
Net Income
292,016
Basic Earnings per Share
1.55
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Sep-21 N'000
430,671
(134,004)
-
296,667
1.58
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Sep-22
Note
N'000
Assets
Investment properties
4
9,432,058
Plant & equipments
58,134
Investment in Sukuk
4ii
500,000
Total noncurrent assets
9,990,192
Financial asset
5
425,868
Cash & cash equivalents
5ii
884,237
Trade receivables & other assets
6
97,622
Total current assets
1,407,727
Total assets
11,397,919
Liabilities
Rent received in advance
(134,160)
Accruals & other payables
(1,429,365)
Total Current Liabilities
(1,563,525)
Net Assets
9,834,394
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
9,406,353
Revenue Reserve
428,041
Unitholders' Equity
9,834,394
Dec-21
N'000
9,432,059
47,050
500,000
9,979,109
539,456
738,356
105,287
1,383,099
11,362,208
(206,588)
(1,248,953)
(1,455,541)
9,906,667
9,406,353
500,314
9,906,667
The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 19, 2022 and signed on its behalf by;
PATRICK ILODIANYA
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIMEJI SONOWO
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
N'000
N'000
Balance as at January 1, 2021 (Restated)
9,406,353
452,518
Dividend Paid
-
(349,916)
Transfer from income statement
-
397,712
Balance as at December 31, 2021
9,406,353
500,314
Changes in Equity Current year:
Dividend
-
(359,323)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
292,016
Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)
(4,966)
Balance as at September 30, 2022
9,406,353
428,041
Total Equity
N'000
9,858,871
(349,916)
397,712
9,906,667
-
(359,323)
292,016
(4,966)
9,834,394
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Sep-22
Notes
N'000
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating profit before working capital changes
7i
305,161
Working capital changes
7ii
97,539
Income tax paid
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
402,700
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Disposal of Plant & Equipment
Purchase of Plant & household equipments
(11,084)
Development of investment properties
-
Investment in money market
113,588
Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities
102,504
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Disposal of shares
Dividend paid
(359,323)
Net Cash flow Financing Activities
(359,323)
Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent
145,881
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period
738,356
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period
884,237
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Dec-21
N'000
416,772
283,632
(4,772)
695,632
-
(29,736)
-
273,645
243,909
(349,916)
(349,916)
589,625
148,731
738,356
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009
The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities
UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund
Sep-22
Sep-21
2 Total Income
N'000
N'000
Interest Income
78,804
62,489
Rental Income
366,013
361,934
Sundry Income
3,035
6,249
447,852
430,672
3 Operating Expenses
Managers Fee
73,874
73,528
Trustee Fee
1,875
1,875
Custodian Fee
7,387
7,353
Auditors Fee
2,250
2,250
Rating Agency Fee
1,875
1,875
Other Administrative Expenses
57,907
35,788
Valuation and other Professional Fees
774
Insurance
7,144
8,300
CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees
2,750
3,035
155,836
134,004
4
Investment Properties
Sep-22
Dec-21
Description
N'000
N'000
Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi
1,143,143
1,143,143
Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi
1,733,876
1,733,875
Property at Olusegun Aina
455,899
455,900
Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja
418,422
418,422
Property at Sinari Daranijo
2,692,455
2,692,455
Property at Parkview, Ikoyi
308,202
308,202
Property at Rumens, Ikoyi
1,703,461
1,703,461
Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki
665,701
665,701
Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja
310,900
310,900
9,432,059
9,432,059
4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk
500,000
500,000
N'000
N'000
5
Financial Assets
425,868
539,456
5ii
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Term Deposits
880,468
733,939
Cash
3,769
4,417
884,237
738,356
6 Debtors and Other Assets
Trade Receivables
90,283
64,067
Prepaid Expenses
7,339
6,177
97,622
70,244
Sep-22
Dec-21
7
Cashflow Reconciliation
N'000
N'000
Operating profit before working capital changes
Profit before tax
292,016
402,484
Adjustments: Depreciation
13,145
14,288
305,161
416,772
7ii
Working Capital Changes
Net decrease/(increase) in receivables and other assets
7,665
(33,747)
Net (decrease)/increase in other liabilities & provisions
84,001
13,633
Net (decrease)/increase in accruals & other payables
78,301
305,797
Net (decrease)/increase in rent received in advance (noncurrent)