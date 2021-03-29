Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  >  Union Insurance Company P.J.S.C.    UNION   AEU000501012

UNION INSURANCE COMPANY P.J.S.C.

(UNION)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange - 03/28
0.68 AED   0.00%
05:43pUNION INSURANCE P J S C  : Financial Results of Year 2017
PU
04:02aUNION INSURANCE P J S C  : Corporate Governance Report 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Insurance P J S C : Financial Results of Year 2017

03/29/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

.ع.م.ش نيمأتلل داحتا ةكرش

ةيلاملا تانايبلا ٢٠١٧ ربمسيد ٣١

.ع.م.ش نيمأتلل داحتا ةكرش

ةيلاملا تانايبلا

٢٠١٧ ربمسيد ٣١

ةحفصلا

تايوتحملا

١

ةرادا سلجم ءاضعأ ريرقت

٣

نيلقتسملا تاباسحلا يققدم ريرقت

٩

يلاملا زكرملا نايب

١٠

رئاسخلا وأ حابرا نايب

١١

ىرخا ةلماشلا تادارياو رئاسخلا وأ حابرا نايب

١٢

ةيدقنلا تاقفدتلا نايب

١٣

نيمھاسملا قوقح يف تاريغتلا نايب

١٤

ةيلاملا تانايبلا لوح تاحاضيإ

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Union Insurance Company PSC published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION INSURANCE COMPANY P.J.S.C.
05:43pUNION INSURANCE P J S C  : Financial Results of Year 2017
PU
04:02aUNION INSURANCE P J S C  : Corporate Governance Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 391 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 6,59 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net cash 2020 45,6 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 225 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart UNION INSURANCE COMPANY P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Union Insurance Company P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION INSURANCE COMPANY P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Abdul Muttaleb Al-Jaedi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ramanathan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Hareb Al-Mazroei Chairman
Anshul Srivastava Chief Information Officer
Amit Kataria Compliance Officer & Internal Control Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION INSURANCE COMPANY P.J.S.C.-2.86%59
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.23.67%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.9.45%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.55%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.24%35 132
SAMPO OYJ9.57%24 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ