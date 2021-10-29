Announcement of the adoption of the 3Q, 2021 financial reports approved by the Board.
10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Provided by: Union Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/10/29
Time of announcement
15:39:19
Subject
Announcement of the adoption of the 3Q, 2021
financial reports approved by the Board.
Date of events
2021/10/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors: 2021/10/29
2.Date of approval by the audit committee: NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD): 6,472,379
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD): NA
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD): 456,983
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD): 465,460
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD): 388,148
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 388,148
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD): 1.74
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD): 18,771,587
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD): 12,707,803
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD): 6,063,784
14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company��s financial
report is prepared in accordance with ��Regulations Governing the
Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises��.
Union Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.