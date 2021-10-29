Announcement of the adoption of the 3Q, 2021 financial reports approved by the Board.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors: 2021/10/29 2.Date of approval by the audit committee: NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 6,472,379 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): NA 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 456,983 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 465,460 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 388,148 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 388,148 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD): 1.74 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD): 18,771,587 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD): 12,707,803 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD): 6,063,784 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company��s financial report is prepared in accordance with ��Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises��.